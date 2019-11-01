Friday’s top high school football performers (Nov. 1, 2019)

Isaiah Bess, Shelby: The quarterback was 4-of-17 passing for 225 yards and four touchdowns in a 63-7 win over East Rutherford.

Hunter Deberardino, Mooresville: Blue Devils QB was 12-for-18 for 247 yards and four touchdowns in a 28-8 win over West Charlotte. Keshaun Black, the reigning Charlotte Observer Player of the Week, caught six passes for 125 yards and three touchdowns.

Wanyae Freeman, Carolina Bearcats: Amassed more than 350 yards passing and seven touchdowns in a 56-0 win over the Sandhills Titans.

Drake Maye, Porter Rooks, Muhsin Muhammad, Myers Park: Maye, the Alabama recruit, threw his first interception of the season in Friday’s 49-10 win over Indian Trail Porter Ridge, but he completed 20-of-25 passes for 415 yards and four touchdowns. He ran for 42 yards on seven carries. Rooks, the N.C. State recruit, caught five passes for 119 yards and a score. Muhammad, the Texas A&M recruit, caught six passes for 165 yards and a score.

Dalton Miller, Mount Pleasant: 20 carries, 232 yards, four touchdowns in a 33-19 win over Montgomery Central.

Steven Montgomery, Alexander Central: 16 carries for 246 yards and four touchdowns in a 40-19 win over Hickory.

Cameron Smith, Olympic: 20 carries, 205 yards in a 21-16 win over Providence.