Charlotte Observer football player of the week master list

BRETT ADAMS, CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN, QB, SR: Completed 14-of-23 passes for 290 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-3 win over Covenant Day.

JUSTIN BARNETT, EAST LINCOLN, SR, QB: The East Lincoln senior quarterback accounted for 373 yards of total offense and five touchdowns to lead the Mustangs to a 56-7 victory at East Gaston (Sept. 20) to stay undefeated at 4-0. Barnett was 13-for-18 for 273 yards passing and three touchdowns, while rushing for 100 yards and two more scores. He had touchdown runs of 22 and 58 yards. For the season, Barnett is 42-of-66 for 714 yards passing and 10 touchdowns, while rushing for 129 yards and three more scores this season.

JAYDEN BIRCHFIELD, MORGANTON FREEDOM, QB: 302 yards passing two touchdowns, plus 127 yards rushing and two touchdowns in a 51-48 loss to Boiling Springs Crest.

CANON BRIDGES, WEST LINCOLN, RB: 19 carries for 174 yards and four touchdowns in a 69-21 win over East Burke. On defense, Bridges had 10 tackles, three pass breakups and two tackles for a loss.

GERARDO CASTILLO, MARSHVILLE FOREST HILLS, K: Last week in soccer, the goalie had 14 saves in three games, two of which were shutouts. His team outscored opponents 17-2. In football Friday, he had a 43-yard field goal and two touchbacks in a 30-13 win over Unionville Piedmont.

ANDERSON CASTLE, WATAUGA, QB: 24 carries for 248 yards and a score in a 42-14 win over Gastonia Ashbrook. He threw for 53 yards and another score.

CODY CATER, PROVIDENCE DAY, SR, QB: Completed 19-of-31 passes for 228 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-16 win over rival Charlotte Country Day.

BRAXTON COX, VALDESE DRAUGHN, QB, SR: was 16-of-26 for 388 yards passing and six touchdowns to lead the Wildcats to a 48-22 win over Avery County, Sept. 20. Cox is 77-of-28 for 1,193 yards and 15 touchdowns for Draughn (3-2) this season.

SILAS CRUSE, WEST CHARLOTTE, QB: 23-of-28 passing for 408 yards and five touchdowns in a 58-19 win over Berry.

JESIAH DAVIS, PROVIDENCE, WR, JR: 8 catches for 131 yards and a touchdown in Friday’s 28-16 win over Charlotte Country Day. He also had a key late-game interception to seal the win.

TWAN FLIP, MYERS PARK, SR, WR: blocked two punts, both of which he returned for touchdowns, and had a 16-yard scoring catch in a 68-21 win at Hough. In the past three games, Fkuo has scored TDs via punt return, kickoff return, plus two on receptions and two on punt blocks/returns.

DJ FULLER, BOILING SPRINGS CREST, SOPH, QB: 15-for-22 for 378 yards and four touchdowns in a 51-48 win over Morganton Freedom. He also ran 11 times for 74 yards and a rushing touchdown for the Chargers (3-2).

JAYLEN GULLATE, VANCE, SR, DB: The senior cornerback picked off South Mecklenburg twice in a 49-7 win. Gullate also forced a fumble in the third quarter that led to a Jaheid Burton touchdown.

ISAIAH KIRBY, SOUTH CALDWELL, RB/WR: 21 carries for 72 yards and three touchdowns in a 44-43 win over R-S Central. Kirby also had a 2-point conversion, two catches for 28 yards, an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. On defense he had five tackles, three assists and a pass breakup.

NATHAN MAHAFFEY, FORT MILL NATION FORD, RB: ran 27 times for 226 yards and two touchdowns and caught two passes for 76 yards and a touchdown in a 31-20 win over Indian Land. Mahaffey, a Shrine Bowl pick, broke the game open with a 70-yard pass reception for a score with just over five minutes to play.

CHONCEY MASSEY, ROCK HILL SOUTH POINTE, SENIOR LB: 15 tackles, interception in a win over Greenville (SC)

DRAKE MAYE, MYERS PARK, JR, QB: In a 68-21 win over Hough, Maye completed 21-of-25 passes for 312 yards and a school-record six touchdowns. He ran for another score. In his last two games, he is 35-of-39 for 545 yards and nine touchdowns.

ZACH MORLIDGE, PINE LAKE PREP, SR, RB/LB: 9 carries, 141 yards, 3 TDs, two 2 point conversions, plus five tackles, three tackles for a loss and two sacks in a 64-0 win over Christ The King. He played one half.

SAWYER OSBORNE, MOUNT PLEASANT, JR, FS/WR: In a 28-25 win over South Stanly, Osborne caught the game-winning touchdown with 2:37 left, a 56-yard pass from QB Shane Reigal. He had a game-sealing interception with 87 seconds left, helping his team rally from a 19-0 first quarter deficit.

BRANDON PERRY, INDIAN TRAIL PORTER RIDGE, JR, RB/DB: 20 carries for 158 yards and two touchdowns in a 21-10 win over Marvin Ridge Friday. He had two catches for 37 yards. On defense, Perry had five tackles.

TRAVALI PRICE, NORTH LINCOLN, JR, DL: 11 tackles, including five for a loss in a 42-0 win over Bessemer City.

KUJUAN PRYOR, LAWNDALE BURNS, SR, RB/SLOT: 15 carries for 268 yards and three touchdowns, plus two catches for 15 yards in a 49-12 win over Newton-Conover.

AJ SIMPKINS, HOPEWELL, JR, QB: 25-of-45 passing for 435 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-21 win over West Mecklenburg. After beating Garinger to end a 34-game losing streak, Hopewell has now won two in a row.

CORY SMITH, MARSHVILLE FOREST HILLS, JR, QB: 147 yards passing, two touchdowns, plus a rushing touchdown in a 30-13 win over Unionville Piedmont.

J’MARI TAYLOR, WEST MECKLENBURG, SR, DB/RB: In a 35-21 loss at Hopewell, Taylor had 11 carries for 183 yards and two touchdowns. He had five catches for 86 yards, he had five tackles, four pass breakups and three kick returns for 86 yards.

JAMAL WORTHY, BUTLER, SR, RB: ran 15 times for 138 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-3 win over Providence.

COOPER WRAY, SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN, SOPH, WR: six carries for 83 yards, two touchdowns, plus a two-point conversion and two catches for 72 yards. SouthLake Christian beat Asheville School 48-27.

SONGA YATES, NORTH MECKLENBURG, JR, DB/WR: 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, a 90-yard interception return for a touchdown, four rushes for 15 yards and two receptions for 14 yards in a 24-15 win over Harding.