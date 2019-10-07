Vote for the #BIG5 finalists for Charlotte Observer Athlete of the Week

SHARE COPY LINK

Here is this week’s #BIG5 list of finalists for the Charlotte Observer high school Athlete of the Week award. Readers can vote as often as they like.

A winner will be named later this week.

Here is the full list of this week’s nominees.

Nathan Ladimir, Porter Ridge Soccer: The Porter Ridge sophomore midfielder had game-winning goals in wins over Rocky River and at Myers Park last week.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Ladimir scored the game’s lone goal in a 1-0 win over Rocky River Sept. 30.

Two days later, Ladimir had the Pirates’ lone goal in regulation (ended in 1-1 tie) and then converted the game-winning penalty kick in the shootout to give Porter Ridge the victory.

Ladimir has four goals this season

Domenica Merino, Charlotte Catholic tennis: The Charlotte Catholic junior is a perfect 30-0 (16-0 singles, 14-0 doubles) this season.

Merino was 3-0 in singles’ play and 2-0 in doubles’ last week in victories over South Mecklenburg (Sept. 30), Monroe (Oct. 1) and Marvin Ridge (Oct. 3) to help her Charlotte Catholic team remain undefeated at 16-0.

Merino plays No. 3 or No. 4 singles and No. 1 to 3 in doubles.

Jonna Strange, North Iredell Cross Country: The North Iredell senior pulled double duty running in the Iredell County Championships and at the Great American Cross Country Festival in Cary last week.

Strange won the Iredell County Championships at McAnderson Park in Statesville running an 18:32.88, Oct. 1.

Four days later, Strange finished 10th overall in the Girls’ Seeded Race at the Great American Cross Country Festival running a 17:54.40.

Tyler Swinehart, Charlotte Country Day soccer: The Charlotte Country Day junior defender had three second half goals, to lead the Bucs to a 5-4 victory over previously unbeaten Charlotte Latin, Oct. 3. Latin was No. 1 in the state.

Swinehart scored goals in the 52nd, 77th and 78th-minutes to help turn a 3-0 deficit into a 4-4 tie, before Country Day’s Philip Scheurer scored the game-winner in the 80th-minute.

Swinehart has four goals for Charlotte Country Day (10-8) this season.

Kelley Topiwala, Carmel Christian: The Carmel Christian senior helped the Cougars’ girls’ golf team celebrate their first senior night with a 21-shot victory over Charlotte Country Day and Hickory Christian at Emerald Lake Golf Club, Oct. 1.

Topiwala led the way with a 37, while teammates Bethany Welch and Annalise Dale shot a pair of 40s to help Carmel Christian shoot a school-record team score of 115.

Topiwala, a Samford University commit, is ranked No. 5 in the state, according to the TYGA.

If you cannot see the poll, click here