#BIG5 prep football player of the week finalists The Charlotte Observer #BIG5 high school football player of the week finalists are out. Go vote now! Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Charlotte Observer #BIG5 high school football player of the week finalists are out. Go vote now!

Beginning this week, the Observer is making a change to its #BIG5 players of the week segment. Now the #BIG5 becomes the final nominees for one overall high school football player of the week that will be determined by a fan vote.

Fans can vote as often as they like. The winner will be announced Thursday.

Here are this week’s list of nominees and below are the five finalists.

SILAS CRUSE, WEST CHARLOTTE, QB: 23-of-28 passing for 408 yards and five touchdowns in a 58-19 win over Berry.

DJ FULLER, BOILING SPRINGS CREST, SOPH, QB: 15-for-22 for 378 yards and four touchdowns in a 51-48 win over Morganton Freedom. He also ran 11 times for 74 yards and a touchdown for the Chargers (3-2).

AJ SIMPKINS, HOPEWELL, JR, QB: 25-of-45 passing for 435 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-21 win over West Mecklenburg. After beating Garinger to end a 34-game losing streak, Hopewell has now won two in a row.

ISAIAH KIRBY, SOUTH CALDWELL, RB/WR: 21 carries for 72 yards and three touchdowns in a 44-43 win over R-S Central. Kirby also had a 2-point conversion, two catches for 28 yards, an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. On defense he had five tackles, three assists and a pass breakup.

SONGA YATES, NORTH MECKLENBURG, JR, DB/WR: 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, a 90-yard interception return for a touchdown, four rushes for 15 yards and two receptions for 14 yards in a 24-15 win over Harding.





