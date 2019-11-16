It’s time to vote on Charlotte Observer prep football player of the week (11.21.19)

Here are the nominees for the Charlotte Observer high school football player of the week.

Readers can vote as often as they like. A winner will be selected Thursday.

Jakhiry Bennett, Kannapolis Brown: Ran 28 times for 322 yards and four touchdowns in a 56-50 win over Skyland Roberson. That helped the Wonders overcome a 445-yard, six-touchdown performance from Roberson QB Brody Whitson. Whitson completed 32-of-53 passes.

Cannon Bridges, West Lincoln: In a 48-6 win over Ashe County, his school’s first-ever postseason win, Bridges rushed for more than 200 yards and three touchdowns, crossing the 2,000-yard mark for the season.

Amarion Craig, Maiden: 29 carries, 129 yards and four touchdowns in a 56-41 win over North Surry.

Jalen Houston, West Rowan: Ran for 262 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-32 win over Morganton Freedom.

Tad Hudson, Hough: freshman QB threw two touchdown passes filling in for injured starter Darius Ocean. Hudson, who is 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, completed 8-of-10 passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-0 win over Olympic.

Malik McGowan, Charlotte Catholic: 6-foot-4, 320-pound senior offensive lineman graded in the high 90s in Friday’s 39-14 win over Gastonia Forestview. McGowan had one missed assignment in 40 snaps and helped Catholic run for more than 400 yards.

Ricaylen Mack, Kings Mountain: rushed for 155 yards, three touchdowns in a 56-7 win over West Henderson. Mack did not run the ball in the second half.

Steven Montgomery, Alexander Central: The school’s single-season rushing leader ran 25 times for 303 yards and four touchdowns in a 39-35 loss to Winston-Salem Parkland. He had two kick returns for 47 yards.

Isaac Riffle, Mooresville: kicker executed a successful onside kick in the second quarter of Friday’s 27-15 win over Greensboro Page in the first round of the N.C. 4A playoffs. Later in the drive, he took a direct snap out of a field goal formation and threw a 34-yard scoring pass to Malik Birchett. For the game, Riffle kicked all three kickoffs for touchbacks and had a 40-yard punting average.

Allen Wilfong, Newton-Conover: ran 25 times for 123 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-18 win over Thomasville. It was Newton-Conover’s first playoff win in six years.

If you can’t see the poll on mobile, click here