High School Sports

Mallard Creek LB Trent Simpson decommits from Auburn

Mallard Creek High linebacker Trenton Simpson announced on social media Sunday that he had de-committed from Auburn.

Simpson, 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, is the No. 2 ranked linebacker by 247 Sports and the No. 13 player nationally overall in the class of 2020.

Simpson has 11 sacks this season for Mallard Creek.

Simpson committed to Auburn in June, announcing the decision in his school’s auditorium. He chose the Tigers over Georgia and North Carolina.

Profile Image of Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.”
