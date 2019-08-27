Mecklenburg County showdowns highlight Observer high school football games of the week

Myers Park, Drake Maye, start season hot against Olympic Led by Alabama recruit Drake Maye, Myers Park blitzed Olympic in its season-opener Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Led by Alabama recruit Drake Maye, Myers Park blitzed Olympic in its season-opener Monday, Aug. 26, 2019







Butler (1-0) at Mallard Creek (0-0-1), Fri., 7: Both teams were tested in their season openers. Butler used its special teams to help beat a strong Hough team last week. The Bulldogs blocked a field goal and two punts. Both punt blocks led to touchdowns and eventually a tough 21-10 win. Mallard Creek had to settle for a tie in its nationally televised game with Dutch Fork after storms delayed the game until after midnight. It ended in a 27-27 tie with Mallard Creek driving with under five minutes left inside the Dutch Fork 15.

Valor Christian (0-0) at Charlotte Christian (1-0), Fri., 7: Valor Christian is the reigning Colorado 5A state champion. The Eagles are coached by Ed McCaffrey, father of Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey. Valor Christian, a 5A school of nearly 1,000 students, is ranked No. 1 among all Colorado high schools by MaxPreps. Charlotte Christian, a 4A private school of about 1,000 students, has won the past two N.C. Independent Schools Division I state championships. MaxPreps ranks the Knights No. 13 among all N.C. schools.

Charlotte Catholic (1-0) at Olney (MD) Our Lady of Good Counsel (0-0), Fri., 7:30: Good Counsel plays in the well-known Washington Catholic conference with schools like DeMatha and Gonzaga. It’s the No. 5-ranked team overall in the state of Maryland and No. 48 nationally by MaxPreps. Catholic, the two-time N.C. 3A state champ, is a top-100 team nationally in the High School Football America poll. The Cougars play back-to-back games against elite out-of-state competition, playing a top-10 team from Louisiana, Archishop Rummel, at home Sept 6.

West Charlotte (1-0) at West Mecklenburg (0-0), Fri., 7: The Lions got a 28-8 season-opening win at Garinger on Monday and are hunting back-to-back winning seasons for the first time in 16 years. West Mecklenburg’s season opener with Rocky River was canceled. So this will be the debut of new Hawks coach Nick Mata. The Hawks have won the past three meetings in this Westside rivalry.

THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

Friday

(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

South Piedmont 1A

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter at Christ the King, 7

Mecklenburg nonconference

East Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell, 7

Berry Academy at Hopewell, 7

Butler at Mallard Creek, 7

Carolina Bearcats at Charlotte Latin, 7

Charlotte Catholic at Olney (MD) Our Lady of Good Counsel

Commonwealth Charter at Gastonia Highland Tech

Community School of Davidson at Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness

Covenant Day at Charlotte Country Day, 7

Harding at Garinger, 7

Hickory Grove Christian at Simpsonville (SC) Southside Christian

Highlands Ranch (CO) Valor Christian at Charlotte Christian

Hough at Providence, 7

Lake Norman Charter at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep

North Mecklenburg at Olympic, 7

North Raleigh Christian at Southlake Christian

Providence Day at Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee, 4:30

Rocky River at Gastonia Huss

South Mecklenburg at Independence, 7

Vance at Lynchburg (VA) Heritage

West Charlotte at West Mecklenburg, 7

N.C. nonconference

Alexander Central at Wilkes Central

Asheville at Lawndale Burns

Belmont South Point at Lincolnton

Boiling Springs Crest at Skyland Roberson

Boone Watauga at Ashe County

Cherryville at Forest City Chase

China Grove Carson at Salisbury

Concord at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge

Concord Jay M. Robinson at Marvin Ridge

East Burke at Marion McDowell

East Lincoln at East Rowan

East Rutherford at North Lincoln

Gastonia Ashbrook at Kannapolis Brown

Hickory Hawks vs. Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy, at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ.

Hickory St. Stephens at Claremont Bunker Hill

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian at Waxhaw Cuthbertson

Indian Trail Sun Valley at Central Cabarrus

Kings Mountain at Monroe

Lenoir Hibriten at Hickory

Marshville Forest Hills at Red Springs

Monroe Parkwood at Concord Cox Mill

Morganton Freedom at Valdese Draughn

Mount Pleasant at Northwest Cabarrus

Newton Foard at Catawba Bandys

North Iredell at East Bend Forbush

North Rowan at West Rowan

Polk County at North Gaston

Richmond Senior at Anson County

R-S Central at Morganton Patton

Shelby at Asheville Reynolds

South Caldwell at Maiden

South Iredell at West Iredell

South Stanly at Monroe Union Academy

Statesville at Lake Norman

Statesville Christian at Cabarrus Warriors

Unionville Piedmont at North Stanly

Weddington at Indian Trail Porter Ridge

West Caldwell at North Wilkes

West Forsyth at Mooresville

West Stanly at Albemarle

West Wilkes at Avery County

Interstate

Cramerton Stuart Cramer at Fort Mill Catawba Ridge

Gastonia Forestview at Clover

S.C. nonconference

Cheraw at Marlboro County

Duncan Byrnes at Rock Hill Northwestern

Fort Mill at Chester

Fort Mill Nation Ford at Conway

Great Falls at Whitmire

Greenwood Raptors at Rock Hill Legion Collegiate

Indian Land at Lancaster Buford

Johns Island St. John’s at Kershaw Andrew Jackson

Kershaw North Central at Columbia

Lancaster at Winnsboro Fairfield Central

McBee at Chesterfield

Pageland Central at Lamar

Richburg Lewisville at Columbia C.A. Johnson

Rock Hill at Rock Hill South Pointe

Roebuck Dorman at York

Saturday

Pioneer Football League

Cabarrus Stallions vs. Asheville Saints, at Central Cabarrus, 4:30

Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders at Anderson (SC) Saints, 7