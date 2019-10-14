Ardrey Kell-Olympic highlights this week’s prep football schedule

SHARE COPY LINK

Olympic at Ardrey Kell this Friday is the Charlotte Observer’s high school football game of the week, and that may be a bit of a surprise.

Ardrey Kell (6-1, 3-0 SoMECK) has won six straight games. Since the school opened in 2006, the Knights have won more than six games — in a season — just five times. This is Kell’s longest win streak since 2014 when the team finished 9-4 with a second round playoff loss.

The Knights have never won seven straight.

Olympic (6-2, 3-0) has won three in a row and six of its past seven. Olympic has not had this many wins, or a winning season, since a 7-5 team under Barry Shuford in 2013. First-year coach Brandon Thompson looks like a strong candidate for league coach of the year and is getting production from QB Sean Bowles (706 yards passing, seven TDS), running back Cameron Smith (1,277 yards rushing, 6 TDs) and senior defensive lineman Marquise Fleming (43 tackles, 3.5 sacks).

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (6-1, 3-0 Southwestern 4A) at Myers Park (7-0, 3-0), Fri, 7: Hickory Ridge has won three in a row and hopes to grab sole possession of first place. It’ll need big games on defense from Charlie Blazi (60 tackles, sack), Joey Tuders (46 tackles) and Tyrell Davis (four interceptions) to slow a Mustangs’ offense averaging more than 50 points per game. Myers Park is off to its best start since 1983, the last time it won the conference title outright.

Butler (4-3, 2-1 Southwestern 4A) at Independence (4-3, 2-1), Fri, 7: This used to be one of the region’s biggest and best football rivalries, a game between teams that have won 10 of the past 19 state championships. But Independence dipped in recent years. Now, the Patriots have won two straight behind QB Arnold Taylor (1,013 yards, 10 TDs), RB Davion Nelson (703 yards, 8 TDs) and DL Tyson Clawon (58 tackles, 10 sacks). Butler, fighting injuries, will try to bounce back from last week’s loss to Myers Park and stay one game out of the lead in the league title race.

Mooresville (3-4, 1-2 I-MECK 4A) at Lake Norman (4-3, 1-2), Fri, 7:30: Iredell County’s biggest rivalry resumes with both teams looking to improve their potential playoff positioning. The loser could be in trouble. Both teams will try to snap two-game losing streaks.

Lawnsdale Burns (6-1, 3-0 Southwestern 2A) at Shelby (6-1, 3-0), Fri, 7:30: Could this be the league title game? Shelby has won three straight since a blowout loss to Kings Mountain. Burns has won six straight since losing to Kings Mountain in its own blowout loss to start the season.

Gastonia Huss (5-1, 2-0) at Boiling Springs Crest (6-2, 3-0), Fri, 7:30: Both teams have won four straight games and head into this first-place game on a roll. Huss upset Kings Mountain last week when Kings Mountain was the state’s No. 1 3A team.

Northwest Cabarrus (7-0, 2-0 South Piedmont 3A) at Central Cabarrus (5-2, 1-0), Fri, 7:30: The two league unbeatens meet in what looks like the Cabarrus County game of the year. Central has lost to 4A Hickory Ridge (6-1) and 3A Gastonia Huss (5-1).

This week’s schedule

Friday, Oct. 18

(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

I-Meck 4A

Hough at North Mecklenburg, 7

Mallard Creek at Hopewell, 7

Mooresville at Lake Norman

Vance at West Charlotte, 7

SoMeck 7 4A

Berry Academy at West Mecklenburg, 7

Harding at South Mecklenburg, 7

Olympic at Ardrey Kell, 7

Southwestern 4A

Butler at Independence, 7

East Mecklenburg at Rocky River, 7

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge at Myers Park, 7

Indian Trail Porter Ridge at Garinger, 7

Big South (NCISAA)

Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Christian, 7

Sandhills 4A

Fayetteville Britt at Pembroke Purnell Swett

Fayetteville Seventy-First at Scotland County

Lumberton at Southern Pines Pinecrest

Richmond Senior at Raeford Hoke County

Northwestern 3A-4A

Boone Watauga at Hickory St. Stephens

Marion McDowell at Alexander Central

Morganton Freedom at South Caldwell

Big South 3A

Gastonia Ashbrook at Kings Mountain

Gastonia Huss at Boiling Springs Crest

North Gaston at Cramerton Stuart Cramer

North Piedmont 3A

China Grove Carson at East Rowan

North Iredell at Statesville

South Iredell at West Rowan

South Piedmont 3A

Concord Jay M. Robinson at Concord

Kannapolis Brown at Concord Cox Mill

Northwest Cabarrus at Central Cabarrus

Southern Carolina 3A

Indian Trail Sun Valley at Monroe

Marvin Ridge at Waxhaw Cuthbertson

Monroe Parkwood at Weddington

Unionville Piedmont at Charlotte Catholic

Piedmont Athletic Conference

Cabarrus Warriors at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian

High Point Christian at Southlake Christian, 7

Central Carolina 2A

Central Davidson at East Davidson

Lexington at North Davidson

Midway Oak Grove at West Davidson

Salisbury at Ledford

Thomasville at South Rowan

Foothills 2A

Claremont Bunker Hill at East Burke

Lenoir Hibriten at Valdese Draughn

Morganton Patton at West Iredell

Newton Foard at West Caldwell

Rocky River 2A

Anson County at Mount Pleasant

Marshville Forest Hills at Montgomery Central

South Fork 2A

Catawba Bandys at East Lincoln

Lincolnton at West Lincoln

Maiden at North Lincoln

Newton-Conover at Lake Norman Charter, 7

Southwestern 2A

East Rutherford at Belmont South Point

Forest City Chase at East Gaston

Lawndale Burns at Shelby

Mountain Valley 1A-2A

Allegheny County at East Wilkes

Ashe County at Wilkes Central

Boonville Starmount at West Wilkes

Elkin at North Wilkes

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Avery County at Marshall Madison County

Bakersville Mitchell County at Burnsville Mountain Heritage

Polk County at Black Mountain Owen

Southern Piedmont 1A

Bessemer City at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep

Cherryville at Monroe Union Academy

Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy at Gastonia Highland Tech

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter vs. Community School of Davidson, at Mallard Creek High, 7

Yadkin Valley 1A

Albemarle at North Stanly

Chatham Central at North Rowan

South Davidson at North Moore

N.C. nonconference

Arden Christ School at Charlotte Country Day, 7

Hickory Grove Christian at Covenant Day, 7

Hickory Hawks vs. Carolina Bearcats, at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ.

Providence Day at Fayetteville Trinity Christian, 7

South Stanly at West Stanly

VC/NC Royals at Harrells Christian, 7

Winston-Salem Quality Education at Statesville Christian, 7

Interstate

Gastonia Forestview at Fort Mill Catawba Ridge

S.C. Region 3 5A

Clover at Rock Hill

Rock Hill Northwestern at Fort Mill Nation Ford

S.C. Region 3 4A

Columbia Ridge View at Blythewood Westwood

Rock Hill South Pointe at Richland Northeast

York at Lancaster

S.C. Region 4 3A

Chester at Camden

Indian Land at Columbia Keenan

S.C. Region 6 3A

Cheraw at Loris

Dillon at Aynor

Lake City at Marion

S.C. Region 4 2A

Bishopville Lee Central at Kershaw North Central

Chesterfield at Pageland Central

Kershaw Andrew Jackson at Richburg Lewisville

S.C. Region 2 1A

Great Falls at McBee

Timmonsville at Lamar

Byes

Hickory, Providence, R-S Central,

Fort Mill, Lancaster Buford, Winnsboro Fairfield Central

Saturday, Oct. 19

Metrolina

Asheville School at Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee, 2

Pioneer Football League

Asheville Saints at Anderson Cavaliers

Cabarrus Stallions at Johnson City (TN) Tennessee Silverbacks, 4:30

Nonconference

Rock Hill Legion Collegiate at Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders