Friday’s high school football scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, upcoming schedule

NOTE: Storms throughout the Observer's coverage area forced major changes to the high school football schedule. Here are changes we know and results as of 7:55 p.m. Check back for updates. How the Sweet 16 fared

NOTE: Storms throughout the Observer’s coverage area forced major changes to the high school football schedule. Here are changes we know and results as of 7:55 p.m. Check back for updates. How the Sweet 16 fared

Observer rankings of the top 16 high school football programs in our circulation area

Rk Team Cl This week Rec Next week 1 Mallard Creek 4A at Dutch Fork 0-0 Butler 2 Myers Park 4A Olympic 0-0 Bye 3 Vance 4A Berry 0-0 at Lynchburg (VA) Heritage 4 Richmond Sr. 4A Clayton 0-0 at Anson Sr. 5 Charlotte Catholic 3A South Mecklenburg 0-0 at Good Counsel (MD) 6 Weddington 3A Ardrey Kell 0-0 at Porter Ridge 7 Hough 4A lost 21-10 to Butler 0-1 at Providence 8 Butler 4A beat Hough 21-10 1-0 at Mallard Creek 9 Shelby 2A at Freedom 0-0 AC Reynolds 10 Chester, SC 3A beat Aiken 52-6 1-0 Fort Mill, SC 11 Kings Mountain 3A Burns 0-0 at Monroe 12 South Point 3A at Crest 0-0 at Lincolnton 13 Charlotte Christian IND beat Sun Valley 35-13 1-0 Valor Christian (CO) 14 NW Cabarrus 3A at Forestview 0-0 Mt Pleasant 15 Gastonia Huss 3A bye 0-0 Rocky River 16 RH South Pointe 4A vs. Northwestern 0-0 Rock Hill

Scores

North Carolina

Thursday

Charlotte Christian 35, Indian Trail Sun Valley 13

China Grove Carson 56, South Rowan 20

Lincolnton 7, Stuart Cramer 7 (resumes Monday, 6 p.m. in 3rd Q)

Salisbury 9, North Rowan 7

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 46, Quality Education 0

Friday

Butler 21, Hough 10

Saturday

Ardrey Kell at Weddington, 5

Concord at Southern Pines Pinecrest, 4

Cuthbertson at South Iredell, 6

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge at Central Cabarrus, 4

Piedmont at West Stanly, 5

West Rowan at Mooresville, 7

Monday

Hopewell at Harding, time TBD

Independence at North Meck, 6

Olympic at Myers Park, 6

South Mecklenburg at Charlotte Catholic, 6:30

Vance at Berry, time TBD

West Charlotte at Garinger, 6

South Carolina

Thursday

Chester 52, Aiken 6

Great Falls 39, Columbia CA Johnson 38

Saturday

Cabarrus Stallions at Anderson (SC) Cavs, 7

Greenwood (SC) Raptors at Rabun Gap (GA), 4

Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders vs Tennessee Silverbacks at York, 3:30

Rock Hill South Pointe at Rock Hill Northwestern, 7

Next week’s schedule

Friday

(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

South Piedmont 1A

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter at Christ the King, 7

Mecklenburg nonconference

East Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell, 7

Berry Academy at Hopewell, 7

Butler at Mallard Creek, 7

Carolina Bearcats at Charlotte Latin, 7

Charlotte Catholic at Olney (MD) Our Lady of Good Counsel

Commonwealth Charter at Gastonia Highland Tech

Community School of Davidson at Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness

Covenant Day at Charlotte Country Day, 7

Harding at Garinger, 7

Hickory Grove Christian at Simpsonville (SC) Southside Christian

Highlands Ranch (CO) Valor Christian at Charlotte Christian

Hough at Providence, 7

Lake Norman Charter at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep

North Mecklenburg at Olympic, 7

North Raleigh Christian at Southlake Christian

Providence Day at Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee, 4:30

Rocky River at Gastonia Huss

South Mecklenburg at Independence, 7

Vance at Lynchburg (VA) Heritage

West Charlotte at West Mecklenburg, 7

N.C. nonconference

Alexander Central at Wilkes Central

Asheville at Lawndale Burns

Belmont South Point at Lincolnton

Boiling Springs Crest at Skyland Roberson

Boone Watauga at Ashe County

Cherryville at Forest City Chase

China Grove Carson at Salisbury

Concord at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge

Concord Jay M. Robinson at Marvin Ridge

East Burke at Marion McDowell

East Lincoln at East Rowan

East Rutherford at North Lincoln

Gastonia Ashbrook at Kannapolis Brown

Hickory Hawks vs. Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy, at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ.

Hickory St. Stephens at Claremont Bunker Hill

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian at Waxhaw Cuthbertson

Indian Trail Sun Valley at Central Cabarrus

Kings Mountain at Monroe

Lenoir Hibriten at Hickory

Marshville Forest Hills at Red Springs

Monroe Parkwood at Concord Cox Mill

Morganton Freedom at Valdese Draughn

Mount Pleasant at Northwest Cabarrus

Newton Foard at Catawba Bandys

North Iredell at East Bend Forbush

North Rowan at West Rowan

Polk County at North Gaston

Richmond Senior at Anson County

R-S Central at Morganton Patton

Shelby at Asheville Reynolds

South Caldwell at Maiden

South Iredell at West Iredell

South Stanly at Monroe Union Academy

Statesville at Lake Norman

Statesville Christian at Cabarrus Warriors

Unionville Piedmont at North Stanly

Weddington at Indian Trail Porter Ridge

West Caldwell at North Wilkes

West Forsyth at Mooresville

West Stanly at Albemarle

West Wilkes at Avery County

Interstate

Cramerton Stuart Cramer at Fort Mill Catawba Ridge

Gastonia Forestview at Clover

S.C. nonconference

Cheraw at Marlboro County

Duncan Byrnes at Rock Hill Northwestern

Fort Mill at Chester

Fort Mill Nation Ford at Conway

Great Falls at Whitmire

Greenwood Raptors at Rock Hill Legion Collegiate

Indian Land at Lancaster Buford

Johns Island St. John’s at Kershaw Andrew Jackson

Kershaw North Central at Columbia

Lancaster at Winnsboro Fairfield Central

McBee at Chesterfield

Pageland Central at Lamar

Richburg Lewisville at Columbia C.A. Johnson

Rock Hill at Rock Hill South Pointe

Roebuck Dorman at York

Saturday

Pioneer Football League

Cabarrus Stallions vs. Asheville Saints, at Central Cabarrus, 4:30

Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders at Anderson (SC) Saints, 7