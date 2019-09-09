High School Sports

Observer Sweet 16 undergoes some major changes, welcomes one new team

Charlotte Observer #BIG5 football players of the week

Here are the Charlotte Observer's #BIG5 high school football players of the week By
Up Next
Here are the Charlotte Observer's #BIG5 high school football players of the week By

There’s a whole lot of changes in this week’s Sweet 16 poll, but not at the top.

Mallard Creek is still No. 1, ahead of a monster game Friday at top five S.C. power Gaffney. Behind the Mavericks, Vance has moved into a tie with Myers Park at No. 2. Vance has beaten a 3A Virginia state champion and a former Sweet 16 team (Gastonia Huss) 70-7.

Despite losing two straight weeks -- 7-0 and 7-3 to a pair of national powers from Maryland and Louisiana -- Charlotte Catholic falls one spot to sixth. Other big movers included Kings Mountain (up three spots to No. 8), Rock HIll South Pointe (up six spots to No. 9) and Providence Day (up two spots to No. 16).

Here are the Charlotte Observer's #BIG5 high school football players of the week

By

Read Next

Observer’s Sweet 16 poll

Rk.Team (Class)Rec.Prvs.
1.Mallard Creek (4A)2-0-11
T2Myers Park (4A)2-02
T2Vance (4A)2-03
4.Richmond (4A)3-04
5.Weddington (3A)3-06
6.Charlotte Catholic (3A)1-25
7.Shelby (2A)2-07
8.Kings Mountain (3A)3-011
9.Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)3-015
10.Butler (4A)1-29
11.Northwest Cabarrus (3A)3-012
12.Chester (3A)2-18
13.Hough (4A)1-210
14.Providence Day (IND)2-016
15.Clover (5A)3-0NR
16.Boiling Springs Crest (3A)2-113

Dropped out: Gastonia Huss (3A, 1-1). Also receiving consideration: Charlotte Country Day (IND, 3-0); Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (4A, 2-0); Kannapolis Brown (3A, 1-0); Statesville (3A, 3-0); Thomas Jefferson (1A, 2-0); Statesville (3A, 3-0); West Mecklenburg (4A, 2-0)

  Comments  