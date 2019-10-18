High School Sports

Friday’s NC, SC scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, next week’s schedule

How The Sweet 16 fared

Rk.School (class)This WeekRec.Next Week
1.Mallard Creek (4A)d. Hopewell 68-67-0-1North Mecklenburg
2.Myers Park (4A)d. Hickory Ridge 52-148-0at East Mecklenburg
3.Richmond Sr. (4A)d. Hoke County 49-148-0Lumberton
4.Vance (4A)d. West Charlotte 24-66-1Lake Norman
5.Weddington (3A)d. Parkwood 45-38-0at Marvin Ridge
6.Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)d. Richland NE 60-08-0at Ridge View
7.Northwest Cabarrus (3A)d. Central Cabarrus 21-178-0AL Brown
8.Clover, SC (5A)d. Rock Hill 35-108-0Catawba Ridge
9.Kings Mountain (3A)d. Gastonia Ashbrook 56-08-1Bye
10.Shelby (2A)d. Lawndale Burns 26-137-1Bye
11.Chester, SC (3A)lost 28-7 to Camden7-2Fairfield Central
12.Statesville (3A)d. North Iredell 48-68-0at China Grove Carson
13.Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (4A)lost 52-14 to Myers Park6-2at Butler
14.Ardrey Kell (4A)d. Olympic 31-77-1at Berry
15.Butler (4A)d. Independence 23-155-3Hickory Ridge
16.Gastonia Huss (3A)lost 36-29 to Boiling Springs Crest5-2at Forestview



FRIDAY’S RESULTS

NORTH CAROLINA

Alexander Central 63, Marion McDowell 0

Anson Senior 34, Mount Pleasant 21

Ashe County 55, Wilkes Central 29

Avery County 42, Madison 0

Belmont South Point 42, East Rutherford 14

Belmont Stuart Cramer 21, North Gaston 9

Boiling Springs Crest 36, Gastonia Huss 29

Boone Watauga 67, Hickory St. Stephens 14

Bunker Hill 37, East Burke 14

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 14, Mitchell County 6

Carolina Bearcats 20, Hickory Christian 6

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 31, Charlotte Olympic 7

Charlotte Catholic 49, Piedmont 0

Charlotte Christian 27, Charlotte Latin 14

Charlotte Harding 26, South Meck 0

Charlotte Mallard Creek 68, Huntersville Hopewell 6

Charlotte Myers Park 52, Hickory Ridge 14

Charlotte Vance 24, West Charlotte 6

Clinton 58, Goldsboro 24

Concord 21, Concord Robinson 18

Cornelius Hough 38, North Mecklenburg 10

Covenant Day School 55, Hickory Grove Christian 0

Croatan 48, Rocky Point Trask 0

East Lincoln 23, Catawba Bandys 0

East Rowan 53, China Grove Carson 30

Forest City Chase 61, East Gaston 19

Garner 42, South Garner 0

Gastonia Forestview 47, Fort Mill Catawba Ridge 30

Goldsboro Rosewood 40, Salemburg Lakewood 7

Granville Central 51, Warren County 14

Harnett Central 21, Western Harnett 10

Havelock 62, Jacksonville White Oak 0

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 41, Charlotte Garinger 0

Jacksonville 49, West Carteret 10

Kannapolis Brown 29, Concord Cox Mill 19

Kings Mountain 56, Gastonia Ashbrook 0

Kinston Parrott Academy 28, Fayetteville Christian 0

Kinston 21, Greene Central 0

Lenoir Hibriten 56, Draughn 0

Marvin Ridge 42, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 13

Matthews Butler 23, Independence 15

Metrolina Christian 26, Concord First Assembly 6

Mint Hill Rocky River 43, East Mecklenburg 7

Monroe 42, Indian Trail Sun Valley 19

Montgomery Central 27, Marshville Forest Hills 9

Mooresboro Jefferson 53, Gastonia Highland Tech 6

Mooresville 17, Lake Norman 14

Mooresboro Thomas Jefferso 53, Gastonia Highland Tech 6

Morganton Freedom 52, South Caldwell 34

Mountain Island Charter 44, Community School of Davidson 7

Newton-Conover 50, Lake Norman Charter 7

North Johnston 38, Farmville Central 26

North Lenoir 20, West Craven 10

North Lincoln 42, Maiden 0

North Rowan 72, Chatham Central 3

North Stanly 20, Albemarle 7

Northampton County 58, Northwest Halifax 0

Northwest Cabarrus 21, Central Cabarrus 17

Providence day 38, Trinity Christian 19

Raleigh Enloe 48, Southeast Raleigh 0

Richlands 39, Lejeune 3

Salisbury 30, Ledford 6

Shelby 26, Lawndale Burns 13

South Central Pitt 43, Southern Wayne 0

South Granville 51, Louisburg 8

SouthWest Edgecombe 36, Nash Central 0

Southern Lee 30, Erwin Triton 5

Southwest Onslow 51, Pender County 6

Statesville 48, North Iredell 6

Tarboro def. Jones County, forfeit

Thomasville 57, South Rowan 7

Union Academy 35, Cherryville 7

Wallace-Rose Hill 56, Newton Grove Midway 14

Weddington 45, Monroe Parkwood 3

West Caldwell 14, Newton Foard 13

West Iredell 25, Morganton Patton 8

West Lincoln 54, Lincolnton 14

West Mecklenburg 49, Charlotte Berry Tech 9

West Rowan 41, South Iredell 6

West Stanly 49, South Stanly 12

SOUTH CAROLINA

A.C. Flora 28, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 14

Abbeville 48, Silver Bluff 7

Andrew Jackson 51, Lewisville 18

Andrews 41, Latta 10

Aynor 38, Dillon 30

Batesburg-Leesville 39, Ninety Six 14

Battery Creek 6, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 0

Beaufort 27, May River 21

Belton-Honea Path 49, Pickens 0

Berkeley 49, James Island 6

Bethesda Academy, Ga. 28, Thomas Heyward Academy 16

Bishop England 63, Academic Magnet 0

Blackville-Hilda 37, Estill 6

Boiling Springs 30, Hillcrest 20

Brookland-Cayce 42, Midland Valley 0

Broome 14, Southside 13

C.A. Johnson 51, Eau Claire 8

Camden 28, Chester 7

Cane Bay 29, Stratford 28, OT

Cardinal Newman 35, Wilson Hall 13

Carolina Forest 56, St. James 7

Central 37, Chesterfield 14

Cheraw 24, Loris 21

Chesnee 45, Carolina High and Academy 14

Christ Church Episcopal 17, Landrum 14, OT

Clover 35, Rock Hill 10

Conway 35, South Florence 28

Crestwood 30, Dreher 23

Cross 36, Bethune-Bowman 14

D.W. Daniel 41, Walhalla 27

Darlington 10, North Myrtle Beach 9

Dorman 35, James F. Byrnes 33

Dutch Fork 43, Lexington 7

East Clarendon 33, Kingstree 12

Eastside 63, Blue Ridge 19

Edisto 48, North Charleston 0

First Baptist 39, Heathwood Hall 26

Florence Christian 46, Dillon Christian 14

Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 42, Clarendon Hall Academy 22

Gaffney 57, Riverside 7

Gastonia Forestview, N.C. 47, Catawba Ridge 30

Georgetown 20, Hanahan 6

Gilbert 30, Strom Thurmond 26

Goose Creek 35, Wando 10

Gray Collegiate Academy 58, Calhoun County 20

Green Sea Floyds 42, Lake View 6

Greenville 38, Travelers Rest 31

Greenwood 24, Easley 13

Greer 59, Berea 0

Hammond 49, Laurence Manning Academy 7

Hartsville 55, Wilson 13

Hilton Head Christian Academy 37, Colleton Prep 14

Hilton Head Island 28, Colleton County 7

Hilton Head Prep 31, Dorchester Academy 22

Indian Land 47, W.J. Keenan 14

Johnsonville 36, Carvers Bay 14

King’s Academy 34, Thomas Sumter Academy 14

Lamar 70, Timmonsville 0

Laurens 42, J.L. Mann 14

Laurens Academy 70, Jefferson Davis Academy 44

Lee Central 26, North Central 21

Liberty 45, West Oak 24

Lower Richland 40, Lakewood 35

Lugoff-Elgin 17, Irmo 14

Manning 47, Waccamaw 22

Marion 28, Lake City 14

Mauldin 35, Spartanburg 32

McBee 56, Great Falls 7

Mullins 34, Hannah-Pamplico 8

Myrtle Beach 56, Marlboro County 6

Nation Ford 23, Northwestern 21

Newberry 14, Clinton 13

Newberry Academy 14, Clinton 13

North Augusta 35, South Aiken 24

Northwood Academy 35, Pinewood Prep 12

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 70, Philip Simmons 0

Orangeburg Prep 41, Spartanburg Christian 20

Palmetto Christian Academy 60, Patrick Henry Academy 20

Pee Dee Academy 50, Williamsburg Academy 21

Pendleton 38, Crescent 0

Porter-Gaud 13, Augusta Christian, Ga. 10

Richard Winn Academy 42, Calhoun Academy 20

Ridge View 29, Westwood 18

River Bluff 45, Chapin 28

Saluda 50, Fox Creek 7

Seneca 62, Powdersville 34

South Pointe 60, Richland Northeast 0

Southside Christian 35, Blacksburg 0

Spring Valley 36, White Knoll 29

St. Joseph 55, McCormick 20

Summerville 50, West Ashley 0

Sumter 28, Blythewood 7

Swansea 34, Pelion 15

T.L. Hanna 43, Wade Hampton (G) 14

Timberland 42, Burke 0

Trinity Byrnes School 57, Greenwood Christian 21

Union County 56, Mid-Carolina 21

W. Wyman King Academy 28, Newberry Academy 24

Wade Hampton (H) 47, Lake Marion 14

Wagener-Salley 40, Ridge Spring-Monetta 6

Ware Shoals 41, Dixie 13

West Florence 24, Socastee 6

Westside 37, Woodmont 7

Whale Branch 22, Allendale-Fairfax 0

Whitmire 51, Calhoun Falls 6

Williston-Elko 46, North 0

Woodland 37, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 36

Woodruff 26, Emerald 0

Wren 52, Palmetto 0

York Comprehensive 38, Lancaster 26

NEXT WEEK’S SCHEDULE

Friday, Oct. 25

(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

I-Meck 4A

Hopewell at Mooresville

Lake Norman at Vance, 7

North Mecklenburg at Mallard Creek, 7

West Charlotte at Hough, 7

SoMeck 7 4A

Ardrey Kell at Berry Academy, 7

Providence at Harding, 7

West Mecklenburg at Olympic, 7

Southwestern 4A

Garinger at Independence, 7

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge at Butler, 7

Myers Park at East Mecklenburg, 7

Rocky River at Indian Trail Porter Ridge

Big South (NCISAA)

Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Latin, 7

Charlotte Christian at Providence Day, 7

Sandhills 4A

Lumberton at Richmond Senior

Pembroke Purnell Swett at Fayetteville Seventy-First

Raeford Hoke County at Fayetteville Britt

Southern Pines Pinecrest at Scotland County

Northwestern 3A-4A

Hickory at South Caldwell

Hickory St. Stephens at Alexander Central

Marion McDowell at Boone Watauga

Big South 3A

Boiling Springs Crest at North Gaston

Gastonia Ashbrook at Cramerton Stuart Cramer

Gastonia Huss at Gastonia Forestview

North Piedmont 3A

East Rowan at South Iredell

Statesville at China Grove Carson

West Rowan at North Iredell

South Piedmont 3A

Concord at Central Cabarrus

Concord Cox Mill at Concord Jay M. Robinson

Kannapolis Brown at Northwest Cabarrus

Southern Carolina 3A

Charlotte Catholic at Monroe Parkwood

Indian Trail Sun Valley at Waxhaw Cuthbertson

Monroe at Unionville Piedmont

Weddington at Marvin Ridge

Western Piedmont

High Point Christian at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, 7

Central Carolina 2A

East Davidson at Salisbury

Ledford at Midway Oak Grove

North Davidson at Central Davidson

South Rowan at Lexington

West Davidson at Thomasville

Foothills 2A

East Burke at Lenoir Hibriten

West Caldwell at Morganton Patton

West Iredell at Claremont Bunker Hill

Rocky River 2A

Mount Pleasant at Marshville Forest Hills

West Stanly at Montgomery Central

South Fork 2A

East Lincoln at Maiden

Lake Norman Charter at Lincolnton

North Lincoln at Newton-Conover

West Lincoln at Catawba Bandys

Southwestern 2A

Belmont South Point at R-S Central

Forest City Chase at East Rutherford

Lawndale Burns at East Gaston

Mountain Valley 1A-2A

East Wilkes at Ashe County

North Wilkes at Boonville Starmount

West Wilkes at Elkin

Wilkes Central at Allegheny County

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Black Mountain Owen at Burnsville Mountain Heritage

Marshall Madison County at Bakersville Mitchell County

Polk County at Avery County

Southern Piedmont 1A

Christ the King at Gastonia Highland Tech

Community School of Davidson at Monroe Union Academy

Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy at Bessemer City

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter

Yadkin Valley 1A

North Rowan at North Stanly

South Davidson at Albemarle

South Stanly at Chatham Central

N.C. nonconference

Seven Springs Spring Creek at North Moore

Southlake Christian at Hickory Grove Christian, 7

VC/NC Royals at Cabarrus Warriors, 7

Interstate

Carolina Bearcats at Chesterfield (SC)

Rock Hill Legion Collegiate vs. Hickory Hawks, at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ.

S.C. Region 3 5A

Fort Mill at Rock Hill Northwestern

Rock Hill at Fort Mill Nation Ford

S.C. Region 3 4A

Lancaster at Blythewood Westwood

Richland Northeast at York

Rock Hill South Pointe at Columbia Ridge View

S.C. Region 4 3A

Winnsboro Fairfield Central at Chester

Camden at Indian Land

S.C. Region 6 3A

Dillon at Lake City

Loris at Aynor

Marion at Cheraw

S.C. Region 4 2A

Bishopville Lee Central at Lancaster Buford

Pageland Central at Kershaw Andrew Jackson

Richburg Lewisville at Kershaw North Central

S.C. Region 2 1A

Lamar at Great Falls

McBee at Timmonsville

S.C. nonconference

Fort Mill Catawba Ridge at Clover

Byes

Cherryville, Kings Mountain, Newton Foard, Morganton Freedom, Shelby, South Mecklenburg, Valdese Draughn,

Columbia Keenan

Saturday, Oct. 26

Nonconference

Arden Christ School at Asheville School, 1:30

Covenant Day at Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee, 2

