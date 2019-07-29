High School Sports
Observer-area high school football scrimmage schedule
Here are preseason schedules for Observer-area high school football teams. Regular-season play kicks off Aug. 16 for some teams. The majority begin Friday, Aug. 23.
Be sure to check back as we will be updating this list.
FRIDAY, AUG. 9
Ben Lippen at Chester, 10 a.m.
SATURDAY AUG. 10
Ardrey Kell, AL Brown, Charlotte Catholic Porter Ridge at Ardrey Kell, 9 a.m.
Bandys at Alexander Central, 6:30
BSN Clash at the Castle, Ardrey Kell High, 9 a.m. (Ardrey Kell, Porter Ridge, AL Brown, Charlotte Catholic)
Christ The King at Metrolina Christian, 9 a.m.
Covenant Day at South Stanly, 10 a.m.
Crest at Hibriten, 6 p.m.
East Lincoln at Charlotte Country Day, 8 a.m.
Hickory Christian, South Central, Wilkes Central at West Iredell, 10:45 a.m.
Hickory at Burns, time TBD
JM Robinson at West Rowan, 9 a.m.
North Gaston, West Lincoln at Bunker Hill, 9 a.m.
Piedmont at Concord, 9 a.m.
Providence at Hickory Ridge, 10 a.m.
Richmond Senior at Lee County, time TBD
RS Central at Draughn, 9:30 a.m
MONDAY, AUG. 12
North Surry, Montgomery Central at Salisbury, 6
TUESDAY, AUG. 13
Avery County Jamboree, 6 (Avery County, Patton, Happy Valley, Enka, Rosman)
Draughn at Chase, 7 p.m.
Forest Hills vs Weddington, WCWAA Optimist Park, 9 a.m.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 14
South Point at Charlotte Country Day, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY, AUG. 15
Alexander Central at Maiden, 6:30 p.m.
Monroe at Providence Day, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY AUG. 16
Burke County Jamboree at East Burke (Draughn vs. Bandys, 5 p.m.)
Carolina Preps Jamboree at Mooresville High (Charlotte Christian vs. South Meck, 6:30 p.m.; South Iredell vs. Hickory, 7:30; North Meck vs. Statesville, 8:30; Mooresville vs. Myers Park, 9:30
Charlotte Catholic vs. Olympic at Hopewell, 6 p.m.
Forest Hills at Albemarle, 6 p.m.
Hibriten at South Point, 10 a.m.
Lewisville at Chester, 6 p.m.
Piedmont at South Stanly, 6:30 p.m.
Providence at Northwestern, 8:30 p.m.
Richmond Senior vs. Southview at Gray’s Creek, time TBD
Rocky River Jamboree (East Meck, Hopewell, Rocky River, Sun Valley), 5 p.m.
Rowan County Jamboree at North Rowan High (West Stanly vs. Carson, 6 p.m.; West Iredell vs. East Rowan, 7; Salisbury vs. West Rowan, 8; South Rowan vs. North Rowan, 9)
West Caldwell at West Lincoln, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, AUG. 17
Andrew Jackson Kick-Off Classic (Monroe vs. Indian Land, 6; West Meck vs. Lancaster, 7; McBee vs. Buford, 8; Anson Senior vs. Andrew Jackson, 9)
Cuthbertson at Ardrey Kell, time TBD
Porter Ridge at Ardrey Kell, 5:30
