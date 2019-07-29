Observer-area high school football scrimmage schedule

Riding With Recruits: Duke signee and McDonald’s All-American Wendell Moore McDonald's All-American and Duke signee Wendell Moore of Concord's Cox Mill High School talks his high school legacy, wearing the number 0 and what surprised him about Coach K on this week's episode of Riding With Recruits Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK McDonald's All-American and Duke signee Wendell Moore of Concord's Cox Mill High School talks his high school legacy, wearing the number 0 and what surprised him about Coach K on this week's episode of Riding With Recruits

Here are preseason schedules for Observer-area high school football teams. Regular-season play kicks off Aug. 16 for some teams. The majority begin Friday, Aug. 23.

Be sure to check back as we will be updating this list.

Full regular-season schedule

FRIDAY, AUG. 9

Ben Lippen at Chester, 10 a.m.

SATURDAY AUG. 10

Ardrey Kell, AL Brown, Charlotte Catholic Porter Ridge at Ardrey Kell, 9 a.m.

Bandys at Alexander Central, 6:30

BSN Clash at the Castle, Ardrey Kell High, 9 a.m. (Ardrey Kell, Porter Ridge, AL Brown, Charlotte Catholic)

Christ The King at Metrolina Christian, 9 a.m.

Covenant Day at South Stanly, 10 a.m.

Crest at Hibriten, 6 p.m.

East Lincoln at Charlotte Country Day, 8 a.m.

Hickory Christian, South Central, Wilkes Central at West Iredell, 10:45 a.m.

Hickory at Burns, time TBD

JM Robinson at West Rowan, 9 a.m.

North Gaston, West Lincoln at Bunker Hill, 9 a.m.

Piedmont at Concord, 9 a.m.

Providence at Hickory Ridge, 10 a.m.

Richmond Senior at Lee County, time TBD

RS Central at Draughn, 9:30 a.m

MONDAY, AUG. 12

North Surry, Montgomery Central at Salisbury, 6

TUESDAY, AUG. 13

Avery County Jamboree, 6 (Avery County, Patton, Happy Valley, Enka, Rosman)

Draughn at Chase, 7 p.m.

Forest Hills vs Weddington, WCWAA Optimist Park, 9 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 14

South Point at Charlotte Country Day, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, AUG. 15

Alexander Central at Maiden, 6:30 p.m.

Monroe at Providence Day, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY AUG. 16

Burke County Jamboree at East Burke (Draughn vs. Bandys, 5 p.m.)

Carolina Preps Jamboree at Mooresville High (Charlotte Christian vs. South Meck, 6:30 p.m.; South Iredell vs. Hickory, 7:30; North Meck vs. Statesville, 8:30; Mooresville vs. Myers Park, 9:30

Charlotte Catholic vs. Olympic at Hopewell, 6 p.m.

Forest Hills at Albemarle, 6 p.m.

Hibriten at South Point, 10 a.m.

Lewisville at Chester, 6 p.m.

Piedmont at South Stanly, 6:30 p.m.

Providence at Northwestern, 8:30 p.m.

Richmond Senior vs. Southview at Gray’s Creek, time TBD

Rocky River Jamboree (East Meck, Hopewell, Rocky River, Sun Valley), 5 p.m.

Rowan County Jamboree at North Rowan High (West Stanly vs. Carson, 6 p.m.; West Iredell vs. East Rowan, 7; Salisbury vs. West Rowan, 8; South Rowan vs. North Rowan, 9)

West Caldwell at West Lincoln, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 17

Andrew Jackson Kick-Off Classic (Monroe vs. Indian Land, 6; West Meck vs. Lancaster, 7; McBee vs. Buford, 8; Anson Senior vs. Andrew Jackson, 9)

Cuthbertson at Ardrey Kell, time TBD

Porter Ridge at Ardrey Kell, 5:30