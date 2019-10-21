Private School doubleheaders headline Observer’s prep football games of the week

Private School Big Friday: The Big South 4A championship will be decided Friday, at some point. Charlotte Country Day (8-1, 1-1) is at Charlotte Latin (7-1, 1-1) and Charlotte Christian (5-2, 1-1) is at Providence Day (6-2, 1-1). Both kick off at 7 p.m. The winners will share the title and then a tie-breaking procedure will likely determine playoff seedings. It’s possible at least one of the losing teams could end up dropping to the Division II N.C. Independent Schools playoffs, which begin next week.

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (6-2, 3-1 Southwestern 4A) at Butler (5-3, 3-1), Fri, 7: This game could determine the No. 2 seed in the conference for playoff positioning and it could come down to the run game. Hickory Ridge’s Elijah McWilliams averages 6.1 yards per rush and Jamal Worthy averages 8.3. Butler’s punishing ground game is led by Jamal Worthy, on pace for a 1,000-yard season.

Ardrey Kell (7-1, 4-0 SoMECK) at Berry (1-6, 0-3), 7 p.m.: Ardrey Kell looks for a school-record eighth straight win and a share of the conference championship. Berry hunts a big upset that would snap a six-game losing streak. The Cardinals did play league second place Olympic to a tough game Oct. 11 before falling 28-16.

Kannapolis Brown (5-2, 1-1 South Piedmont 3A) at Northwest Cabarrus (8-0, 3-0), Fri, 7:30: Northwest must rebound quickly from an emotional come-from-behind win over Central Cabarrus (5-3, 1-1) last week. Brown, which lost 31-27 to Central on Oct. 11, has won four of its last five games, led by sophomore QB Cam Kromah (748 yards passing, five TDs) and senior Jakhiry Bennett (739 yards rushing, seven TDs).

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Weddington (8-0, 4-0 Southern Carolinas) at Marvin Ridge (5-3, 4-0), Fri, 7:30: Marvin Ridge has won four straight to arrive in a game that could determine the league champ. To get it, the Mavericks must try to dent a Weddington defense that’s allowed 43 points all season. Marvin Ridge junior QB Sully McDermott (1,448 yards, 16 TDs) and the Mavericks offense average 32.25 points per game.

North Lincoln (7-1, 4-0 South Fork 2A) at Newton-Conover (6-2, 4-0), Fri, 7:30: North Lincoln, one of the hottest 2A teams in North Carolina, has won seven straight and allowed just 95 points all season. Newton sophomore QB Justus Craig (1,391 yards passing, 11 TDs) hopes to test that defense.

Friday, Oct. 25

(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

I-Meck 4A

Hopewell at Mooresville

Lake Norman at Vance, 7

North Mecklenburg at Mallard Creek, 7

West Charlotte at Hough, 7

SoMeck 7 4A

Ardrey Kell at Berry Academy, 7

Providence at Harding, 7

West Mecklenburg at Olympic, 7

Southwestern 4A

Garinger at Independence, 7

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge at Butler, 7

Myers Park at East Mecklenburg, 7

Rocky River at Indian Trail Porter Ridge

Big South (NCISAA)

Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Latin, 7

Charlotte Christian at Providence Day, 7

Sandhills 4A

Lumberton at Richmond Senior

Pembroke Purnell Swett at Fayetteville Seventy-First

Raeford Hoke County at Fayetteville Britt

Southern Pines Pinecrest at Scotland County

Northwestern 3A-4A

Hickory at South Caldwell

Hickory St. Stephens at Alexander Central

Marion McDowell at Boone Watauga

Big South 3A

Boiling Springs Crest at North Gaston

Gastonia Ashbrook at Cramerton Stuart Cramer

Gastonia Huss at Gastonia Forestview

North Piedmont 3A

East Rowan at South Iredell

Statesville at China Grove Carson

West Rowan at North Iredell

South Piedmont 3A

Concord at Central Cabarrus

Concord Cox Mill at Concord Jay M. Robinson

Kannapolis Brown at Northwest Cabarrus

Southern Carolina 3A

Charlotte Catholic at Monroe Parkwood

Indian Trail Sun Valley at Waxhaw Cuthbertson

Monroe at Unionville Piedmont

Weddington at Marvin Ridge

Western Piedmont

High Point Christian at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, 7

Central Carolina 2A

East Davidson at Salisbury

Ledford at Midway Oak Grove

North Davidson at Central Davidson

South Rowan at Lexington

West Davidson at Thomasville

Foothills 2A

East Burke at Lenoir Hibriten

West Caldwell at Morganton Patton

West Iredell at Claremont Bunker Hill

Rocky River 2A

Mount Pleasant at Marshville Forest Hills

West Stanly at Montgomery Central

South Fork 2A

East Lincoln at Maiden

Lake Norman Charter at Lincolnton

North Lincoln at Newton-Conover

West Lincoln at Catawba Bandys

Southwestern 2A

Belmont South Point at R-S Central

Forest City Chase at East Rutherford

Lawndale Burns at East Gaston

Mountain Valley 1A-2A

East Wilkes at Ashe County

North Wilkes at Boonville Starmount

West Wilkes at Elkin

Wilkes Central at Allegheny County

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Black Mountain Owen at Burnsville Mountain Heritage

Marshall Madison County at Bakersville Mitchell County

Polk County at Avery County

Southern Piedmont 1A

Christ the King at Gastonia Highland Tech

Community School of Davidson at Monroe Union Academy

Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy at Bessemer City

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter

Yadkin Valley 1A

North Rowan at North Stanly

South Davidson at Albemarle

South Stanly at Chatham Central

N.C. nonconference

Seven Springs Spring Creek at North Moore

Southlake Christian at Hickory Grove Christian, 7

VC/NC Royals at Cabarrus Warriors, 7

Interstate

Carolina Bearcats at Chesterfield (SC)

Rock Hill Legion Collegiate vs. Hickory Hawks, at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ.

S.C. Region 3 5A

Fort Mill at Rock Hill Northwestern

Rock Hill at Fort Mill Nation Ford

S.C. Region 3 4A

Lancaster at Blythewood Westwood

Richland Northeast at York

Rock Hill South Pointe at Columbia Ridge View

S.C. Region 4 3A

Winnsboro Fairfield Central at Chester

Camden at Indian Land

S.C. Region 6 3A

Dillon at Lake City

Loris at Aynor

Marion at Cheraw

S.C. Region 4 2A

Bishopville Lee Central at Lancaster Buford

Pageland Central at Kershaw Andrew Jackson

Richburg Lewisville at Kershaw North Central

S.C. Region 2 1A

Lamar at Great Falls

McBee at Timmonsville

S.C. nonconference

Fort Mill Catawba Ridge at Clover

Byes

Cherryville, Kings Mountain, Newton Foard, Morganton Freedom, Shelby, South Mecklenburg, Valdese Draughn,

Columbia Keenan

Saturday, Oct. 26

Nonconference

Arden Christ School at Asheville School, 1:30

Covenant Day at Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee, 2