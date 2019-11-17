It’s time to vote on the first Charlotte Observer basketball player of the week

The first Charlotte Observer high school basketball player of the week voting is now open.

In the fall, the newspaper began a football player and athlete of the week award. Readers voted on them each week. The awards will be continued into fall. Ultimately, there will be boys and girls basketball player of the week award each week along with an athlete of the week for swimmers, wrestlers and indoor track athletes.

Readers can vote as often as the like.

Here are your nominees.

Boys’ Basketball Players

Trae Benham, Concord First Assembly: The 6-foot-3 junior guard averaged 20.7 points per game in wins over Calvary Day, Liberty Heights and Winston-Salem Christian.

Benham had 25 points in a 92-50 win at Calvary Day, Nov. 12.

Benham averaged 18.5 points and five rebounds in wins over Liberty Heights and Winston-Salem Christian at the Phenom Hoops’ Showcase at Ravenscroft, Nov. 15-16.

Concord First Assembly is 4-1 this season.

Jaden Bradley, Cannon School: The 6-foot-3 sophomore point guard averaged 19.5 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in wins over Greenfield School and Ravenscroft at the Phenom Hoops Showcase at Raleigh Ravenscroft School Nov. 15-16.

Bradley’s best game of the week came against Greenfield School, where he poured in 27 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out six assists in a 79-75 win, Nov. 15.

Bradley, who is a top 10 recruit in the nation in the class of 2022, has helped Cannon School to a 3-0 start this season, including a victory over Sweet 16 No. 3 Carmel Christian in the season-opener.

Knoah Carver, Charlotte Country Day: The 6-foot-2 sopomore guard averaged 17 points in the Bucs’ win over Cary Academy and Queens Grant.

Carver had his best game of the week with 21 points, six rebounds and four assists to lead Country Day to a 64-50 win over Queens Grant in the season-opener Nov. 13.

Peter Lash, Charlotte Christian: The 6-foot-6 senior forward had 24 points and six rebounds to lead the Knights to an 88-62 season opening win over Gaston Christian Nov. 15.

Josh Massey, United Faith: The 6-foot-6 senior forward averaged 19 points and eight rebounds to lead the Falcons to wins over Gaston Day and Christ School.

Massey had his best game of the in a 57-55 overtime win at Gaston Day, where he had 19 points and 16 rebounds Nov. 12.

Massey, a Western Carolina commit, is averaging 15.3 points per game for United Faith (3-0) this season.

Girls’ Basketball Players

Zaria Clark, Gaston Day: The 5-foot-9 junior guard averaged 17.5 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals in wins over United Faith and Westchester Country Day.

Clark had her best game of the week with 18 points, 10 rebounds, seven steals and five assists in a 51-16 over Westchester Country Day, Nov. 15.

Gaston Day is 2-0 this season.

Kennedy Grier, Charlotte Country Day: After missing the last two seasons with inury, the Charlotte Country Day senior made an immediate impact with 26 points and five steals in the Bucs’ wins over Queen Grant and Cary Academy last week.

Grier scored 12 points, had five assists and two steals in Charlotte Country Day’s season opening 75-20 victory over Queens Grant.

Two days later, Grier had 14 points and three steals in a 73-31 win over Cary Academy.

Grier is averaging 13 points and three steals per game for Charlotte Country Day (2-0).

Josie Hester, United Faith: The United Faith junior guard scored 105 of her teams’ 115 points in the Falcons’ first three games.

Hester had 31 points in a 45-33 loss to Carolina Christian, 42 points in a 65-43 loss to Gaston Day and 32 points in a 79-39 loss Northside Christian.

Hester is averaging 35 points per game for United Faith (0-3) this season.

Andi Levitz, Providence Day: The 5-foot-5 Providence Day senior guard averaged 21.5 points per game to lead the Chargers to a 2-0 start this week.

Levitz started her week with 23 points, including five three-pointers, in a 64-28 win at Metrolina Christian Nov. 12.

Three nights later, Levitz scored 20 points, including the game-winning free throws with eight seconds left, to give Providence Day a 61-59 win over the defending NCISAA 1A state champion, The Burlington School.

Levitz shot 47 percent (9 of 19) from the three-point line for the week.

Reigan Richardson, Cannon School: The 5-foot-11 unior guard averaged 26 points per game in three wins last week.

Richardson earned the Patriot Classic tournament’s most valuable player honors pouring in 32 points in a 61-12 win over host, Davidson Day, to win the event, Nov. 16.

The previous night, Richardson, had 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists, to lead the Cougars to a 48-39 victory over Rabun Gap Nacoochee in the Patriot Classic opener.

Richardson is ranked the No. 42 recruit in the nation in her class (2021), according to the ESPN, and holds a dozen, Division I offers, including North Carolina and Wake Forest.

** Information published today includes statistics through November 17.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.

