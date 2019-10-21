High School Sports
Private School doubleheaders headline Observer’s prep football games of the week
Private School Big Friday: The Big South 4A championship will be decided Friday, at some point. Charlotte Country Day (8-1, 1-1) is at Charlotte Latin (7-1, 1-1) and Charlotte Christian (5-2, 1-1) is at Providence Day (6-2, 1-1). Both kick off at 7 p.m. The winners will share the title and then a tie-breaking procedure will likely determine playoff seedings. It’s possible at least one of the losing teams could end up dropping to the Division II N.C. Independent Schools playoffs, which begin next week.
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (6-2, 3-1 Southwestern 4A) at Butler (5-3, 3-1), Fri, 7: This game could determine the No. 2 seed in the conference for playoff positioning and it could come down to the run game. Hickory Ridge's Elijah McWilliams averages 6.1 yards per rush and Jamal Worthy averages 8.3. Butler's punishing ground game is led by Jamal Worthy, on pace for a 1,000-yard season.
Ardrey Kell (7-1, 4-0 SoMECK) at Berry (1-6, 0-3), 7 p.m.: Ardrey Kell looks for a school-record eighth straight win and a share of the conference championship. Berry hunts a big upset that would snap a six-game losing streak. The Cardinals did play league second place Olympic to a tough game Oct. 11 before falling 28-16.
Kannapolis Brown (5-2, 1-1 South Piedmont 3A) at Northwest Cabarrus (8-0, 3-0), Fri, 7:30: Northwest must rebound quickly from an emotional come-from-behind win over Central Cabarrus (5-3, 1-1) last week. Brown, which lost 31-27 to Central on Oct. 11, has won four of its last five games, led by sophomore QB Cam Kromah (748 yards passing, five TDs) and senior Jakhiry Bennett (739 yards rushing, seven TDs).
Weddington (8-0, 4-0 Southern Carolinas) at Marvin Ridge (5-3, 4-0), Fri, 7:30: Marvin Ridge has won four straight to arrive in a game that could determine the league champ. To get it, the Mavericks must try to dent a Weddington defense that’s allowed 43 points all season. Marvin Ridge junior QB Sully McDermott (1,448 yards, 16 TDs) and the Mavericks offense average 32.25 points per game.
North Lincoln (7-1, 4-0 South Fork 2A) at Newton-Conover (6-2, 4-0), Fri, 7:30: North Lincoln, one of the hottest 2A teams in North Carolina, has won seven straight and allowed just 95 points all season. Newton sophomore QB Justus Craig (1,391 yards passing, 11 TDs) hopes to test that defense.
Friday, Oct. 25
(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)
I-Meck 4A
Hopewell at Mooresville
Lake Norman at Vance, 7
North Mecklenburg at Mallard Creek, 7
West Charlotte at Hough, 7
SoMeck 7 4A
Ardrey Kell at Berry Academy, 7
Providence at Harding, 7
West Mecklenburg at Olympic, 7
Southwestern 4A
Garinger at Independence, 7
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge at Butler, 7
Myers Park at East Mecklenburg, 7
Rocky River at Indian Trail Porter Ridge
Big South (NCISAA)
Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Latin, 7
Charlotte Christian at Providence Day, 7
Sandhills 4A
Lumberton at Richmond Senior
Pembroke Purnell Swett at Fayetteville Seventy-First
Raeford Hoke County at Fayetteville Britt
Southern Pines Pinecrest at Scotland County
Northwestern 3A-4A
Hickory at South Caldwell
Hickory St. Stephens at Alexander Central
Marion McDowell at Boone Watauga
Big South 3A
Boiling Springs Crest at North Gaston
Gastonia Ashbrook at Cramerton Stuart Cramer
Gastonia Huss at Gastonia Forestview
North Piedmont 3A
East Rowan at South Iredell
Statesville at China Grove Carson
West Rowan at North Iredell
South Piedmont 3A
Concord at Central Cabarrus
Concord Cox Mill at Concord Jay M. Robinson
Kannapolis Brown at Northwest Cabarrus
Southern Carolina 3A
Charlotte Catholic at Monroe Parkwood
Indian Trail Sun Valley at Waxhaw Cuthbertson
Monroe at Unionville Piedmont
Weddington at Marvin Ridge
Western Piedmont
High Point Christian at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, 7
Central Carolina 2A
East Davidson at Salisbury
Ledford at Midway Oak Grove
North Davidson at Central Davidson
South Rowan at Lexington
West Davidson at Thomasville
Foothills 2A
East Burke at Lenoir Hibriten
West Caldwell at Morganton Patton
West Iredell at Claremont Bunker Hill
Rocky River 2A
Mount Pleasant at Marshville Forest Hills
West Stanly at Montgomery Central
South Fork 2A
East Lincoln at Maiden
Lake Norman Charter at Lincolnton
North Lincoln at Newton-Conover
West Lincoln at Catawba Bandys
Southwestern 2A
Belmont South Point at R-S Central
Forest City Chase at East Rutherford
Lawndale Burns at East Gaston
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
East Wilkes at Ashe County
North Wilkes at Boonville Starmount
West Wilkes at Elkin
Wilkes Central at Allegheny County
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Black Mountain Owen at Burnsville Mountain Heritage
Marshall Madison County at Bakersville Mitchell County
Polk County at Avery County
Southern Piedmont 1A
Christ the King at Gastonia Highland Tech
Community School of Davidson at Monroe Union Academy
Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy at Bessemer City
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter
Yadkin Valley 1A
North Rowan at North Stanly
South Davidson at Albemarle
South Stanly at Chatham Central
N.C. nonconference
Seven Springs Spring Creek at North Moore
Southlake Christian at Hickory Grove Christian, 7
VC/NC Royals at Cabarrus Warriors, 7
Interstate
Carolina Bearcats at Chesterfield (SC)
Rock Hill Legion Collegiate vs. Hickory Hawks, at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ.
S.C. Region 3 5A
Fort Mill at Rock Hill Northwestern
Rock Hill at Fort Mill Nation Ford
S.C. Region 3 4A
Lancaster at Blythewood Westwood
Richland Northeast at York
Rock Hill South Pointe at Columbia Ridge View
S.C. Region 4 3A
Winnsboro Fairfield Central at Chester
Camden at Indian Land
S.C. Region 6 3A
Dillon at Lake City
Loris at Aynor
Marion at Cheraw
S.C. Region 4 2A
Bishopville Lee Central at Lancaster Buford
Pageland Central at Kershaw Andrew Jackson
Richburg Lewisville at Kershaw North Central
S.C. Region 2 1A
Lamar at Great Falls
McBee at Timmonsville
S.C. nonconference
Fort Mill Catawba Ridge at Clover
Byes
Cherryville, Kings Mountain, Newton Foard, Morganton Freedom, Shelby, South Mecklenburg, Valdese Draughn,
Columbia Keenan
Saturday, Oct. 26
Nonconference
Arden Christ School at Asheville School, 1:30
Covenant Day at Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee, 2
