High School Sports
Friday’s NC, SC scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, next week’s schedule
How The Sweet 16 fared
|Rk.
|School (class)
|This Week
|Rec.
|Next Week
|1.
|Mallard Creek (4A)
|d. Hopewell 68-6
|7-0-1
|North Mecklenburg
|2.
|Myers Park (4A)
|d. Hickory Ridge 52-14
|8-0
|at East Mecklenburg
|3.
|Richmond Sr. (4A)
|d. Hoke County 49-14
|8-0
|Lumberton
|4.
|Vance (4A)
|d. West Charlotte 24-6
|6-1
|Lake Norman
|5.
|Weddington (3A)
|d. Parkwood 45-3
|8-0
|at Marvin Ridge
|6.
|Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)
|d. Richland NE 60-0
|8-0
|at Ridge View
|7.
|Northwest Cabarrus (3A)
|d. Central Cabarrus 21-17
|8-0
|AL Brown
|8.
|Clover, SC (5A)
|d. Rock Hill 35-10
|8-0
|Catawba Ridge
|9.
|Kings Mountain (3A)
|d. Gastonia Ashbrook 56-0
|8-1
|Bye
|10.
|Shelby (2A)
|d. Lawndale Burns 26-13
|7-1
|Bye
|11.
|Chester, SC (3A)
|lost 28-7 to Camden
|7-2
|Fairfield Central
|12.
|Statesville (3A)
|d. North Iredell 48-6
|8-0
|at China Grove Carson
|13.
|Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (4A)
|lost 52-14 to Myers Park
|6-2
|at Butler
|14.
|Ardrey Kell (4A)
|d. Olympic 31-7
|7-1
|at Berry
|15.
|Butler (4A)
|d. Independence 23-15
|5-3
|Hickory Ridge
|16.
|Gastonia Huss (3A)
|lost 36-29 to Boiling Springs Crest
|5-2
|at Forestview
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
NORTH CAROLINA
Alexander Central 63, Marion McDowell 0
Anson Senior 34, Mount Pleasant 21
Ashe County 55, Wilkes Central 29
Avery County 42, Madison 0
Belmont South Point 42, East Rutherford 14
Belmont Stuart Cramer 21, North Gaston 9
Boiling Springs Crest 36, Gastonia Huss 29
Boone Watauga 67, Hickory St. Stephens 14
Bunker Hill 37, East Burke 14
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 14, Mitchell County 6
Carolina Bearcats 20, Hickory Christian 6
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 31, Charlotte Olympic 7
Charlotte Catholic 49, Piedmont 0
Charlotte Christian 27, Charlotte Latin 14
Charlotte Harding 26, South Meck 0
Charlotte Mallard Creek 68, Huntersville Hopewell 6
Charlotte Myers Park 52, Hickory Ridge 14
Charlotte Vance 24, West Charlotte 6
Clinton 58, Goldsboro 24
Concord 21, Concord Robinson 18
Cornelius Hough 38, North Mecklenburg 10
Covenant Day School 55, Hickory Grove Christian 0
Croatan 48, Rocky Point Trask 0
East Lincoln 23, Catawba Bandys 0
East Rowan 53, China Grove Carson 30
Forest City Chase 61, East Gaston 19
Garner 42, South Garner 0
Gastonia Forestview 47, Fort Mill Catawba Ridge 30
Goldsboro Rosewood 40, Salemburg Lakewood 7
Granville Central 51, Warren County 14
Harnett Central 21, Western Harnett 10
Havelock 62, Jacksonville White Oak 0
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 41, Charlotte Garinger 0
Jacksonville 49, West Carteret 10
Kannapolis Brown 29, Concord Cox Mill 19
Kings Mountain 56, Gastonia Ashbrook 0
Kinston Parrott Academy 28, Fayetteville Christian 0
Kinston 21, Greene Central 0
Lenoir Hibriten 56, Draughn 0
Marvin Ridge 42, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 13
Matthews Butler 23, Independence 15
Metrolina Christian 26, Concord First Assembly 6
Mint Hill Rocky River 43, East Mecklenburg 7
Monroe 42, Indian Trail Sun Valley 19
Montgomery Central 27, Marshville Forest Hills 9
Mooresboro Jefferson 53, Gastonia Highland Tech 6
Mooresville 17, Lake Norman 14
Mooresboro Thomas Jefferso 53, Gastonia Highland Tech 6
Morganton Freedom 52, South Caldwell 34
Mountain Island Charter 44, Community School of Davidson 7
Newton-Conover 50, Lake Norman Charter 7
North Johnston 38, Farmville Central 26
North Lenoir 20, West Craven 10
North Lincoln 42, Maiden 0
North Rowan 72, Chatham Central 3
North Stanly 20, Albemarle 7
Northampton County 58, Northwest Halifax 0
Northwest Cabarrus 21, Central Cabarrus 17
Providence day 38, Trinity Christian 19
Raleigh Enloe 48, Southeast Raleigh 0
Richlands 39, Lejeune 3
Salisbury 30, Ledford 6
Shelby 26, Lawndale Burns 13
South Central Pitt 43, Southern Wayne 0
South Granville 51, Louisburg 8
SouthWest Edgecombe 36, Nash Central 0
Southern Lee 30, Erwin Triton 5
Southwest Onslow 51, Pender County 6
Statesville 48, North Iredell 6
Tarboro def. Jones County, forfeit
Thomasville 57, South Rowan 7
Union Academy 35, Cherryville 7
Wallace-Rose Hill 56, Newton Grove Midway 14
Weddington 45, Monroe Parkwood 3
West Caldwell 14, Newton Foard 13
West Iredell 25, Morganton Patton 8
West Lincoln 54, Lincolnton 14
West Mecklenburg 49, Charlotte Berry Tech 9
West Rowan 41, South Iredell 6
West Stanly 49, South Stanly 12
SOUTH CAROLINA
A.C. Flora 28, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 14
Abbeville 48, Silver Bluff 7
Andrew Jackson 51, Lewisville 18
Andrews 41, Latta 10
Aynor 38, Dillon 30
Batesburg-Leesville 39, Ninety Six 14
Battery Creek 6, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 0
Beaufort 27, May River 21
Belton-Honea Path 49, Pickens 0
Berkeley 49, James Island 6
Bethesda Academy, Ga. 28, Thomas Heyward Academy 16
Bishop England 63, Academic Magnet 0
Blackville-Hilda 37, Estill 6
Boiling Springs 30, Hillcrest 20
Brookland-Cayce 42, Midland Valley 0
Broome 14, Southside 13
C.A. Johnson 51, Eau Claire 8
Camden 28, Chester 7
Cane Bay 29, Stratford 28, OT
Cardinal Newman 35, Wilson Hall 13
Carolina Forest 56, St. James 7
Central 37, Chesterfield 14
Cheraw 24, Loris 21
Chesnee 45, Carolina High and Academy 14
Christ Church Episcopal 17, Landrum 14, OT
Clover 35, Rock Hill 10
Conway 35, South Florence 28
Crestwood 30, Dreher 23
Cross 36, Bethune-Bowman 14
D.W. Daniel 41, Walhalla 27
Darlington 10, North Myrtle Beach 9
Dorman 35, James F. Byrnes 33
Dutch Fork 43, Lexington 7
East Clarendon 33, Kingstree 12
Eastside 63, Blue Ridge 19
Edisto 48, North Charleston 0
First Baptist 39, Heathwood Hall 26
Florence Christian 46, Dillon Christian 14
Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 42, Clarendon Hall Academy 22
Gaffney 57, Riverside 7
Gastonia Forestview, N.C. 47, Catawba Ridge 30
Georgetown 20, Hanahan 6
Gilbert 30, Strom Thurmond 26
Goose Creek 35, Wando 10
Gray Collegiate Academy 58, Calhoun County 20
Green Sea Floyds 42, Lake View 6
Greenville 38, Travelers Rest 31
Greenwood 24, Easley 13
Greer 59, Berea 0
Hammond 49, Laurence Manning Academy 7
Hartsville 55, Wilson 13
Hilton Head Christian Academy 37, Colleton Prep 14
Hilton Head Island 28, Colleton County 7
Hilton Head Prep 31, Dorchester Academy 22
Indian Land 47, W.J. Keenan 14
Johnsonville 36, Carvers Bay 14
King’s Academy 34, Thomas Sumter Academy 14
Lamar 70, Timmonsville 0
Laurens 42, J.L. Mann 14
Laurens Academy 70, Jefferson Davis Academy 44
Lee Central 26, North Central 21
Liberty 45, West Oak 24
Lower Richland 40, Lakewood 35
Lugoff-Elgin 17, Irmo 14
Manning 47, Waccamaw 22
Marion 28, Lake City 14
Mauldin 35, Spartanburg 32
McBee 56, Great Falls 7
Mullins 34, Hannah-Pamplico 8
Myrtle Beach 56, Marlboro County 6
Nation Ford 23, Northwestern 21
Newberry 14, Clinton 13
Newberry Academy 14, Clinton 13
North Augusta 35, South Aiken 24
Northwood Academy 35, Pinewood Prep 12
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 70, Philip Simmons 0
Orangeburg Prep 41, Spartanburg Christian 20
Palmetto Christian Academy 60, Patrick Henry Academy 20
Pee Dee Academy 50, Williamsburg Academy 21
Pendleton 38, Crescent 0
Porter-Gaud 13, Augusta Christian, Ga. 10
Richard Winn Academy 42, Calhoun Academy 20
Ridge View 29, Westwood 18
River Bluff 45, Chapin 28
Saluda 50, Fox Creek 7
Seneca 62, Powdersville 34
South Pointe 60, Richland Northeast 0
Southside Christian 35, Blacksburg 0
Spring Valley 36, White Knoll 29
St. Joseph 55, McCormick 20
Summerville 50, West Ashley 0
Sumter 28, Blythewood 7
Swansea 34, Pelion 15
T.L. Hanna 43, Wade Hampton (G) 14
Timberland 42, Burke 0
Trinity Byrnes School 57, Greenwood Christian 21
Union County 56, Mid-Carolina 21
W. Wyman King Academy 28, Newberry Academy 24
Wade Hampton (H) 47, Lake Marion 14
Wagener-Salley 40, Ridge Spring-Monetta 6
Ware Shoals 41, Dixie 13
West Florence 24, Socastee 6
Westside 37, Woodmont 7
Whale Branch 22, Allendale-Fairfax 0
Whitmire 51, Calhoun Falls 6
Williston-Elko 46, North 0
Woodland 37, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 36
Woodruff 26, Emerald 0
Wren 52, Palmetto 0
York Comprehensive 38, Lancaster 26
NEXT WEEK’S SCHEDULE
Friday, Oct. 25
(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)
I-Meck 4A
Hopewell at Mooresville
Lake Norman at Vance, 7
North Mecklenburg at Mallard Creek, 7
West Charlotte at Hough, 7
SoMeck 7 4A
Ardrey Kell at Berry Academy, 7
Providence at Harding, 7
West Mecklenburg at Olympic, 7
Southwestern 4A
Garinger at Independence, 7
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge at Butler, 7
Myers Park at East Mecklenburg, 7
Rocky River at Indian Trail Porter Ridge
Big South (NCISAA)
Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Latin, 7
Charlotte Christian at Providence Day, 7
Sandhills 4A
Lumberton at Richmond Senior
Pembroke Purnell Swett at Fayetteville Seventy-First
Raeford Hoke County at Fayetteville Britt
Southern Pines Pinecrest at Scotland County
Northwestern 3A-4A
Hickory at South Caldwell
Hickory St. Stephens at Alexander Central
Marion McDowell at Boone Watauga
Big South 3A
Boiling Springs Crest at North Gaston
Gastonia Ashbrook at Cramerton Stuart Cramer
Gastonia Huss at Gastonia Forestview
North Piedmont 3A
East Rowan at South Iredell
Statesville at China Grove Carson
West Rowan at North Iredell
South Piedmont 3A
Concord at Central Cabarrus
Concord Cox Mill at Concord Jay M. Robinson
Kannapolis Brown at Northwest Cabarrus
Southern Carolina 3A
Charlotte Catholic at Monroe Parkwood
Indian Trail Sun Valley at Waxhaw Cuthbertson
Monroe at Unionville Piedmont
Weddington at Marvin Ridge
Western Piedmont
High Point Christian at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, 7
Central Carolina 2A
East Davidson at Salisbury
Ledford at Midway Oak Grove
North Davidson at Central Davidson
South Rowan at Lexington
West Davidson at Thomasville
Foothills 2A
East Burke at Lenoir Hibriten
West Caldwell at Morganton Patton
West Iredell at Claremont Bunker Hill
Rocky River 2A
Mount Pleasant at Marshville Forest Hills
West Stanly at Montgomery Central
South Fork 2A
East Lincoln at Maiden
Lake Norman Charter at Lincolnton
North Lincoln at Newton-Conover
West Lincoln at Catawba Bandys
Southwestern 2A
Belmont South Point at R-S Central
Forest City Chase at East Rutherford
Lawndale Burns at East Gaston
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
East Wilkes at Ashe County
North Wilkes at Boonville Starmount
West Wilkes at Elkin
Wilkes Central at Allegheny County
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Black Mountain Owen at Burnsville Mountain Heritage
Marshall Madison County at Bakersville Mitchell County
Polk County at Avery County
Southern Piedmont 1A
Christ the King at Gastonia Highland Tech
Community School of Davidson at Monroe Union Academy
Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy at Bessemer City
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter
Yadkin Valley 1A
North Rowan at North Stanly
South Davidson at Albemarle
South Stanly at Chatham Central
N.C. nonconference
Seven Springs Spring Creek at North Moore
Southlake Christian at Hickory Grove Christian, 7
VC/NC Royals at Cabarrus Warriors, 7
Interstate
Carolina Bearcats at Chesterfield (SC)
Rock Hill Legion Collegiate vs. Hickory Hawks, at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ.
S.C. Region 3 5A
Fort Mill at Rock Hill Northwestern
Rock Hill at Fort Mill Nation Ford
S.C. Region 3 4A
Lancaster at Blythewood Westwood
Richland Northeast at York
Rock Hill South Pointe at Columbia Ridge View
S.C. Region 4 3A
Winnsboro Fairfield Central at Chester
Camden at Indian Land
S.C. Region 6 3A
Dillon at Lake City
Loris at Aynor
Marion at Cheraw
S.C. Region 4 2A
Bishopville Lee Central at Lancaster Buford
Pageland Central at Kershaw Andrew Jackson
Richburg Lewisville at Kershaw North Central
S.C. Region 2 1A
Lamar at Great Falls
McBee at Timmonsville
S.C. nonconference
Fort Mill Catawba Ridge at Clover
Byes
Cherryville, Kings Mountain, Newton Foard, Morganton Freedom, Shelby, South Mecklenburg, Valdese Draughn,
Columbia Keenan
Saturday, Oct. 26
Nonconference
Arden Christ School at Asheville School, 1:30
Covenant Day at Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee, 2
