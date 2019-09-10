And the No. 1 high school football team in North Carolina is...

Myers Park High football off to hot start Nationally ranked Myers Park looked strong in its season-opener against Olympic last week. The Mustangs resume play Friday with crosstown rival Providence. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Nationally ranked Myers Park looked strong in its season-opener against Olympic last week. The Mustangs resume play Friday with crosstown rival Providence.

Nationally ranked Myers Park is the No. 1 team in North Carolina according to the first Associated Press statewide 4A media poll of the season.

The Mustangs (2-0) play at South Mecklenburg Friday.

Myers Park is No. 2 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll, tied with Vance. Mallard Creek is No. 1 in the Sweet 16 and No. 4 in the statewide poll.

One other area team is ranked No. 1: N.C. 3AA state champ Weddington is No. 1 in the 3A poll.

† 1. Charlotte Myers Park (5) (2-0) 91

† 2. Charlotte Vance (1) (2-0) 88

† 3. Richmond County (2) (3-0) 80

† 4. Charlotte Mallard Creek (3) (2-0) 73

† 5. East Forsyth (3-0) 47

† 6. Scotland County (3-0) 45

† 7. Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (3-0) 39

† 8. West Forsyth (3-0) 31

† 9. Wake Forest (3-0) 24

†10. Knightdale (3-0) 18

¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: Raleigh Leesville Road 16, West Mecklenburg 14, Greensboro Grimsley 13, New Bern 12. <

† 1. Weddington (7) (3-0) 89

† 2. Kings Mountain (3-0) 68

† 3. Jacksonville (2-0) 50

† 4. Northwest Cabarrus (1) (3-0) 46

† 5. Clayton Cleveland (1) (3-0) 43

† 6. Lee County (3-0) 42

† 7. Wilmington New Hanover (2-0) 37

† 8. Charlotte Catholic (1-2) 28

† 9. West Brunswick (2) (2-0) 20

†10. Kannapolis Brown (1-0) 18

¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: Southern Nash 16, Statesville 16, Greensboro Dudley 16, Northern Durham 14, Gastonia Huss 13, Winston-Salem Parkland 12, Topsail 12, Havelock 10, Jacksonville Northside 10. <

† 1. Reidsville (6) (3-0) 100

† 2. Shelby (5) (2-0) 86

† 3. Wallace-Rose Hill (2-0) 75

† 4. Elizabeth City Northeastern (3-0) 68

† 5. Burnsville Mountain Heritage (2-0) 43

† 6. SouthWest Edgecombe (2-0) 36

† 7. Randleman (3-0) 26

† 8. Clinton (1-0) 21

† 9. Salisbury (2-0) 19

†10. East Lincoln (2-0) 16

¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: Lenoir Hibriten 15, Ayden-Grifton 13, Midway Oak Grove 13, Catawba Bandys 12, Forest City Chase 11. <

† 1. Tarboro (10) (3-0) 105

† 2. Murphy (1) (3-0) 88

† 3. East Surry (3-0) 87

† 4. Mitchell County (3-0) 61

† 5. Edenton Holmes (1-0) 52

† 6. Robbinsville (3-0) 49

† 7. Polk County (3-0) 43

† 8. Princeton (2-0) 26

† 9. Swain County (3-0) 25

†10. Northampton (3-0) 21

¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: Thomas Jefferson 18, Mt. Airy 12. <

† All Associated Press members in North Carolina are eligible to participate in the high school Football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Hendersonville Times News, Hendersonville; The Times-News, Burlington; The Charlotte Observer, Charlotte; Durham Herald-Sun, Durham; The Daily Advance, Elizabeth City; The News Herald, Morganton; Mount Airy News, Mount Airy; North Carolina News Network, Raleigh; Daily Herald, Roanoke Rapids; The Salisbury Post, Salisbury; Winston-Salem Journal, Winston-Salem.