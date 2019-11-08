High School Sports
Friday’s NC/SC scores, how the Sweet 16 fared
How the Observer’s Sweet 16 fared
|Rk.
|School (Cl)
|This Week
|Rec
|Next Week
|1.
|Mallard Creek (4A)
|d. Mooresville 24-7
|10-0-1
|TBD
|2.
|Myers Park (4A)
|d. Independence 56-20
|11-0
|TBD
|3.
|Richmond Senior (4A)
|at Scotland County
|10-0
|TBD
|4.
|Vance (4A)
|lost 42-28 to Hough
|8-2
|TBD
|5.
|Weddington (3A)
|d. Waxhaw Cuthertson 49-0
|11-0
|TBD
|6.
|Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)
|lost 21-14 to Greer
|10-1
|TBD
|7.
|Northwest Cabarrus (3A)
|lost 41-34 to Concord Cox Mill
|10-1
|TBD
|8.
|Clover, SC (5A)
|d. Boiling Springs, SC 49-14
|11-0
|TBD
|9.
|Ardrey Kell (4A)
|d. Providence 48-6
|10-1
|TBD
|10.
|Kings Mountain (3A)
|lost 40-34 to Boiling Springs Crest
|9-2
|TBD
|11.
|Shelby (2A)
|d. Belmont South Point 49-21
|9-1
|TBD
|12.
|Statesville (3A)
|d West Rowan 27-24
|11-0
|TBD
|13.
|Butler (4A)
|d. East Mecklenburg 49-15
|8-3
|TBD
|14.
|Boiling Springs Crest (3A)
|d. Kings Mountain 40-34
|9-2
|TBD
|15.
|Boone Watauga (3A)
|Bye
|10-1
|TBD
|16.
|Charlotte Catholic (3A)
|d. Marvin Ridge 14-7
|7-3
|TBD
NORTH CAROLINA
Friday’s Scores
Alexander Central 41, South Caldwell 12
Andrews 21, Rosman 0
Anson County 28, Marshville Forest Hills 7
Apex 50, South Garner 20
Ashe County 52, Boonville Starmount 14
Asheville Erwin 34, Waynesville Tuscola 7
Asheville Reynolds 37, Asheville Roberson 7
Ayden-Grifton 27, Kinston 14
Bear Grass 50, Columbia 12
Bessemer City 40, Cherryville 14
Bunn 22, Roanoke Rapids 8
Burlington Cummings 42, Graham 0
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 28, Polk County 21
Canton Pisgah 12, Brevard 7
Central Davidson 42, West Davidson 22
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 48, Charlotte Providence 6
Charlotte Catholic 14, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 7
Charlotte Mallard Creek 24, Mooresville 7
Charlotte Myers Park 56, Charlotte Independence 20
Claremont Bunker Hill 34, West Caldwell 13
Clayton 43, West Johnston 7
Clayton Cleveland 62, South Johnston 7
Clinton 49, Newton Grove Midway 3
Concord Cox Mill 41, Northwest Cabarrus 34
Cornelius Hough 42, Zebulon B. Vance 28
Croatan 49, East Carteret 0
Currituck County 41, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 0
Davie County 49, Pfafftown Reagan 42
Durham Jordan 24, Morrisville Green Hope 3
Durham Riverside 14, Cary Panther Creek 7
East Bladen 42, West Bladen 6
East Duplin 26, Goldsboro 24
East Forsyth 55, Winston-Salem Reynolds 17
East Rowan 49, North Iredell 0
East Rutherford 76, East Gaston 27
East Surry 42, Mount Airy 10
East Wake 52, Smithfield-Selma 0
East Wilkes 39, Wilkes Central 33
Eastern Alamance 54, Mayodan McMichael 0, OT
Eastern Guilford 42, Southern Guilford 21
Eastern Randolph 61, Trinity 0
Eden Morehead 35, Rockingham County 7
Edenton Holmes 49, Perquimans 0
Elizabeth City Northeastern 49, Pasquotank County 0
Elkin 19, Alleghany County 13
Fayetteville Byrd 6, Fairmont 0
Fayetteville Sanford 47, Fayetteville Pine Forest 19
Fayetteville Seventy-First 27, Fayetteville Britt 14
Fayetteville Smith 43, Cape Fear 0
Forest City Chase 42, R-S Central 21
Fuquay-Varina 28, Apex Middle Creek 26
Garner 28, Friendship 10
Gaston KIPP Pride 50, Northwest Halifax 14
Gastonia Forestview 41, Belmont Cramer 21
Gastonia Huss 19, Gastonia Ashbrook 0
Gates County 44, Camden County 12
Goldsboro Rosewood 42, Princeton 35, OT
Gray’s Creek 69, Fayetteville Westover 20
Greensboro Grimsley 32, Greensboro Page 17
Greenville Conley 41, South Central Pitt 6
Greenville Rose 45, Southern Wayne 8
Harnett Central 28, Erwin Triton 14
Havelock 40, Jacksonville 14
Hertford County 56, Bertie County 0
Hickory 37, Hickory St. Stephens 34
Hickory Ridge 51, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 48
Hoke County 26, Southern Pines Pinecrest 10
Hope Mills South View 52, Spring Lake Overhills 8
Huntersville Hopewell 14, West Charlotte 10
Knightdale 31, Raleigh Wakefield 28
Lake Norman 42, North Mecklenburg 7
Lawndale Burns 63, North Gaston 0
Lee County 44, Southern Lee 0
Lenoir Hibriten 52, Morganton Patton 0
Maiden 49, Lincolnton 16
Manteo 19, Washington County 7
Matthews Butler 49, East Mecklenburg 16
Matthews Weddington 49, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 0
Mint Hill Rocky River 58, Charlotte Garinger 16
Monroe Parkwood 17, Monroe 14
Monroe Sun Valley 14, Monroe Piedmont 7
Montgomery Central 34, Albemarle 27
Mooresboro Jefferson 56, Monroe Union Academy 0
Morganton Freedom 50, McDowell County 24
Mount Pleasant 18, West Stanly 17
Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 60, Gastonia Highland Tech 0
New Hanover County 30, Wilmington Hoggard 7
Newton Grove Hobbton 36, North Duplin 34
Newton-Conover 42, East Lincoln 21
North Forsyth 14, Surry Central 10
North Henderson 28, Enka 27
North Johnston 27, Nash Central 26, OT
North Lenoir 62, South Lenoir 20
North Lincoln 50, Catawba Bandys 13
North Pitt 64, Farmville Central 12
North Rowan 47, South Davidson 0
North Stanly 43, South Stanly 13
North Surry 35, Winston-Salem Carver 0
North Wilkes 49, West Wilkes 16
Northampton County 44, Weldon 24
Northeast Guilford 48, Person 7
Northern Durham 56, Pittsboro Northwood 14
Northwest Guilford 35, Asheboro 28
Oak Grove 51, East Davidson 13
Pembroke Swett 24, Lumberton 21
Pender County 47, Lejeune 7
Pikeville Aycock 60, Eastern Wayne 48
Pinetown Northside 47, Chocowinity Southside 19
Providence Grove 47, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 8
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 52, Raleigh Enloe 10
Raleigh Millbrook 20, Raleigh Broughton 13, OT
Reidsville 56, Bartlett Yancey 0
Richmond County 48, Scotland 13
Robbinsville 17, Murphy 14
Rocky Mount 37, Northern Nash 15
Rocky Mount Prep 30, Southeast Halifax 15
Salisbury 55, South Rowan 7
Shelby 49, Belmont South Point 21
Shelby Crest 40, Kings Mountain 34
South Granville 23, Granville Central 20
South Iredell 51, China Grove Carson 21
SouthWest Edgecombe 60, Wilson Beddingfield 22
Southeast Guilford 31, Southwestern Randolph 14
Southern Alamance 28, Burlington Williams 0
Southern Nash 49, Franklinton 20
Southwest Onslow 25, Richlands 20
St. Pauls 24, Red Springs 7
Statesville 27, West Rowan 24, OT
Swain County 49, Hayesville 28
Swannanoa Owen 62, Madison County 8
Sylva Smoky Mountain 42, Franklin 6
Tarboro 57, Riverside Martin 14
Thomasville 52, Lexington 8
Thomasville Ledford 21, North Davidson 10
Valdese Draughn 38, East Burke 7
Vance County 65, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 6
Wake Forest 52, Wake Forest Heritage 26
Walkertown 55, Winston-Salem Atkins 0
Wallace-Rose Hill 63, Warsaw Kenan 19
Washington 28, Greene Central 8
West Brunswick 28, South Brunswick 0
West Carteret 21, Swansboro 9
West Columbus 26, East Columbus 20
West Craven 14, New Bern 13, 2OT
West Forsyth 34, Kernersville Glenn 7
West Henderson 35, Asheville 20
West Iredell 29, Newton Foard 14
West Lincoln 56, Lake Norman Charter 12
West Mecklenburg 42, South Mecklenburg 20
West Stokes 42, East Bend Forbush 13
Western Alamance 34, Northern Guilford 31
Whiteville 49, South Columbus 0
Wilmington Laney 14, Wilmington Ashley 6
Wilson Fike 38, Wilson Hunt 7
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 26, Southwest Guilford 6
Winston-Salem Parkland 44, Greensboro Smith 24
NCISAA Division I
Final
Charlotte Christian 38, Arden Christ School 21
Division II
Semifinals
Charlotte Providence Day 61, Raleigh Ravenscroft 0
Metrolina Christian Academy 42, High Point Christian Academy 10
Division III
Finals
Trinity Christian 64, Southlake Christian 16
SOUTH CAROLINA
Friday’s Scores
Class AAAAA Upper State
First Round
Clover 49, Boiling Springs 14
Dorman 35, Greenwood 0
Gaffney 27, Rock Hill 6
Laurens 43, Blythewood 40
Mauldin 41, T.L. Hanna 38, OT
Sumter 45, Woodmont 7
Class AAAA Upper State
First Round
A.C. Flora 36, Walhalla 26
Belton-Honea Path 42, York Comprehensive 27
D.W. Daniel 38, Lancaster 6
Greenville 49, Palmetto 24
Greer 21, South Pointe 14
Wren 56, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 14
Class AAA Upper State
First Round
Broome 45, Powdersville 21
Camden 43, Clinton 14
Chapman 54, Liberty 7
Chesnee 25, Seneca 13
Newberry 14, Chester 7
Pendleton 23, Southside 12
Union County 21, Fairfield Central 12
Woodruff 49, Indian Land 7
Class AA Upper State
First Round
Andrew Jackson 52, Christ Church Episcopal 0
Batesburg-Leesville 20, Central 6
Gray Collegiate Academy 42, Fox Creek 7
Saluda 42, Blacksburg 6
Southside Christian 49, Ninety Six 7
Class A Upper State
First Round
McBee 30, Dixie 0
McCormick 56, Williston-Elko 35
Ridge Spring-Monetta 47, Great Falls 0
Ware Shoals 20, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 12
Class AAAAA Lower State
First Round
Berkeley 46, West Florence 0
Carolina Forest 42, Cane Bay 7
Dutch Fork 55, Chapin 10
Fort Dorchester 31, Lexington 3
Goose Creek 48, South Florence 27
River Bluff 42, West Ashley 7
Summerville 14, Lugoff-Elgin 10
Wando 30, Conway 21
Class AAAA Lower State
First Round
Airport 21, Colleton County 14
Hartsville 28, South Aiken 16
Lower Richland 20, Marlboro County 14
Myrtle Beach 63, Lakewood 31
North Myrtle Beach 38, North Augusta 31, 2OT
Class AAA Lower State
First Round
Aynor 43, Georgetown 13
Cheraw 34, Manning 12
Dillon 61, Waccamaw 6
Gilbert 56, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 6
Lake City 14, Bishop England 7
May River 59, Swansea 20
Strom Thurmond 44, Battery Creek 14
Wade Hampton (H) 42, Edisto 13
Class AA Lower State
First Round
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 20, Mullins 16
Barnwell 55, Hannah-Pamplico 6
Calhoun County 34, Johnsonville 28
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 58, Andrews 36
Timberland 41, Latta 7
Whale Branch 36, Philip Simmons 10
Woodland 42, East Clarendon 14
Class A Lower State(equals)
First Round(equals)
Cross 36, Military Magnet Academy 0
St. John’s 6, Bethune-Bowman 0
SCISA 8-Man
Quarterfinal
Andrew Jackson Academy 50, Calhoun Academy 20
SCISA Class 1A
Quarterfinal
Pee Dee Academy 49, Dorchester Academy 21
SCISA Class 2A
Quarterfinal
Florence Christian 47, Hilton Head Prep 21
Hilton Head Christian Academy 23, Greenwood Christian 7
Trinity Byrnes School 49, Northwood Academy 0
SCISA Class 3A
Quarterfinal
Hammond 49, Augusta Christian, Ga. 6
Heathwood Hall 3, Cardinal Newman 0
Laurence Manning Academy 40, Porter-Gaud 14
