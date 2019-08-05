How a Golden Bear congratulated a local golfer for winning the Junior PGA

Riding with Recruits: Drew Hackett of Charlotte Catholic Charlotte Catholic golfer Drew Hackett, who didn't make the team as a freshman, but eventually made the team and earned conference player of the year honors. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Charlotte Catholic golfer Drew Hackett, who didn't make the team as a freshman, but eventually made the team and earned conference player of the year honors.

On Friday, Charlotte Catholic golfer Jack Heath had a memorable final round to win the 44th boys Junior PGA Championship.

Saturday, he got a shout out from golf’s Golden Bear.

Legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus took to Twitter to congratulate Heath, who shot a final-round 62 and made a 40-foot birdie on 18 to win.

Love that attitude!

Love the first name.

Love a competitor who drops a 40-foot birdie on 18 to cap a record final-round 62 for the win!

Congrats Jack Heath on your @JuniorPGAChamp victory! Hopefully many more to come!@PGA https://t.co/cPpXQbQ8Jy — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) August 3, 2019

Heath, 17, finished at 21-under 259 at Keney Park Golf Course in Hartford, Conn., to break the tournament record of 266 set by Akshay Bhatia in 2017.

Heath won over a field of 144 of the best 18-and-under boys’ golfers in the country.

Heath was five strokes behind after the third round finished Thursday, but he had a memorable final round, including a 6-under 30 on the back nine. Heath, who had two eagles on the day, finished his round eagle, birdie, par, birdie, birdie.

He won by one stroke over Canon Claycomb of Bowling Green, Ky.

Heath committed to play college golf at San Diego State last month.