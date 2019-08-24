Saturday’s high school football scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, upcoming schedule.

Will a Charlotte team win a 4A state championship this season? A few seasons have passed since a Charlotte team has won the 4A state championship in football. Charlotte Observer writer Langston Wertz and correspondent Jay Edwards discuss this with Mallard Creek coach Mike Palmieri and former coach Sam Greiner. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A few seasons have passed since a Charlotte team has won the 4A state championship in football. Charlotte Observer writer Langston Wertz and correspondent Jay Edwards discuss this with Mallard Creek coach Mike Palmieri and former coach Sam Greiner.

NOTE: Storms throughout the Observer’s coverage area forced major changes to the high school football schedule. Here are changes and Friday’s results done by the print edition deadline. How the Sweet 16 fared

Observer rankings of the top 16 high school football programs in our coverage area.

Rk Team Cl This week Rec Next week 1 Mallard Creek 4A Dutch Fork (27-27), canceled 0-0 Butler 2 Myers Park 4A Olympic, Mon. 0-0 Bye 3 Vance 4A Berry, canceled 0-0 at Lynchburg (VA) Heritage 4 Richmond Sr. 4A d. Clayton 48-2 1-0 at Anson Sr. 5 Charlotte Catholic 3A South Mecklenburg, Mon. 0-0 at Good Counsel (MD) 6 Weddington 3A d. Ardrey Kell, 28-14 1-0 at Porter Ridge 7 Hough 4A lost 21-10 to Butler 0-1 at Providence 8 Butler 4A beat Hough 21-10 1-0 at Mallard Creek 9 Shelby 2A d. Freedom 41-13 1-0 AC Reynolds 10 Chester, SC 3A beat Aiken 52-6 1-0 Fort Mill, SC 11 Kings Mountain 3A d. Burns 34-6 1-0 at Monroe 12 South Point 3A lost 13-7 to Crest 0-1 at Lincolnton 13 Charlotte Christian IND beat Sun Valley 35-13 1-0 Valor Christian (CO) 14 NW Cabarrus 3A d. Forestview 41-3 1-0 Mt Pleasant 15 Gastonia Huss 3A bye 0-0 Rocky River 16 RH South Pointe 4A d. Northwestern 17-14 1-0 Rock Hill

Scores

North Carolina

Thursday

Charlotte Christian 35, Indian Trail Sun Valley 13

China Grove Carson 56, South Rowan 20

Lincolnton 7, Stuart Cramer 7 (resumes Monday, 6 p.m. in 3rd Q)

Salisbury 9, North Rowan 7

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 46, Quality Education 0

Friday Observer-area

Alexander Central 28, Lenoir Hibriten 19

Berry at Vance, canceled.

Boiling Springs Crest 13, Belmont South Point 7

Butler 21, Hough 10

Cary Green Hope at Gastonia Ashbrook, canceled

Charlotte Country Day 43, Trinity-Byrnes 21

Chase 28, Bessemer City 10

Fayetteville Trinity Christian at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, canceled

Greensboro Panthers at Charlotte Latin, canceled

Lake Norman 34, Concord Cox Mill 22

Marvin Ridge at Porter Ridge, ppd, date TBD

Newton-Conover 44, Bunker Hill 14

North Raleigh Christian at Hickory Grove Christian, canceled

Northwest Cabarrus 41, Gastonia Forestview 3

Providence 9, East Meck 0

Providence Day 17, Mountain Island Charter 0

Richmond Senior 48, Clayton 2

Shelby 41, Freedom 13

Unionville Piedmont-West Stanly, canceled (won’t be made up)

West Henderson 56, East Rutherford 42

Saturday Observer-area

Cuthbertson 34, South Iredell 20

East Rowan 33, North Stanly 12

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 27, Central Cabarrus 20

Monroe Parkwood 29, North Lincoln 22

Monroe 35, Anson Senior 24

Mooresville 10, West Rowan 0

Piedmont at West Stanly, canceled

Southern Pines Pinecrest 21, Concord 13

Thomasville 17, Albemarle 0

Weddington 28, Ardrey Kell 14

West Iredell at Winston-Salem Atkins, ppd, Mon, 7

Monday Observer-area

Community School of Davidson at North Moore, time TBD

Fairmont at Marshville Forest Hills, 6

Hopewell vs. Harding at West Meck, 5

Lake Norman Charter at SouthLake Christian, 6

Independence at North Meck, 6

Olympic at Myers Park, 6

South Mecklenburg at Charlotte Catholic, 6:30

Statesville at Hickory, 7

West Charlotte at Garinger, 6

West Iredell at Winston-Salem Atkins, 7

NC Scores

Alexander Central 28, Lenoir Hibriten 19

Andrews 42, Trinity, Tenn. 36, 3OT

Apex Middle Creek 27, Wake Forest Heritage 21

Asheville 34, Franklin 6

Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 64, Pungo Christian 0

Boonville Starmount 27, Mount Airy 21

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 22, Brevard 13

Cary Christian 28, Greenbrier Christian, Va. 20, OT

Catawba Bandys 22, Hickory St. Stephens 8

Central Davidson 14, Kernersville McGuinness 0

Cherryville 36, Christ the King High School 12

Croatan 19, Jacksonville White Oak 2

Durham Riverside 44, Chapel Hill 7

East Bend Forbush 24, West Wilkes 0

East Burke 41, Gastonia Highland Tech 6

East Forsyth 35, Asheville Reynolds 22

East Surry 69, East Wilkes 7

Elkin 14, Surry Central 0

Fayetteville Pine Forest 19, Pembroke Swett 9

Forest City Chase 28, Bessemer City 10

Gray’s Creek 12, South Johnston 10

Green Sea Floyds, S.C. 51, West Columbus 9

Greenville Rose 38, Wilson Fike 35

Hayesville 35, Towns County, Ga. 0

Jacksonville 27, Southwest Onslow 0

Jacksonville Northside 14, Wilmington Laney 0

Kernersville Glenn 24, Thomasville Ledford 0

Kings Mountain 34, Lawndale Burns 6

Kinston 40, Farmville Central 14

Lake Norman 34, Concord Cox Mill 22

Lejeune 62, Jones County 0

Maiden 48, Newton Foard 22

Matthews Butler 21, Cornelius Hough 10

Mitchell County 24, Asheville Erwin 7

Murphy 12, Canton Pisgah 0

Nash Central 26, Southeast Halifax 0

New Hanover County 49, West Carteret 7

Newton Grove Midway 27, Rose Hill Union 0

Newton-Conover 44, Claremont Bunker Hill 14

North Buncombe 62, Morganton Patton 20

North Duplin 22, South Lenoir 0

North Lenoir 20, East Columbus 6

North Stokes 34, South Davidson 20

North Surry 44, Alleghany County 13

North Wilkes 35, North Forsyth 18

Northwest Guilford 35, Greensboro Smith 12

Oak Grove 54, Trinity 0

Pikeville Aycock 41, Goldsboro Rosewood 26

Polk County 43, Cherokee 6

R-S Central 20, McDowell County 12

Raleigh Leesville Road 37, Raleigh Wakefield 6

Red Springs 42, North Johnston 0

Richmond County 48, Clayton 2

Robbinsville 26, Sylva Smoky Mountain 21

Rocky Mount Prep 22, Kinston Parrott Academy 21

Shelby 41, Morganton Freedom 13

Shelby Crest 13, Belmont South Point 7

Smithfield-Selma 34, Seven Springs Spring Creek 0

South Caldwell 60, West Caldwell 7

South Central Pitt 29, Greene Central 28

South Columbus 34, Wilmington Ashley 0

South Stokes 12, West Stokes 8

Southern Nash 65, Warren County 14

St. Pauls 28, North Edgecombe 12

Swain County 25, Life Christian, Ga. 6

Swannanoa Owen 42, East Henderson 24

Swansboro 46, Holly Ridge Dixon 32

Topsail 35, Rocky Point Trask 8

Walkertown 14, Lexington 8

Wallace-Rose Hill 44, East Bladen 0

Warsaw Kenan 16, Pender County 12

Watauga County 50, Asheville Roberson 21

Wendell Corinth Holders 20, Raleigh Millbrook 7

West Brunswick 28, Socastee, S.C. 0

West Craven 58, East Carteret 6

West Henderson 56, East Rutherford 42

West Lincoln 52, Valdese Draughn 13

Whiteville 33, North Brunswick 7

Wilson Beddingfield 7, Southern Wayne 6

Winston-Salem Carver 40, Madison County 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Ayden-Grifton vs. Chocowinity Southside, ppd. to Aug 26th.

Bear Grass vs. Robersonville South Creek, ccd.

Central Cabarrus vs. Hickory Ridge, ppd. to Aug 24th.

Charlotte Berry Tech vs. Zebulon B. Vance, ppd. to Aug 26th.

Charlotte Catholic vs. South Mecklenburg, ppd. to Aug 26th.

Charlotte Garinger vs. West Charlotte, ppd. to Aug 26th.

Clinton vs. Cape Fear, ccd.

Dillon, S.C. vs. Havelock, ccd.

East Duplin vs. Richlands, ppd. to Aug 24th.

East Wake vs. Northern Nash, ppd. to Aug 26th.

Elizabeth City Northeastern vs. Greenville Conley, ppd. to Aug 26th.

Erwin Triton vs. Spring Lake Overhills, ppd. to Aug 26th.

Fayetteville Seventy-First vs. Fayetteville Westover, ppd. to Aug 26th.

Gastonia Ashbrook vs. Morrisville Green Hope, ccd.

Hendersonville vs. North Henderson, ppd. to Aug 24th.

Hickory Grove Christian vs. North Raleigh Christian, ccd.

Hickory vs. Statesville, ppd. to Aug 26th.

Holly Springs vs. Raleigh Athens Drive, ppd. to Aug 23rd.

Indian Trail Porter Ridge vs. Waxhaw Marvin Ridge, ppd. to Aug 24th.

Knightdale vs. South Granville, ppd. to Aug 23rd.

Lake Norman Charter vs. Southlake Christian, ppd.

Lee County vs. Fayetteville Smith, ppd. to Aug 26th.

Manteo vs. Currituck County, ppd. to Aug 24th.

Marshville Forest Hills vs. Fairmont, ppd. to Aug 26th.

Matthews Weddington vs. Charlotte Ardrey Kell, ppd. to Aug 24th.

Metrolina Christian Academy vs. Trinity Christian, ccd.

Monroe Parkwood vs. North Lincoln, ppd. to Aug 24th.

Monroe vs. Anson County, ppd. to Aug 24th.

Mooresboro Jefferson vs. Commonwealth, ccd.

Mount Pleasant vs. Concord Robinson, ppd. to Aug 26th.

New Bern vs. Goldsboro, ppd. to Aug 24th.

North Mecklenburg vs. Charlotte Independence, ppd. to Aug 26th.

North Moore vs. Davidson Community School, ppd.

North Pitt vs. Washington, ppd. to Aug 26th.

North Stanly vs. East Rowan, ppd. to Aug 24th.

Northampton County vs. Roanoke Rapids, ppd. to Aug 26th.

Northern Durham vs. Durham Hillside, ppd. to Sep 20th.

Pinetown Northside vs. Perquimans, ppd. to Aug 26th.

Providence Grove vs. East Davidson, ppd. to Aug 24th.

Raleigh Broughton vs. Apex, ppd. to Aug 23rd.

Randleman vs. Asheboro, ppd. to Aug 26th.

Scotland vs. Southeast Guilford, ppd. to Aug 26th.

South Iredell vs. Waxhaw Cuthbertson, ppd. to Aug 24th.

South Stanly vs. Southwestern Randolph, ppd. to Aug 26th.

Southern Alamance vs. Western Alamance, ppd. to Aug 26th.

Southern Durham vs. Clayton Cleveland, ppd. to Aug 24th.

Southern Pines Pinecrest vs. Concord, ppd. to Aug 24th.

Tarboro vs. Rocky Mount, ppd. to Aug 23rd.

Trinity Wheatmore vs. West Davidson, ppd. to Aug 26th.

West Iredell vs. Winston-Salem Atkins, ppd. to Aug 26th.

West Rowan vs. Mooresville, ppd. to Aug 24th.

West Stanly vs. Monroe Piedmont, canceled

Western Harnett vs. Fayetteville Byrd, ppd. to Aug 26th.

South Carolina

Thursday

Chester 52, Aiken 6

Friday

A.C. Flora 37, Beaufort 21

Abbeville 10, Lincoln County, Ga. 7

Andrew Jackson 37, McBee 0

Ashley Ridge 21, Goose Creek 20

Ben Lippen 41, Pinewood Prep 6

Berkeley 56, R.B. Stall 12

Blackville-Hilda 36, Bethune-Bowman 14

Blue Ridge 35, Landrum 14

Broome 20, Central 14

C.E. Murray 29, Kingstree 0

Calhoun Falls 6, Greenwood Christian 0

Camden 64, North Central 21

Cane Bay 20, West Ashley 12

Cardinal Newman 42, John Paul II 6

Catawba Ridge 13, Carolina Pride, N.C. 0

Chapman 52, Union County 37

Cheraw 28, Darlington 0

Chester 52, Aiken 6

Clover 48, York 21

D.W. Daniel 44, Liberty 0

Dorchester Academy 54, King’s Academy 0

Dorman 58, Wade Hampton (G) 7

Easley 31, Pickens 14

Eastside 38, Southside 21

Edisto 40, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 26

Emerald 23, Ninety Six 0

Estill 16, Allendale-Fairfax 13

First Baptist 21, North Florida Christian, Fla. 20

Fort Dorchester 31, Glynn Academy, Ga. 6

Great Falls 39, Columbia CA Johnson 38

Green Sea Floyds 51, West Columbus, N.C. 9

Greenwood 21, South Aiken 2

Hilton Head Island 38, Savannah, Ga. 13

Hilton Head Prep 37, Memorial Day, Ga. 27

Indian Land 18, Lancaster 3

James F. Byrnes 33, Greer 8

James Island 32, South Florence 12

Lamar 54, Hemingway 0

Latta 25, Mullins 20

Lower Richland 41, Swansea 39

Mauldin 47, Pendleton 14

Mid-Carolina 27, Whitmire 0

North Myrtle Beach 24, Conway 7

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 58, Baptist Hill 12

Patrick Henry Academy 26, Providence HomeSchool 22

Robert E. Lee Academy 26, Heathwood Hall 20

Screven County, Ga. 44, Bluffton 41, OT

St. James 32, Loris 28

Summerville 51, Woodland 26

Sumter 28, Rock Hill 21

Thomas Heyward Academy 46, Hilton Head Christian Academy 22

Timberland 21, Stratford 14

Travelers Rest 30, Riverside 10

Waccamaw 44, Carvers Bay 0

Wade Hampton (H) 33, Lee Central 14

Wagener-Salley 46, Pelion 2

Walhalla 42, Wildwood, Fla. 6

Ware Shoals 32, Oakbrook Prep 12

West Brunswick, N.C. 28, Socastee 0

West Florence 23, Crestwood 0

Whale Branch 9, Battery Creek 6

White Knoll 27, Brookland-Cayce 13

Woodmont 35, Greenville 14

Woodruff 28, Chesnee 20

Saturday

Cabarrus Stallions at Anderson (SC) Cavs, late

Greenwood (SC) Raptors at Rabun Gap (GA), late

Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders vs Tennessee Silverbacks at York, late

Rock Hill South Pointe 17, Rock Hill Northwestern 14

Next week’s schedule

Friday

(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

South Piedmont 1A

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter at Christ the King, 7

Mecklenburg nonconference

East Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell, 7

Berry Academy at Hopewell, 7

Butler at Mallard Creek, 7

Carolina Bearcats at Charlotte Latin, 7

Charlotte Catholic at Olney (MD) Our Lady of Good Counsel

Commonwealth Charter at Gastonia Highland Tech

Community School of Davidson at Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness

Covenant Day at Charlotte Country Day, 7

Harding at Garinger, 7

Hickory Grove Christian at Simpsonville (SC) Southside Christian

Highlands Ranch (CO) Valor Christian at Charlotte Christian

Hough at Providence, 7

Lake Norman Charter at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep

North Mecklenburg at Olympic, 7

North Raleigh Christian at Southlake Christian

Providence Day at Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee, 4:30

Rocky River at Gastonia Huss

South Mecklenburg at Independence, 7

Vance at Lynchburg (VA) Heritage

West Charlotte at West Mecklenburg, 7

N.C. nonconference

Alexander Central at Wilkes Central

Asheville at Lawndale Burns

Belmont South Point at Lincolnton

Boiling Springs Crest at Skyland Roberson

Boone Watauga at Ashe County

Cherryville at Forest City Chase

China Grove Carson at Salisbury

Concord at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge

Concord Jay M. Robinson at Marvin Ridge

East Burke at Marion McDowell

East Lincoln at East Rowan

East Rutherford at North Lincoln

Gastonia Ashbrook at Kannapolis Brown

Hickory Hawks vs. Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy, at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ.

Hickory St. Stephens at Claremont Bunker Hill

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian at Waxhaw Cuthbertson

Indian Trail Sun Valley at Central Cabarrus

Kings Mountain at Monroe

Lenoir Hibriten at Hickory

Marshville Forest Hills at Red Springs

Monroe Parkwood at Concord Cox Mill

Morganton Freedom at Valdese Draughn

Mount Pleasant at Northwest Cabarrus

Newton Foard at Catawba Bandys

North Iredell at East Bend Forbush

North Rowan at West Rowan

Polk County at North Gaston

Richmond Senior at Anson County

R-S Central at Morganton Patton

Shelby at Asheville Reynolds

South Caldwell at Maiden

South Iredell at West Iredell

South Stanly at Monroe Union Academy

Statesville at Lake Norman

Statesville Christian at Cabarrus Warriors

Unionville Piedmont at North Stanly

Weddington at Indian Trail Porter Ridge

West Caldwell at North Wilkes

West Forsyth at Mooresville

West Stanly at Albemarle

West Wilkes at Avery County

Interstate

Cramerton Stuart Cramer at Fort Mill Catawba Ridge

Gastonia Forestview at Clover

S.C. nonconference

Cheraw at Marlboro County

Duncan Byrnes at Rock Hill Northwestern

Fort Mill at Chester

Fort Mill Nation Ford at Conway

Great Falls at Whitmire

Greenwood Raptors at Rock Hill Legion Collegiate

Indian Land at Lancaster Buford

Johns Island St. John’s at Kershaw Andrew Jackson

Kershaw North Central at Columbia

Lancaster at Winnsboro Fairfield Central

McBee at Chesterfield

Pageland Central at Lamar

Richburg Lewisville at Columbia C.A. Johnson

Rock Hill at Rock Hill South Pointe

Roebuck Dorman at York

Saturday

Pioneer Football League

Cabarrus Stallions vs. Asheville Saints, at Central Cabarrus, 4:30

Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders at Anderson (SC) Saints, 7