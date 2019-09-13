Mr. Perfect! Alabama recruit Drake Maye 13-for-13 in Myers Park’s rout of South Meck

Mr. Perfect! Myers Park QB Drake Maye goes 13-for-13 passing against South Meck Myers Park High QB Drake Maye, an Alabama recruit, connected on all 13 of his passes in a 47-0 win over South Meck Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Myers Park High QB Drake Maye, an Alabama recruit, connected on all 13 of his passes in a 47-0 win over South Meck

The Myers Park football team was ranked No. 1 in the state in the Associated Press poll for the first time in school history earlier this week.

Friday night, the Mustangs looked the part for most of the night as junior quarterback Drake Maye, was a perfect 13-for-13 for 230 yards and three touchdowns to lead Myers Park to a 47-0 win at South Mecklenburg.

“We definitely saw that we were No. 1 in the state and we’re honored to be on top,” said, who has commited to Alabama. “But (No. 1) it really just puts a bigger target on our back.”

Maye’s top target for the second week in a row was senior wide receiver Porter Rooks, who caught seven passes for a 105 yards and two touchdowns. Rooks, an N.C. State recruit, has 13 catches for 308 yards and five touchdowns on the season.

Mustangs senior wideout Twan Flip also had a big night with two catches for 36 yards and a touchdown on offense as well as a 66-yard kickoff return on special teams.

The Myers Park defense was equally as impressive allowing only 57 yards of total offense (56 yards passing, one yard rushing) as they earned their second shutout of the season. The Mustangs defense has allowed just three points all season.

Myers Park (3-0) was never challenged in the game, leading 14-0 after one quarter, 31-0 at half and 47-0 after three quarters, but had several scores called back for penalties on what Mustangs’ football coach Scott Chadwick called “an up and down night.”

“I thought we were way too up and down tonight,” Chadwick said. “Too many penalties, too many stops and starts. These penalties, you might get away with tonight (47-0), but in a tight game they can cost you a game.”

South Mecklenburg (0-4) struggled to string together any consistent offense all night, with Sabres’ senior quarterback, Bo Davidson, leading the way going 6-for-19 for 56 yards passing.

Three Who Mattered

Drake Maye, Myers Park: The Alabama commit was a perfect 13-for-13 for 230 yards and three touchdowns, making him 36-for-44 for 703 yards and 10 touchdowns in three games this season.

Twan Flip, Myers Park: The 5-foot-6, 140-pound senior may be small in stature, but makes big plays every week with a 15-yard touchdown catch and a 66-yard kickoff return for a touchdown this week.

The Myers Park defense: The Mustangs’ offense gets most of the credit, averaging 51 points per game, but the Myers Park defense has allowed only three points all year, allowing just one point per contest.

Worth Mentioning

Myers Park quarterback Drake Maye looked unstoppable in the first half going 10-for-10 for 190 yards and two touchdowns, hitting every receiver in stride.

Myers Park’s brother duo, running backs Tim and Jacob Newman, had nice nights combining for 50 yards on the ground and two touchdowns, both by big brother Tim.

No team has had a tougher schedule than South Mecklenburg , which opened at defending 3A state champion Charlotte Catholic, then traveled to Independence, then hosted 3AA state champion,Weddington and Myers Park the last two weeks. Up next, a trip to 4AA state runner-up Vance.

South Mecklenburg was shut out for the second straight week. The Sabres lost 42-0 to N.C. 3AA state champion Weddington last week.

What’s Next

Myers Park travels to Hough, this Friday (Sept. 20), while South Mecklenburg travels to Vance the same night.

Myers Park 14 17 16 0 - 47

South Mecklenburg 0 0 0 0 - 0

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter

MP – Tim Newman 7-yard run (Matthew Dennis kick)

MP – Porter Rooks 3-yard pass from Drake Maye (Dennis kick)

2nd Quarter

MP – Tim Newman 1-yard run (Dennis kick)

MP – Rooks 38-yard pass from Maye (Dennis kick)

MP – Dennis 33-yard field goal

3rd Quarter

MP – Team safety

MP – Twan Flip 66-yard kick return (Dennis kick)

MP – Flip 15-yard pass from Maye (Dennis kick)