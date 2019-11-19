Who were Tuesday’s boys basketball standouts? Complete area capsules, stars.

Elevator

↑Justin Kuthan, East Lincoln: 6-6 senior forward committed to Division III Roanoke (VA) College. Kuthan averaged 21.5 points and 8.8 rebounds last season, leading his team to a 29-3 record and a 2A regional finals appearance.

↑Trae Benham, Concord First Assembly: made 7-of-11 3-pointers and had 26 points in a 78-60 win over Northside Christian.

↑Kiimman Power, Carolina International: had 30 points and made three 3-point shots in a 84-71 win over Legacy Prep. Teammate Charlie Walker had 15 points, eight assists and six steals.

Tuesday’s #BIG5 Top Performers

Nick Burns, Rocky River: In a 75-59 win over West Mecklenburg, Burns had 20 points, six assists, four steals and two rebounds. Teammates Calik “ Duke” Thomas (22 points, five rebounds), Stephon Richards (12 points, eight rebounds, two assists) and Christian Rudisell (10 points, three rebounds) had strong games.

Sam Cogan, Lincoln Charter: 23 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 62-24 win over Community School of Davidson

Daniel Sanford, Trey Green, Vance: Sanford, a 6-6 sophomore, and Green, a 5-10 freshman, had big games in an 86-82 win over Berry. Sanford had 24 points and 18 rebounds. Green hit 5-of-8 3-point shots and all six of his free throws. He had 23 points.

Cheick Traore, Concord First Assembly: Youngstown State recruit had 22 rebounds, 11 points in a win over Northside Christian. Teammate Garrett Hien had 14 points, 11 rebounds.

Graham Worland, Hough: sophomore Graham Worland had 16 points, eight rebounds to spark a 56-45 upset of Sweet 16 No. 11 Butler. Teammate Cal Riehl, a junior, had 13 points, seven rebounds.

Tuesday’s Boys Capsules

NO. 1 NORTH MECKLENBURG 79, NO. 5 INDEPENDENCE 55

Independence 16 17 12 10 – 55

North Meck 25 17 17 20 – 79

Indy: Nigel Verder 17, Dee Givens 15, Anthony Allen 12, Hinton 7, Harrington 4

NM: Tristan Maxwell 21, Trayden Williams 20, Shamann Artis 11, Chris Ford 10, Gates 7, Gregory 4, Crawford 4, Waters 2

NO. 3 CARMEL CHRISTIAN 86, HICKORY GROVE CHRISTIAN 60

CCS: 24 16 26 20 91

CDS: 12 16 12 20 60

CCS: Bean 2, Myles Hunter 11, Ben Burnham 18, Gray 6, Kenny Gwynn 11, Glenn Bynum 11, Taylor 13, Arias 4, Wilson 3, Coffey 4, Pisacano 3

HGCS: Nelson 7, Cuttino 3, Kerns 5, Moss 2, Charles Stinson 10, AJ Smith 26, Jackson 2, Green 2

NO. 4 CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 78, NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 60

NCA: 15 15 10 20 60

CFA: 27 12 21 18 78

NCA: MJ Collins 16, Wesley Tubbs 5, Glynn Hubbard III 24, Solomon Tucker 8, Jalen Mattocks 4, Gaven Bouldin 2

CFA: LLoyd Latta 2, Garrett Hien 14, Trae Benham 26, Isaac Boothe 8, Javian Cannady 12, Cheick Traore 11, Jakub Cieminski 5

Notable: Cheick Traore 11 pts 22 Rbs, Garrett Hien 14 pts, 11 rbs, Trae Benham lead all scorers w/ 26 pts 7-11 3’s.

CFA record 5-1

NO. 6 OLYMPIC 65, MYERS PARK 61

Olympic - 13 14 12 26 = 65

Myers Park - 17 16 8 20 = 61

Olympic - Trevon Williams 23, Josh Banks 21, N. Hodge 10

Myers Park - Xavier McKelvy 18, Elijah Strong 16

Records: Olympic 1-0; Myers Park 0-1

NO. 7 VANCE 86, BERRY 82

Berry 22 17 23 20 82

Vance 15 18 30 23 86

Berry- Darius Best 32 Maurice Brown 25 Gladden 4 C.Jones 8 Calloway 3 Dulin 2 Reid 2 A. Jones 3

Vance- Sanford 24 Ransom 10 Green 23 Curry 8 Piper 10 Dixon 3 Gaines 5

HOUGH 56, NO. 11 BUTLER 45

Hough 17 17 11 8 -- 53

Butler 10 15 13 7 -- 45

HOUGH 53 -- Graham Worland 16, Cal Riehl 13, Shryock 6, Maye 6, Chambers 5, Bissette 3, Stiff 2

BUTLER 45 - J. Taylor 14, Gatewood 8, Evans 7, McPhatter 3, Wessler 4, Payne 3, Black 3

Hough notable: Sophomore Graham Worland with 16 pts 8 rebs and Junior Cal Riehl 13 pts 7 rebs led the way for the Huskies.

Records: H 1-0; B 0-1

NO. 14 WEDDINGTON 85, INDIAN TRAIL PORTER RIDGE 45

Weddington: 29/21/28/7

Porter Ridge: 15/8/13/9

WEDDINGTON 85 --AJ Cook - 18, Kyle Frazier - 13, Brock Bowen - 11, Wetherbee - 8, Isaiah - 8, Van Gundy - 8, Chase Lowe - 8, Carl Lowe - 4, S. Frazier -2, Juhl - 2

PORTER RIDGE 45 -- Miller - 9, Hough - 7, Willis - 7, Hamilton - 6, Spout - 5, Harrist - 4, Wenger. - 3, Williams - 2, Stitt - 2

Notable: The Warriors were lead in rebounding by Carl Lowe with 7, who also added 4 points and 2 assists; AJ Cook, Sophomore Guard, Weddington had 18 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 Assists; Kyle Frazier, Sophomore Forward, Weddington had 13 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 Assists; Chase Lowe (Sophmore PG Weddington) added 8 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists.

CHARLOTTE LATIN 71, METROLINA CHRISTIAN 63

MCA 10 7 19 27 = 63

CLS 20 15 17 19 = 71

Metrolina - Patterson 20, Johnson 16, Owens 12, Brockmann 6, Harold 5, Bellew 4

Notes: Sr. Drew Patterson 20pts, 7rbs, 1ast; Jr. Camden Johnson 16pts (4/5 from three), 4rbs, 1ast, 1stl;

Metrolina Christian 0-3 (0-1) plays Rabun Gap at home on Friday, November 22nd at 530pm

COVENANT DAY 60, MARVIN RIDGE 38

Covenant Day 16 11 17 16 – 60

Marvin Ridge 11 8 11 8 – 38

Covenant Day – Aden Holloway 16, Hamidou Sidibe 13, Thomas Hailey 11, Britt Anderson 7, Jacob Dahlberg 5, Daniel Nelson 4, Joseph Serra 2, Ifeanyi Ufochukwu 2

Marvin Ridge – Nate Calamas 11, Christian Peterson 9, Jack Graham 5, Alex Halcomb 3, Nolan Ruthberg 3, Dallas Griffin 2, Dorian Golanski 2, Bennett Huffman 2, James Munk 1

PROVIDENCE DAY 47, SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 35

Providence Day 19 12 8 8 47

Southlake Christian 10 10 11 4 35

PDS: Byrne 7, Ratchford 4, Michael Zanoni 15, Fagan 4, White 5, Villegas 2, Bryce Scott 10

SLCA: Miller 4, Watcon 6, Jonathan Kurtis 17, Proctor 5, Handlugten 3

Records: (PDS 2-1) ; SLCA (2-2)

Notable: Bryce Scott also recorded 10 rebounds for a double / double; Michael Zanoni was 4/7 (57%) from 3 point range; SouthLake’s Jonathan Kurtas finished with 17 pts, 11 Reb, 6 blks, 3 steals.

UNITED FAITH 78, SOUTH CHARLOTTE THUNDER 46

United Faith 29 18 19 12 -- 78

South Charlotte Thunder 12 13 11 10 -- 46

UNITED FAITH 78 -- Mike Dudley Jr. 17, Josh Massey 14, Charlie Hester 10, Micah Gilbert 9, LJ Johnson 7, Cedric Patterson 6, Jaden Quick 6, Anjay Cortez 3, Jaylen Jones 2, Quinton Scheuermann 2

SOUTH CHARLOTTE THUNDER 46 -- B. Sitterson 20, A. Miller 10, E. Ross 5, J. Dixon 5, D. Hammands 3, W. Miller 3

Notes: Cedric Patterson 6pts 6ast | Charlie Hester 10pts 8rebs | Quinton Scheuermann 10rebs 4blks

Record: United Faith 4-0

Next Game: Saturday, November 23 at HOME v. Mt. Zion Christian Academy

WEST CHARLOTTE 69, GARINGER 39

WEST CHARLOTTE 69 -- Dow- 15, Morrow-14 Raymond-13

GARINGER 39 -- J. Blake-12, J. Lowery- 8, K. Locklear- 8

ASHEVILLE CHRISTIAN 72, GASTON DAY 48

Gaston Day 12 12 19 5 48

Asheville Christian Academy 21 10 28 13 72

GASTON DAY 72 -- Chris Britt 11, Dean Hunter 11, Max Ginther 6, Jackson Crump 6, Zach Clark 5, Callum Richard 3, William D’Amore 3, Colin Fayed 3

ASHEVILLE CHRISTIAN 72 -- McKinney 25, Rogers 16, Horton 9, Harper 9, Harris 4, Todd 4, Mills 3, Pierce 2

Gaston Day Record: 1-2; Next Game: 11/21 v Gaston Christian 7 pm

CAROLINA INTERNATIONAL 84, LEGACY PREP 71

Legacy Prep 9 21 15 26 -- 71

Carolina International 14 21 31 18 -- 84

CAROLINA INTERNATIONAL: Kimman Power 30, Charlie Walker 15, Seltzer 4, Stitt 5, Kyle Beveridge 18, Jarius Kelley 12

LAKE NORMAN 87, NORTH GASTON 49

Lake Norman Charter- 25 17 28 17 87

North Gaston- 12 8 13 16 49

LNC- Donovan Atwell 19, Cal Reed 14, Alec Edens 9, Jackson Porter 8, Bobby Selden 7, Avery Scott 6, Jalen Rivens 6, Andrew Reinhardt 4, Miles Bell 3, Leo Bennett 3, Grant Howlett 2, Liam Newell 1

N.Gaston- Shrader 8, Ormaza 6, Scoggins 6, Finger 6,

LINCOLN CHARTER 88, COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON 62

Lincoln Charter 88 CSD 62

Lincoln Charter 20 19 21 24

CSD 15 15 12 18

Lincoln Charter: Sam Cogan 23, Troy Fulton 22, Anthony Davis 13, Axel Holm 13, Burnett 7, Cooke 5, Shelton 2, Baich 2, Bush 1, N Al-Hussani, D. Al-Hussani, Kerr

CSD: Seth Johnson 11, Knox 9, Noble 8, Spraure 7, Houser 6, McAffee 5, Chiara 2, Ahearn 2, Peterson 1

Lincoln Charter Notable: Troy Fulton 7-11 3pt FG; Sam Cogan 23 pts. 9rbs 4 assist 3 steals; Turner Shelton 6 blocks

Records: Lincoln Charter 1-0

NORTH LINCOLN 77, HIGHLAND TECH 49

North Lincoln 18-19-17-23

Highland Tech 11-11-11-16

NORTH LINCOLN 77 -- Cole Seagle 20, Matt Regan 19, Aidan Callahan 11, Will Dedmon 8, Jack Waggoner 8, Samari Collins 4, Cale Palmer 3, Caleb Beard 2