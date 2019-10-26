Vote for the Charlotte Observer high school football player of the week (10.31.19)

Voting is now open for the Charlotte Observer high school football player of the week award.

Fans can vote as often as they like on the poll below. The poll will close on Thursday, Oct. 31, when a winner will be named and profiled by the newspaper.

Joe Bakhole, Myers Park: helped spark Friday’s 41-0 win over East Meck, with two sacks, plus three tackles for loss.

Keshaun Black, Mooresville: had two runs for 70 yards, two catches for 68 yards and a 97-yard kickoff return in a 49-7 win over Hopewell. He scored four times.

Queshawn Blakeney, Marshville Forest Hills: 7.5 total tackles and seven solos in a 23-20 win over Mount Pleasant.

Quentin Cooper, Charlotte Country Day: ran 21 times for 153 yards and a touchdown in the Bucs’ emphatic 36-17 win over Charlotte Latin that secured a Big South 4A conference title and home field throughout the Division I playoffs.

Ryheem Craig, Alexander Central: 10 tackles, two sacks, 3.5 tackles for a loss in a 30-16 win over Hickory St. Stephens.

Clayton Imes, Statesville: Filling in for injured SEC recruit Chavion Smith, Imes ran 13 times for 309 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-10 win over China Grove Carson.

Myles Jones, Myers Park: helped spark Friday’s 41-0 win over East Meck, with two sacks, plus three tackles for loss.

Henry Rutledge, Charlotte Christian: 26 carries for 151 yards and a touchdown in a 10-7 win over Providence Day. Christian earned a share of the Big South 4A conference championship with Country Day. Rutledge also had 17 yards receiving.

Austin Setzer, Lawndale Burns: in a 49-0 win over East Gaston, Setzer had six tackles, a fumble recovery and an interception return for a touchdown.

Will Shipley, Weddington: 12 carries for 158 yards and two touchdowns, including an 80-yard run in a 52-7 win over Marvin Ridge that likely clinched the league title. Shipley also had a 23-yard pass reception.

Jamal Worthy, Butler: ran 33 times for 192 yards and three touchdowns in a 23-13 win over Hickory Ridge.

