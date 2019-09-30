High School Sports
Charlotte Catholic at Weddington among Observer prep football games of the week
Weddington High football: chasing a repeat state title
No. 7 Charlotte Catholic (2-2, 1-0 Southern Carolinas) at No. 5 Weddington (5-0, 1-0), Fri, 7:30: A pair of state champions meet in a big early season conference game. Catholic won the N.C. 3A state title in 2018; Weddington in 3AA. Catholic has won 66 straight conference games, a streak that dates to 2009. Weddington has allowed seven points total in its past three games and features 5-star national recruit Will Shipley.
No. 16 Indian Trail Porter Ridge (4-1, 1-0 Southwestern 4A) at No. 9 Butler (3-2, 1-0), Fri, 7: After a slow start, Butler has rebounded with back-to-back wins over Providence and Rocky River but can’t get caught looking ahead to big Oct. 11 showdown at No. 2 Myers Park. Porter Ridge lost its season opener 33-19 to Weddington but has won four straight since, outscoring teams 110-23.
Hough (2-3, 1-0 I-MECK 4A) at Mooresville (3-2, 1-0), Fri, 7:30: Despite being in different counties — Mooresville’s in Iredell — this has become quite a rivalry. The schools are just 13 miles apart and the student bodies are well familiar with each other. After a 1-3 start, Hough beat Hopewell 55-0 and looks ready to assert itself as a league title threat. Mooresville has won two in a row and sports a defense that has two shutouts.
North Mecklenburg (1-4, 0-1 I-MECK 4A) at West Charlotte (3-2, 0-1), Fri, 7: Longtime traditional rivals meet. North Meck lost its conference opener 20-17 to Mooresville, but looks to get back into the playoff race. West Charlotte lost 19-12 to Lake Norman on Friday, ending a two-game win streak.
Lake Norman (4-1, 1-0 I-MECK 4A) at No. 1 Mallard Creek (4-0-1, 1-0), Fri, 7: The Mavericks can’t afford a letdown after an emotional 17-7 win over rival Vance last week. Lake Norman has won three straight games and is averaging nearly 40 points for the season.
