Charlotte-area prep basketball games to watch, complete area schedule

No. 5 Independence at No. 1 North Mecklenburg, Tues, 7:30: What a way to kick off the season. Two top five Sweet 16 teams and state championship contenders hook up. Independence also plays private school power Northside Christian Friday and No. 8 Davidson Day Saturday at 6:30

Charlotte Country Day at No. 15 Charlotte Catholic, Tues, 7:30: Country Day is off to a 2-0 start for coach Dwayne Cerry and will play at traditional rival Catholic, starting its season with high hopes. Catholic returns five starters from a state quarterfinalist.

No. 2 Butler at No. 4 Mallard Creek girls, Thurs, 6: Two top five Sweet 16 meet in a game that could be replayed in late February or March in a late round playoff game. Both of these teams have realistic state championship aspirations.

This week’s Schedule

MONDAY, NOV. 18

Nonconference

Ardrey Kell at Charlotte Catholic

Cabarrus Stallions at Weddington Arborbrook Christian

Hickory Christian at Northside Christian

Kannapolis Brown at Mooresville

Liberty Prep at Statesville Christian

Marvin Ridge at South Mecklenburg

Waxhaw Cuthbertson at Charlotte Christian (girls)

West Lincoln at Valdese Draughn

TUESDAY, NOV. 19

Nonconference

Anson County at Richmond Senior

Ashe County at Avery County

Asheville Christian at Gaston Day

Bessemer City at Lawndale Burns

Bradford Prep at Gastonia Piedmont Community Charter

Butler at Hough

Cabarrus Charter at Albemarle (boys)

Cabarrus Charter at United Faith Christian (girls)

Carmel Christian at Hickory Grove Christian

Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Catholic

Charlotte Latin at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian

Cherryville at Shelby Pinnacle Academy

Christ the King at Monroe Central Academy

Community School of Davidson at Lincoln Charter

Concord Covenant Classical at Rock Hill Westminster Catawba

Concord Cox Mill at Indian Trail Sun Valley

Davidson Day at Hickory University Christian

East Gaston at Gastonia Forestview

East Mecklenburg at Providence

East Rowan at Central Davidson

East Wilkes at South Iredell

Gaston Christian at Forsyth Country Day

Gastonia Ashbrook at Concord

Gastonia Highland Tech at North Lincoln

Independence at North Mecklenburg

Lake Norman at West Rowan

Lake Norman Charter at North Gaston

Mallard Creek at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge

Marvin Ridge at Covenant Day

Monroe First Assembly at Weddington Arborbrook Christian

Monroe Parkwood at Monroe Union Academy

Newton-Conover at Claremont Bunker Hill

Northside Christian at Concord First Assembly

Olympic at Myers Park

Providence Day at Southlake Christian

Rock Hill Westminster Catawba at Concord Covenant Classical

South Caldwell at Valdese Draughn

South Charlotte Thunder at United Faith Christian (boys)

Statesville at Northwest Cabarrus

Vance at Berry Academy

Victory Christian at Concord Cannon School

Weddington at Indian Trail Porter Ridge

West Charlotte at Garinger

West Iredell at North Iredell

West Mecklenburg at Rocky River

West Stanly at North Stanly

Woodlawn School at Sugar Creek Charter

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 20

Nonconference

Hickory St. Stephens at West Caldwell

Lenoir Hibriten at Mooresville

Monroe Central Academy at Albemarle

Northwest Cabarrus at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep

Sugar Creek Charter at West Mecklenburg

THURSDAY, NOV. 21

Nonconference

Berry Academy at Hopewell

Black Mountain Owen at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy

Butler at Mallard Creek

Charlotte Latin at Waxhaw Cuthbertson

Concord at China Grove Carson

Concord Cannon School at Greensboro Day (girls)

Concord Covenant Classical at Grace Academy (boys)

Durham Academy at Charlotte Christian

East Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell

Gaston Christian at Gaston Day

Gastonia Forestview at Bessemer City

Harding at Garinger

Hough at Providence

North Lincoln at Cherryville

North Stanly at Mount Pleasant

Richmond Senior at Anson County

Rocky River at Olympic

South Mecklenburg at Independence

Unionville Piedmont at West Stanly

FRIDAY, NOV. 22

Queen City Extravaganza

(at Northside Christian)

Hickory Moravian Prep regional team vs. Davidson Day, 7 (boys)

Independence vs. Northside Christian, 8:30 (boys)

Phenom Hoops Gate City Classic (Boys)

(at Greensboro Day)

(games involving area teams)

Carmel Christian vs. Kill Devil Hills First Flight, 6

Concord Cannon School vs. Greensboro Day, 7:30

Lincolnton Combine Academy vs. Hickory Moravian Prep national team, 9

Nonconference

Albemarle at Concord Covenant Classical (boys)

Boone Watauga at Avery County

Cabarrus Charter at Bradford Prep

Christ the King at Hilton Head Prep (boys)

Christ the King at Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (girls)

Claremont Bunker Hill at Hickory St. Stephens

Community School of Davidson at Gastonia Piedmont Community Charter

Concord at Charlotte Country Day

Concord Carolina International at Misenheimer Gray Stone Day

Concord Cox Mill at Weddington

East Burke at West Lincoln

East Gaston at North Gaston

Forest City Chase at Cramerton Stuart Cramer

Gastonia Huss at Central Cabarrus

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge at Concord Jay M. Robinson

Hickory Grove Christian at Gaston Christian

Indian Trail Porter Ridge at Monroe Parkwood

Matthews Christian at Statesville Southview Christian

Monroe Central Academy at Lincoln Charter

Monroe Union Academy at Indian Trail Sun Valley

Mooresville Woodlawn School at Henderson Crossroads Christian

Mount Pleasant at South Stanly

Newton-Conover at Hopewell

North Mecklenburg at Berry Academy

North Iredell at Alexander Central

North Rowan at Kannapolis Brown (girls)

Northwest Cabarrus at Myers Park

Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian

South Iredell at Lake Norman

Southern Pines O’Neal School at Statesville Christian

Southlake Christian at Gaston Day

South Rowan at East Rowan

Statesville at Mooresville

Sugar Creek Charter at Queens Grant Charter

Wake Christian at Covenant Dayk

West Caldwell at South Caldwell

West Mecklenburg at West Charlotte

West Wilkes at West Iredell

S.C. nonconference

Rock Hill in Battle of the Bluff (girls)

Rock Hill Westminster Catawba at York Lake Pointe Academy

SATURDAY, NOV. 23

Queen City Extravanganza

(at Northside Christian)

Davidson Day vs. Vance, 5 (girls)

Davidson Day vs. Independence, 6:30 (boys)

Hickory Moravian Prep regional team vs. Northside Christian, 8 (boys)

Phenom Hoops Gate City Classic (Boys)

(at Greensboro Day)

(games involving area teams)

Carmel Christian vs. Holly Springs, 10:30 a.m.

Lincolnton Combine Academy vs. Henderson Collegiate, 3:45

Covenant Day vs. Greensboro Day, 5:30

Concord Cannon School vs. Concord Piedmont Classical, 7:15

Nonconference

Durham Mount Zion Academy at United Faith Christian

Greensboro Day at Covenant Day

Marvin Ridge at Anson County

Mooresville Woodlawn School at Henderson Kerr-Vance Academy

North Raleigh Christian at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian

Wake Christian at Charlotte Country Day

S.C. nonconference

Rock Hill in Battle of the Bluff (girls)