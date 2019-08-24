Mallard Creek, Dutch Fork finally play, still don’t finish

Riding with Recruits: Tim and Jacob Newman Myers Park High running backs Tim Newman, Jr. and brother Jacob Newman look to lead their team to victory this season. Their father Tim Sr. and uncle Charlie both starred for Olympic High in the early '80s. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Myers Park High running backs Tim Newman, Jr. and brother Jacob Newman look to lead their team to victory this season. Their father Tim Sr. and uncle Charlie both starred for Olympic High in the early '80s.

It took a year, but Mallard Creek and S.C. power Dutch Fork finally played a high school football game.

They still haven’t finished one.

The two state powers met in Irmo, S.C., Friday after having a scheduled meeting in Charlotte a year ago canceled due to the weather.

There were three more weather delays Friday, and game officials and Dutch Fork school officials finally called the game shortly after midnight with the score tied at 27. There were 4 minutes, 46 seconds left to play.

The game will not be finished.

Mallard Creek was driving, facing third down inside the Silver Foxes 15.

The game kicked off at 6:05 p.m. But the weather delays forced the long running time and sent the players the locker room several times.

Dutch Fork QB Ty Olenchuk, a Clemson baseball recruit, threw for 295 yards and four touchdowns -- three to Tennessee recruit Jalin Hyatt. Mallard Creek’s Trenton Simpson, an Auburn recruit at linebacker, rushed for 182 yards and an 81-yard TD.