Get ready for one of the best second round NCHSAA prep football playoff schedules ever

This week’s second round N.C. High School Athletic Association playoff schedule looks like what you’d expect to see much later in the postseason.

In Charlotte, for example, the past two N.C. 4AA finalists -- Mallard Creek and Vance -- will play each other. In the Triangle, Wake Forest Rolesville and Wake Forest will face each other in a rematch of their October overtime game.

Here’s a look at some of the biggest matchups in the state and a complete statewide schedule.

Games to watch

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Hough (8-4) at Richmond Senior (11-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m.: After a 1-3 start, Hough has won seven of its last eight games, including a convincing 42-28 win over Vance. Hough starts 15 underclassmen. Richmond, which has home field advantage throughout the playoffs, has not had a close game all season. The Raiders average nearly 45 points per game and allow 10. A 12th win Friday would be the most at the school in a single season since 2010.

Ardrey Kell (11-1) at Myers Park (11-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m.: Ardrey Kell has a school-record 11 wins and is on a school-record 11-game win streak. But the Knights will face one of the state’s most prolific offenses Friday. Myers Park averages nearly 52 points per game and allows eight. The Mustangs lowest point output of the season is 31.

Vance (9-2) at Mallard Creek (10-0-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m.: It’s a rematch of Mallard Creek’s 17-7 win at Vance Sept. 27. Mallard Creek reached the state final in 2017 and Vance did in 2018. This will be a battle of two of the area’s best defenses. Vance allows 10.3 points per game and has four shutouts. The Mavericks allow 12 points per game and have two shutouts.

Charlotte Catholic (8-3) at Gastonia Huss (9-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m.: Catholic has won six straight games since a 2-3 start. The Cougars rely on a defense that allows 11 points per game and a running game that’s beginning to come around and look like the Catholic teams of old. Catholic is hunting a 3A state championship 3-peat and will face a Huss team that has won four straight games. Former Catholic star running back Lamagea McDowell transferred to Huss this fall. McDowell missed Friday’s 28-21 win over Monroe with a high ankle sprain.

Winston-Salem Parkland (8-3) at Weddington (12-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m.: The Warriors have shut out five of their past eight opponents and allow just 5.25 points per game. Parkland has won three straight games and five of its past six.

Wake Forest Rolesville (10-2) at Wake Forest (10-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m.: Three-time state 4AA champ Wake Forest has won 10 straight games since a season-opening upset loss to Cardinal Gibbons that snapped a 45-game win streak. Among those 10 wins is a 31-30 overtime victory over Rolesville Oct. 25.

Raeford Hoke County (8-4) at Leesville Road (10-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m.: Hoke County suffered a three-game losing streak in October but has bounced back with three straight wins in November. Leesville Road is averaging nearly 35 points per game and will challenge Hoke County with a defense that has held four opponents to seven points or less.

Wake Forest Heritage (8-4) at Cardinal Gibbons (9-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m.: After a tough 3-2 start, one that did include the Wake Forest upset, GIbbons has run off six straight wins. The average margin of victory in the last four of those is 47 points. Heritage has won six of its last seven games, losing only 52-26 to Wake Forest, in its regular-season finale.

Friday’s NCHSAA second round playoff schedule

Class 4AA

West

Hough (8-4) at Richmond Senior (11-0)

Ardrey Kell (11-1) at Myers Park (11-0)

Pfafftown Reagan (9-3) at West Forsyth (10-1)

Vance (9-2) at Mallard Creek (10-0-1)

East

Rolesville (10-2) at Wake Forest (10-1)

Apex Friendship (8-4) at Wilmington Hoggard (5-5)

Garner (7-5), bye (due to Holly Springs’ ineligibility)

Raeford Hoke County (8-4) at Raleigh Leesville Road (10-0)

Class 4A

West

Indian Trail Porter Ridge (7-5) at Greensboro Grimsley (10-1)

Kernersville Glenn (8-4) at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (8-3)

Mooresville (7-5) at Jamestown Ragsdale (5-6)

Davie County (7-5) at East Forsyth (9-2)

East

Fayetteville Seventy-First (7-5) at New Bern (9-2)

Wake Forest Heritage (8-4) at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (9-2)

Scotland County (10-2) at Durham Jordan (9-2)

Fayetteville Britt (8-4) at Hope Mills South View (9-2)

Class 3AA

West

Winston-Salem Parkland (8-3) at Weddington (12-0)

Northern Guilford (8-4) at Northwest Cabarrus (11-1)

Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (8-4) at Greensboro Dudley (10-2)

Kannapolis Brown (8-3) at Boone Watauga (11-1)

East

Southern Alamance (9-3) at Lee County (12-0)

Clayton Cleveland (11-1) at Greenville Conley (9-3)

Hope Mills Gray’s Creek (8-4) at Southeast Guilford (9-3)

West Brunswick (10-1) at Wilmington New Hanover (11-1)

Class 3A

West

West Rowan (8-4) at Boiling Springs Crest (10-2)

Charlotte Catholic (8-3) at Gastonia Huss (9-2)

Northeast Guilford (10-2) at Asheville Reynolds (10-2)

Kings Mountain (10-2) at Statesville (12-0)

East

Northern Nash (8-4) at Southern Nash (12-0)

Rocky Mount (9-3) at Fayetteville Sanford (9-3)

Jacksonville Northside (7-5) at Eastern Alamance (12-0)

Western Alamance (9-3) at Havelock (10-1)

Class 2AA

West

Maiden (9-3) at Shelby (10-1)

Belmont South Point (6-6) at West Lincoln (9-3)

Lawndale Burns (10-2) at Lenoir Hibriten (11-1)

Canton Pisgah (9-2) at North Lincoln (11-1)

East

East Duplin (7-5) at Randleman (11-0)

Currituck County (9-3) at South Granville (9-3)

North Davidson (7-5) at Hertford County (10-2)

Salisbury (10-2) at Washington (9-3)

Class 2A

West

Black Mountain Owen (7-4) at Burnsville Mountain Heritage (10-1)

Eastern Randolph (10-2) at West Stokes (9-3)

Forest City Chase (10-2) at Brevard (10-2)

Newton-Conover (8-4) at Reidsville (11-1)

East

Wilson Beddingfield (9-3) at Clinton (10-1)

Red Springs (9-2) at West Craven (9-3)

Southwest Onslow (10-2) at Elizabeth City Northeastern (9-3)

Whiteville (9-2) at SouthWest Edgecombe (11-1)

Class 1AA

West

Boonville Starmount (6-6) at East Surry (11-0)

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (10-2) at Mount Airy (8-3)

Swain County (10-2) at Bessemer City (7-4)

Polk County (9-3) at Bakersville Mitchell County (10-1)

East

Hobbton (8-4) at Tarboro (11-0)

Princeton (10-1) at North Rowan (8-3)

Manteo (10-2) at Granville Central (7-4)

North Stanly (7-5) at Edenton Holmes (10-0)

Class 1A

West

Alleghany (4-8) at Robbinsville (11-0)

Winston-Salem Prep (8-4) at Murphy (9-2)

Albemarle (5-7) at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy (10-1)

Andrews (6-6) at Elkin (9-2)

East

Robersonville South Creek (6-6) at Rosewood (10-1)

Pinetown Northside (8-4) at Northampton County (8-3)

Gates County (8-4) at Pamlico County (6-5)

Washington County (7-5) at North Edgecombe (8-3)





