VOTE now for Charlotte Observer prep football player of the week (10.17.19)
Here are this week’s #BIG5 finalists for the Charlotte Observer high school football athlete of the week.
Each Monday, the Observer releases a list of nominees for the award. Later, the list is whittled down to a #BIG5 list of finalists. Readers are then able to vote on those five finalists.
Voting will end Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, when a winner will named, profiled and featured in the paper.
The poll is below.
Jayden Birchfield, Morganton Freedom: completed 17-of-30 passes for 355 yards and four touchdowns in a 46-42 win over Alexander Central. Birchfield ran 13 times for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Freedom rallied from a 42-25 deficit in the final nine minutes. Birchfield’s 2-yard run with 26 seconds left was the game-winner.
Jaheim Covington, Richmond Senior: ran 13 times for 187 yards and four touchdowns in a 59-28 win over Fayetteville Britt. He averaged 14.2 yards per carry.
LJ Currie, Northwest Cabarrus: In a 62-35 win over Concord Robinson, Currie ran 14 times for 213 yards and four touchdowns. On defense, he had 15 tackles and a sack.
Jared Joseph, Ardrey Kell: 14-of-22 passing for 333 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-14 win over West Meck. He ran 12 yards for another score. He found teammate Cedric Gray five times for 183 yards and two scores.
JT Whitmore, Mallard Creek: defensive lineman had nine tackles in a 36-0 homecoming win over West Charlotte. He had seven primary tackles, two assists and three sacks.
