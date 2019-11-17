High School Sports
Charlotte-area prep basketball games to watch, complete area schedule
No. 5 Independence at No. 1 North Mecklenburg, Tues, 7:30: What a way to kick off the season. Two top five Sweet 16 teams and state championship contenders hook up. Independence also plays private school power Northside Christian Friday and No. 8 Davidson Day Saturday at 6:30
Charlotte Country Day at No. 15 Charlotte Catholic, Tues, 7:30: Country Day is off to a 2-0 start for coach Dwayne Cerry and will play at traditional rival Catholic, starting its season with high hopes. Catholic returns five starters from a state quarterfinalist.
No. 2 Butler at No. 4 Mallard Creek girls, Thurs, 6: Two top five Sweet 16 meet in a game that could be replayed in late February or March in a late round playoff game. Both of these teams have realistic state championship aspirations.
This week’s Schedule
MONDAY, NOV. 18
Nonconference
Ardrey Kell at Charlotte Catholic
Cabarrus Stallions at Weddington Arborbrook Christian
Hickory Christian at Northside Christian
Kannapolis Brown at Mooresville
Liberty Prep at Statesville Christian
Marvin Ridge at South Mecklenburg
Waxhaw Cuthbertson at Charlotte Christian (girls)
West Lincoln at Valdese Draughn
TUESDAY, NOV. 19
Nonconference
Anson County at Richmond Senior
Ashe County at Avery County
Asheville Christian at Gaston Day
Bessemer City at Lawndale Burns
Bradford Prep at Gastonia Piedmont Community Charter
Butler at Hough
Cabarrus Charter at Albemarle (boys)
Cabarrus Charter at United Faith Christian (girls)
Carmel Christian at Hickory Grove Christian
Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Catholic
Charlotte Latin at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian
Cherryville at Shelby Pinnacle Academy
Christ the King at Monroe Central Academy
Community School of Davidson at Lincoln Charter
Concord Covenant Classical at Rock Hill Westminster Catawba
Concord Cox Mill at Indian Trail Sun Valley
Davidson Day at Hickory University Christian
East Gaston at Gastonia Forestview
East Mecklenburg at Providence
East Rowan at Central Davidson
East Wilkes at South Iredell
Gaston Christian at Forsyth Country Day
Gastonia Ashbrook at Concord
Gastonia Highland Tech at North Lincoln
Independence at North Mecklenburg
Lake Norman at West Rowan
Lake Norman Charter at North Gaston
Mallard Creek at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge
Marvin Ridge at Covenant Day
Monroe First Assembly at Weddington Arborbrook Christian
Monroe Parkwood at Monroe Union Academy
Newton-Conover at Claremont Bunker Hill
Northside Christian at Concord First Assembly
Olympic at Myers Park
Providence Day at Southlake Christian
Rock Hill Westminster Catawba at Concord Covenant Classical
South Caldwell at Valdese Draughn
South Charlotte Thunder at United Faith Christian (boys)
Statesville at Northwest Cabarrus
Vance at Berry Academy
Victory Christian at Concord Cannon School
Weddington at Indian Trail Porter Ridge
West Charlotte at Garinger
West Iredell at North Iredell
West Mecklenburg at Rocky River
West Stanly at North Stanly
Woodlawn School at Sugar Creek Charter
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 20
Nonconference
Hickory St. Stephens at West Caldwell
Lenoir Hibriten at Mooresville
Monroe Central Academy at Albemarle
Northwest Cabarrus at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep
Sugar Creek Charter at West Mecklenburg
THURSDAY, NOV. 21
Nonconference
Berry Academy at Hopewell
Black Mountain Owen at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy
Butler at Mallard Creek
Charlotte Latin at Waxhaw Cuthbertson
Concord at China Grove Carson
Concord Cannon School at Greensboro Day (girls)
Concord Covenant Classical at Grace Academy (boys)
Durham Academy at Charlotte Christian
East Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell
Gaston Christian at Gaston Day
Gastonia Forestview at Bessemer City
Harding at Garinger
Hough at Providence
North Lincoln at Cherryville
North Stanly at Mount Pleasant
Richmond Senior at Anson County
Rocky River at Olympic
South Mecklenburg at Independence
Unionville Piedmont at West Stanly
FRIDAY, NOV. 22
Queen City Extravaganza
(at Northside Christian)
Hickory Moravian Prep regional team vs. Davidson Day, 7 (boys)
Independence vs. Northside Christian, 8:30 (boys)
Phenom Hoops Gate City Classic (Boys)
(at Greensboro Day)
(games involving area teams)
Carmel Christian vs. Kill Devil Hills First Flight, 6
Concord Cannon School vs. Greensboro Day, 7:30
Lincolnton Combine Academy vs. Hickory Moravian Prep national team, 9
Nonconference
Albemarle at Concord Covenant Classical (boys)
Boone Watauga at Avery County
Cabarrus Charter at Bradford Prep
Christ the King at Hilton Head Prep (boys)
Christ the King at Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (girls)
Claremont Bunker Hill at Hickory St. Stephens
Community School of Davidson at Gastonia Piedmont Community Charter
Concord at Charlotte Country Day
Concord Carolina International at Misenheimer Gray Stone Day
Concord Cox Mill at Weddington
East Burke at West Lincoln
East Gaston at North Gaston
Forest City Chase at Cramerton Stuart Cramer
Gastonia Huss at Central Cabarrus
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge at Concord Jay M. Robinson
Hickory Grove Christian at Gaston Christian
Indian Trail Porter Ridge at Monroe Parkwood
Matthews Christian at Statesville Southview Christian
Monroe Central Academy at Lincoln Charter
Monroe Union Academy at Indian Trail Sun Valley
Mooresville Woodlawn School at Henderson Crossroads Christian
Mount Pleasant at South Stanly
Newton-Conover at Hopewell
North Mecklenburg at Berry Academy
North Iredell at Alexander Central
North Rowan at Kannapolis Brown (girls)
Northwest Cabarrus at Myers Park
Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian
South Iredell at Lake Norman
Southern Pines O’Neal School at Statesville Christian
Southlake Christian at Gaston Day
South Rowan at East Rowan
Statesville at Mooresville
Sugar Creek Charter at Queens Grant Charter
Wake Christian at Covenant Dayk
West Caldwell at South Caldwell
West Mecklenburg at West Charlotte
West Wilkes at West Iredell
S.C. nonconference
Rock Hill in Battle of the Bluff (girls)
Rock Hill Westminster Catawba at York Lake Pointe Academy
SATURDAY, NOV. 23
Queen City Extravanganza
(at Northside Christian)
Davidson Day vs. Vance, 5 (girls)
Davidson Day vs. Independence, 6:30 (boys)
Hickory Moravian Prep regional team vs. Northside Christian, 8 (boys)
Phenom Hoops Gate City Classic (Boys)
(at Greensboro Day)
(games involving area teams)
Carmel Christian vs. Holly Springs, 10:30 a.m.
Lincolnton Combine Academy vs. Henderson Collegiate, 3:45
Covenant Day vs. Greensboro Day, 5:30
Concord Cannon School vs. Concord Piedmont Classical, 7:15
Nonconference
Durham Mount Zion Academy at United Faith Christian
Greensboro Day at Covenant Day
Marvin Ridge at Anson County
Mooresville Woodlawn School at Henderson Kerr-Vance Academy
North Raleigh Christian at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian
Wake Christian at Charlotte Country Day
S.C. nonconference
Rock Hill in Battle of the Bluff (girls)
