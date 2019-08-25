Are you ready for some (Monday night) Charlotte high school football?

Riding with Recruits: Tim and Jacob Newman Myers Park High running backs Tim Newman, Jr. and brother Jacob Newman look to lead their team to victory this season. Their father Tim Sr. and uncle Charlie both starred for Olympic High in the early '80s. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Myers Park High running backs Tim Newman, Jr. and brother Jacob Newman look to lead their team to victory this season. Their father Tim Sr. and uncle Charlie both starred for Olympic High in the early '80s.

After storms blew through the area Friday night, many area high schools were forced to postpone football games. It was the first night of the 2019 season for those teams.

Some area schools did get games in Friday, though a highly anticipated and nationally televised game between Mallard Creek and Dutch Fork suffered through multiple weather-induced delays. The game was called after midnight with five minutes left to play. It ended in a 27-27 tie.

More games were made up Saturday, but for some teams — including those from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools — kickoff was pushed back to Monday.

Playing on a Monday means that teams will play two games in five days, something coaches do not like, for planning, practice and player safety.

The second week of the season kicks off Friday.

▪ On Monday, two Sweet 16 teams will kick off their seasons: No. 2 Myers Park will play Olympic at home at 6 p.m. This will be the debut game for new Olympic coach Brandon Thompson.

Also, No. 5 Charlotte Catholic will play South Mecklenburg at home at 6:30.

Monday’s Observer-area schedule

Community School of Davidson at North Moore, TBD

Fairmont at Marshville Forest Hills, 6 p.m.

Hopewell vs. Harding at West Meck, 5 p.m.

Lake Norman Charter at SouthLake Christian, 6 p.m.

Independence at North Meck, 6 p.m.

Olympic at Myers Park, 6 p.m.

South Mecklenburg at Charlotte Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Statesville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

West Charlotte at Garinger, 6 p.m.

West Iredell at Winston-Salem Atkins, 7 p.m.