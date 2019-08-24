High School Sports
Saturday’s high school football scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, upcoming schedule.
NOTE: Storms throughout the Observer’s coverage area forced major changes to the high school football schedule. Here are changes and Friday’s results done by the print edition deadline.
How the Sweet 16 fared
Observer rankings of the top 16 high school football programs in our coverage area.
Rk
Team
Cl
This week
Rec
Next week
1
Mallard Creek
4A
Dutch Fork (27-27), canceled
0-0
Butler
2
Myers Park
4A
|Olympic, Mon.
0-0
Bye
3
Vance
4A
Berry, canceled
0-0
at Lynchburg (VA) Heritage
4
Richmond Sr.
4A
d. Clayton 48-2
1-0
at Anson Sr.
5
Charlotte Catholic
3A
South Mecklenburg, Mon.
0-0
|at Good Counsel (MD)
6
Weddington
3A
|d. Ardrey Kell, 28-14
1-0
at Porter Ridge
7
Hough
4A
|lost 21-10 to Butler
0-1
at Providence
8
|Butler
4A
beat Hough 21-10
1-0
|at Mallard Creek
9
Shelby
2A
d. Freedom 41-13
1-0
AC Reynolds
10
Chester, SC
3A
beat Aiken 52-6
1-0
Fort Mill, SC
11
Kings Mountain
3A
d. Burns 34-6
1-0
at Monroe
12
South Point
3A
|lost 13-7 to Crest
0-1
at Lincolnton
13
Charlotte Christian
IND
beat Sun Valley 35-13
1-0
|Valor Christian (CO)
14
NW Cabarrus
3A
d. Forestview 41-3
1-0
Mt Pleasant
15
Gastonia Huss
3A
bye
0-0
Rocky River
16
RH South Pointe
4A
d. Northwestern 17-14
1-0
Rock Hill
Scores
North Carolina
Thursday
Charlotte Christian 35, Indian Trail Sun Valley 13
China Grove Carson 56, South Rowan 20
Lincolnton 7, Stuart Cramer 7 (resumes Monday, 6 p.m. in 3rd Q)
Salisbury 9, North Rowan 7
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 46, Quality Education 0
Friday Observer-area
Alexander Central 28, Lenoir Hibriten 19
Berry at Vance, canceled.
Boiling Springs Crest 13, Belmont South Point 7
Butler 21, Hough 10
Cary Green Hope at Gastonia Ashbrook, canceled
Charlotte Country Day 43, Trinity-Byrnes 21
Chase 28, Bessemer City 10
Fayetteville Trinity Christian at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, canceled
Greensboro Panthers at Charlotte Latin, canceled
Lake Norman 34, Concord Cox Mill 22
Marvin Ridge at Porter Ridge, ppd, date TBD
Newton-Conover 44, Bunker Hill 14
North Raleigh Christian at Hickory Grove Christian, canceled
Northwest Cabarrus 41, Gastonia Forestview 3
Providence 9, East Meck 0
Providence Day 17, Mountain Island Charter 0
Richmond Senior 48, Clayton 2
Shelby 41, Freedom 13
Unionville Piedmont-West Stanly, canceled (won’t be made up)
West Henderson 56, East Rutherford 42
Saturday Observer-area
Cuthbertson 34, South Iredell 20
East Rowan 33, North Stanly 12
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 27, Central Cabarrus 20
Monroe Parkwood 29, North Lincoln 22
Monroe 35, Anson Senior 24
Mooresville 10, West Rowan 0
Piedmont at West Stanly, canceled
Southern Pines Pinecrest 21, Concord 13
Thomasville 17, Albemarle 0
Weddington 28, Ardrey Kell 14
West Iredell at Winston-Salem Atkins, ppd, Mon, 7
Monday Observer-area
Community School of Davidson at North Moore, time TBD
Fairmont at Marshville Forest Hills, 6
Hopewell vs. Harding at West Meck, 5
Lake Norman Charter at SouthLake Christian, 6
Independence at North Meck, 6
Olympic at Myers Park, 6
South Mecklenburg at Charlotte Catholic, 6:30
Statesville at Hickory, 7
West Charlotte at Garinger, 6
West Iredell at Winston-Salem Atkins, 7
NC Scores
Alexander Central 28, Lenoir Hibriten 19
Andrews 42, Trinity, Tenn. 36, 3OT
Apex Middle Creek 27, Wake Forest Heritage 21
Asheville 34, Franklin 6
Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 64, Pungo Christian 0
Boonville Starmount 27, Mount Airy 21
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 22, Brevard 13
Cary Christian 28, Greenbrier Christian, Va. 20, OT
Catawba Bandys 22, Hickory St. Stephens 8
Central Davidson 14, Kernersville McGuinness 0
Cherryville 36, Christ the King High School 12
Croatan 19, Jacksonville White Oak 2
Durham Riverside 44, Chapel Hill 7
East Bend Forbush 24, West Wilkes 0
East Burke 41, Gastonia Highland Tech 6
East Forsyth 35, Asheville Reynolds 22
East Surry 69, East Wilkes 7
Elkin 14, Surry Central 0
Fayetteville Pine Forest 19, Pembroke Swett 9
Forest City Chase 28, Bessemer City 10
Gray’s Creek 12, South Johnston 10
Green Sea Floyds, S.C. 51, West Columbus 9
Greenville Rose 38, Wilson Fike 35
Hayesville 35, Towns County, Ga. 0
Jacksonville 27, Southwest Onslow 0
Jacksonville Northside 14, Wilmington Laney 0
Kernersville Glenn 24, Thomasville Ledford 0
Kings Mountain 34, Lawndale Burns 6
Kinston 40, Farmville Central 14
Lake Norman 34, Concord Cox Mill 22
Lejeune 62, Jones County 0
Maiden 48, Newton Foard 22
Matthews Butler 21, Cornelius Hough 10
Mitchell County 24, Asheville Erwin 7
Murphy 12, Canton Pisgah 0
Nash Central 26, Southeast Halifax 0
New Hanover County 49, West Carteret 7
Newton Grove Midway 27, Rose Hill Union 0
Newton-Conover 44, Claremont Bunker Hill 14
North Buncombe 62, Morganton Patton 20
North Duplin 22, South Lenoir 0
North Lenoir 20, East Columbus 6
North Stokes 34, South Davidson 20
North Surry 44, Alleghany County 13
North Wilkes 35, North Forsyth 18
Northwest Guilford 35, Greensboro Smith 12
Oak Grove 54, Trinity 0
Pikeville Aycock 41, Goldsboro Rosewood 26
Polk County 43, Cherokee 6
R-S Central 20, McDowell County 12
Raleigh Leesville Road 37, Raleigh Wakefield 6
Red Springs 42, North Johnston 0
Richmond County 48, Clayton 2
Robbinsville 26, Sylva Smoky Mountain 21
Rocky Mount Prep 22, Kinston Parrott Academy 21
Shelby 41, Morganton Freedom 13
Shelby Crest 13, Belmont South Point 7
Smithfield-Selma 34, Seven Springs Spring Creek 0
South Caldwell 60, West Caldwell 7
South Central Pitt 29, Greene Central 28
South Columbus 34, Wilmington Ashley 0
South Stokes 12, West Stokes 8
Southern Nash 65, Warren County 14
St. Pauls 28, North Edgecombe 12
Swain County 25, Life Christian, Ga. 6
Swannanoa Owen 42, East Henderson 24
Swansboro 46, Holly Ridge Dixon 32
Topsail 35, Rocky Point Trask 8
Walkertown 14, Lexington 8
Wallace-Rose Hill 44, East Bladen 0
Warsaw Kenan 16, Pender County 12
Watauga County 50, Asheville Roberson 21
Wendell Corinth Holders 20, Raleigh Millbrook 7
West Brunswick 28, Socastee, S.C. 0
West Craven 58, East Carteret 6
West Henderson 56, East Rutherford 42
West Lincoln 52, Valdese Draughn 13
Whiteville 33, North Brunswick 7
Wilson Beddingfield 7, Southern Wayne 6
Winston-Salem Carver 40, Madison County 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Ayden-Grifton vs. Chocowinity Southside, ppd. to Aug 26th.
Bear Grass vs. Robersonville South Creek, ccd.
Central Cabarrus vs. Hickory Ridge, ppd. to Aug 24th.
Charlotte Berry Tech vs. Zebulon B. Vance, ppd. to Aug 26th.
Charlotte Catholic vs. South Mecklenburg, ppd. to Aug 26th.
Charlotte Garinger vs. West Charlotte, ppd. to Aug 26th.
Clinton vs. Cape Fear, ccd.
Dillon, S.C. vs. Havelock, ccd.
East Duplin vs. Richlands, ppd. to Aug 24th.
East Wake vs. Northern Nash, ppd. to Aug 26th.
Elizabeth City Northeastern vs. Greenville Conley, ppd. to Aug 26th.
Erwin Triton vs. Spring Lake Overhills, ppd. to Aug 26th.
Fayetteville Seventy-First vs. Fayetteville Westover, ppd. to Aug 26th.
Gastonia Ashbrook vs. Morrisville Green Hope, ccd.
Hendersonville vs. North Henderson, ppd. to Aug 24th.
Hickory Grove Christian vs. North Raleigh Christian, ccd.
Hickory vs. Statesville, ppd. to Aug 26th.
Holly Springs vs. Raleigh Athens Drive, ppd. to Aug 23rd.
Indian Trail Porter Ridge vs. Waxhaw Marvin Ridge, ppd. to Aug 24th.
Knightdale vs. South Granville, ppd. to Aug 23rd.
Lake Norman Charter vs. Southlake Christian, ppd.
Lee County vs. Fayetteville Smith, ppd. to Aug 26th.
Manteo vs. Currituck County, ppd. to Aug 24th.
Marshville Forest Hills vs. Fairmont, ppd. to Aug 26th.
Matthews Weddington vs. Charlotte Ardrey Kell, ppd. to Aug 24th.
Metrolina Christian Academy vs. Trinity Christian, ccd.
Monroe Parkwood vs. North Lincoln, ppd. to Aug 24th.
Monroe vs. Anson County, ppd. to Aug 24th.
Mooresboro Jefferson vs. Commonwealth, ccd.
Mount Pleasant vs. Concord Robinson, ppd. to Aug 26th.
New Bern vs. Goldsboro, ppd. to Aug 24th.
North Mecklenburg vs. Charlotte Independence, ppd. to Aug 26th.
North Moore vs. Davidson Community School, ppd.
North Pitt vs. Washington, ppd. to Aug 26th.
North Stanly vs. East Rowan, ppd. to Aug 24th.
Northampton County vs. Roanoke Rapids, ppd. to Aug 26th.
Northern Durham vs. Durham Hillside, ppd. to Sep 20th.
Pinetown Northside vs. Perquimans, ppd. to Aug 26th.
Providence Grove vs. East Davidson, ppd. to Aug 24th.
Raleigh Broughton vs. Apex, ppd. to Aug 23rd.
Randleman vs. Asheboro, ppd. to Aug 26th.
Scotland vs. Southeast Guilford, ppd. to Aug 26th.
South Iredell vs. Waxhaw Cuthbertson, ppd. to Aug 24th.
South Stanly vs. Southwestern Randolph, ppd. to Aug 26th.
Southern Alamance vs. Western Alamance, ppd. to Aug 26th.
Southern Durham vs. Clayton Cleveland, ppd. to Aug 24th.
Southern Pines Pinecrest vs. Concord, ppd. to Aug 24th.
Tarboro vs. Rocky Mount, ppd. to Aug 23rd.
Trinity Wheatmore vs. West Davidson, ppd. to Aug 26th.
West Iredell vs. Winston-Salem Atkins, ppd. to Aug 26th.
West Rowan vs. Mooresville, ppd. to Aug 24th.
West Stanly vs. Monroe Piedmont, canceled
Western Harnett vs. Fayetteville Byrd, ppd. to Aug 26th.
South Carolina
Thursday
Chester 52, Aiken 6
Friday
A.C. Flora 37, Beaufort 21
Abbeville 10, Lincoln County, Ga. 7
Andrew Jackson 37, McBee 0
Ashley Ridge 21, Goose Creek 20
Ben Lippen 41, Pinewood Prep 6
Berkeley 56, R.B. Stall 12
Blackville-Hilda 36, Bethune-Bowman 14
Blue Ridge 35, Landrum 14
Broome 20, Central 14
C.E. Murray 29, Kingstree 0
Calhoun Falls 6, Greenwood Christian 0
Camden 64, North Central 21
Cane Bay 20, West Ashley 12
Cardinal Newman 42, John Paul II 6
Catawba Ridge 13, Carolina Pride, N.C. 0
Chapman 52, Union County 37
Cheraw 28, Darlington 0
Chester 52, Aiken 6
Clover 48, York 21
D.W. Daniel 44, Liberty 0
Dorchester Academy 54, King’s Academy 0
Dorman 58, Wade Hampton (G) 7
Easley 31, Pickens 14
Eastside 38, Southside 21
Edisto 40, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 26
Emerald 23, Ninety Six 0
Estill 16, Allendale-Fairfax 13
First Baptist 21, North Florida Christian, Fla. 20
Fort Dorchester 31, Glynn Academy, Ga. 6
Great Falls 39, Columbia CA Johnson 38
Green Sea Floyds 51, West Columbus, N.C. 9
Greenwood 21, South Aiken 2
Hilton Head Island 38, Savannah, Ga. 13
Hilton Head Prep 37, Memorial Day, Ga. 27
Indian Land 18, Lancaster 3
James F. Byrnes 33, Greer 8
James Island 32, South Florence 12
Lamar 54, Hemingway 0
Latta 25, Mullins 20
Lower Richland 41, Swansea 39
Mauldin 47, Pendleton 14
Mid-Carolina 27, Whitmire 0
North Myrtle Beach 24, Conway 7
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 58, Baptist Hill 12
Patrick Henry Academy 26, Providence HomeSchool 22
Robert E. Lee Academy 26, Heathwood Hall 20
Screven County, Ga. 44, Bluffton 41, OT
St. James 32, Loris 28
Summerville 51, Woodland 26
Sumter 28, Rock Hill 21
Thomas Heyward Academy 46, Hilton Head Christian Academy 22
Timberland 21, Stratford 14
Travelers Rest 30, Riverside 10
Waccamaw 44, Carvers Bay 0
Wade Hampton (H) 33, Lee Central 14
Wagener-Salley 46, Pelion 2
Walhalla 42, Wildwood, Fla. 6
Ware Shoals 32, Oakbrook Prep 12
West Brunswick, N.C. 28, Socastee 0
West Florence 23, Crestwood 0
Whale Branch 9, Battery Creek 6
White Knoll 27, Brookland-Cayce 13
Woodmont 35, Greenville 14
Woodruff 28, Chesnee 20
Saturday
Cabarrus Stallions at Anderson (SC) Cavs, late
Greenwood (SC) Raptors at Rabun Gap (GA), late
Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders vs Tennessee Silverbacks at York, late
Rock Hill South Pointe 17, Rock Hill Northwestern 14
Next week’s schedule
Friday
(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)
South Piedmont 1A
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter at Christ the King, 7
Mecklenburg nonconference
East Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell, 7
Berry Academy at Hopewell, 7
Butler at Mallard Creek, 7
Carolina Bearcats at Charlotte Latin, 7
Charlotte Catholic at Olney (MD) Our Lady of Good Counsel
Commonwealth Charter at Gastonia Highland Tech
Community School of Davidson at Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness
Covenant Day at Charlotte Country Day, 7
Harding at Garinger, 7
Hickory Grove Christian at Simpsonville (SC) Southside Christian
Highlands Ranch (CO) Valor Christian at Charlotte Christian
Hough at Providence, 7
Lake Norman Charter at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep
North Mecklenburg at Olympic, 7
North Raleigh Christian at Southlake Christian
Providence Day at Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee, 4:30
Rocky River at Gastonia Huss
South Mecklenburg at Independence, 7
Vance at Lynchburg (VA) Heritage
West Charlotte at West Mecklenburg, 7
N.C. nonconference
Alexander Central at Wilkes Central
Asheville at Lawndale Burns
Belmont South Point at Lincolnton
Boiling Springs Crest at Skyland Roberson
Boone Watauga at Ashe County
Cherryville at Forest City Chase
China Grove Carson at Salisbury
Concord at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge
Concord Jay M. Robinson at Marvin Ridge
East Burke at Marion McDowell
East Lincoln at East Rowan
East Rutherford at North Lincoln
Gastonia Ashbrook at Kannapolis Brown
Hickory Hawks vs. Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy, at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ.
Hickory St. Stephens at Claremont Bunker Hill
Indian Trail Metrolina Christian at Waxhaw Cuthbertson
Indian Trail Sun Valley at Central Cabarrus
Kings Mountain at Monroe
Lenoir Hibriten at Hickory
Marshville Forest Hills at Red Springs
Monroe Parkwood at Concord Cox Mill
Morganton Freedom at Valdese Draughn
Mount Pleasant at Northwest Cabarrus
Newton Foard at Catawba Bandys
North Iredell at East Bend Forbush
North Rowan at West Rowan
Polk County at North Gaston
Richmond Senior at Anson County
R-S Central at Morganton Patton
Shelby at Asheville Reynolds
South Caldwell at Maiden
South Iredell at West Iredell
South Stanly at Monroe Union Academy
Statesville at Lake Norman
Statesville Christian at Cabarrus Warriors
Unionville Piedmont at North Stanly
Weddington at Indian Trail Porter Ridge
West Caldwell at North Wilkes
West Forsyth at Mooresville
West Stanly at Albemarle
West Wilkes at Avery County
Interstate
Cramerton Stuart Cramer at Fort Mill Catawba Ridge
Gastonia Forestview at Clover
S.C. nonconference
Cheraw at Marlboro County
Duncan Byrnes at Rock Hill Northwestern
Fort Mill at Chester
Fort Mill Nation Ford at Conway
Great Falls at Whitmire
Greenwood Raptors at Rock Hill Legion Collegiate
Indian Land at Lancaster Buford
Johns Island St. John’s at Kershaw Andrew Jackson
Kershaw North Central at Columbia
Lancaster at Winnsboro Fairfield Central
McBee at Chesterfield
Pageland Central at Lamar
Richburg Lewisville at Columbia C.A. Johnson
Rock Hill at Rock Hill South Pointe
Roebuck Dorman at York
Saturday
Pioneer Football League
Cabarrus Stallions vs. Asheville Saints, at Central Cabarrus, 4:30
Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders at Anderson (SC) Saints, 7
Comments