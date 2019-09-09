Observer Sweet 16 undergoes some major changes, welcomes one new team

Charlotte Observer #BIG5 football players of the week Here are the Charlotte Observer's #BIG5 high school football players of the week Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the Charlotte Observer's #BIG5 high school football players of the week

There’s a whole lot of changes in this week’s Sweet 16 poll, but not at the top.

Mallard Creek is still No. 1, ahead of a monster game Friday at top five S.C. power Gaffney. Behind the Mavericks, Vance has moved into a tie with Myers Park at No. 2. Vance has beaten a 3A Virginia state champion and a former Sweet 16 team (Gastonia Huss) 70-7.

Despite losing two straight weeks -- 7-0 and 7-3 to a pair of national powers from Maryland and Louisiana -- Charlotte Catholic falls one spot to sixth. Other big movers included Kings Mountain (up three spots to No. 8), Rock HIll South Pointe (up six spots to No. 9) and Providence Day (up two spots to No. 16).

Observer's Sweet 16 poll

Observer’s Sweet 16 poll

Rk. Team (Class) Rec. Prvs. 1. Mallard Creek (4A) 2-0-1 1 T2 Myers Park (4A) 2-0 2 T2 Vance (4A) 2-0 3 4. Richmond (4A) 3-0 4 5. Weddington (3A) 3-0 6 6. Charlotte Catholic (3A) 1-2 5 7. Shelby (2A) 2-0 7 8. Kings Mountain (3A) 3-0 11 9. Rock Hill South Pointe (4A) 3-0 15 10. Butler (4A) 1-2 9 11. Northwest Cabarrus (3A) 3-0 12 12. Chester (3A) 2-1 8 13. Hough (4A) 1-2 10 14. Providence Day (IND) 2-0 16 15. Clover (5A) 3-0 NR 16. Boiling Springs Crest (3A) 2-1 13

Dropped out: Gastonia Huss (3A, 1-1). Also receiving consideration: Charlotte Country Day (IND, 3-0); Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (4A, 2-0); Kannapolis Brown (3A, 1-0); Statesville (3A, 3-0); Thomas Jefferson (1A, 2-0); Statesville (3A, 3-0); West Mecklenburg (4A, 2-0)