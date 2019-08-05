High School Sports
How a Golden Bear congratulated a local golfer for winning the Junior PGA
On Friday, Charlotte Catholic golfer Jack Heath had a memorable final round to win the 44th boys Junior PGA Championship.
Saturday, he got a shout out from golf’s Golden Bear.
Legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus took to Twitter to congratulate Heath, who shot a final-round 62 and made a 40-foot birdie on 18 to win.
Heath, 17, finished at 21-under 259 at Keney Park Golf Course in Hartford, Conn., to break the tournament record of 266 set by Akshay Bhatia in 2017.
Heath won over a field of 144 of the best 18-and-under boys’ golfers in the country.
Heath was five strokes behind after the third round finished Thursday, but he had a memorable final round, including a 6-under 30 on the back nine. Heath, who had two eagles on the day, finished his round eagle, birdie, par, birdie, birdie.
He won by one stroke over Canon Claycomb of Bowling Green, Ky.
Heath committed to play college golf at San Diego State last month.
