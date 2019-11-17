Cabarrus County soccer star is the Charlotte Observer athlete of the week

The final Charlotte Observer athlete of the week for the fall is a high school soccer star from Cabarrus County.

Concord High’s Oliver Coreas dominated this week’s vote, receiving 58 percent of the vote total.

Coreas, a sophomore, was part of a Concord High team that finished the season 25-2-2 and reached the N.C. 3A Western Regional final Tuesday, before losing to Charlotte Catholic.

He won after his performance in a 2-0 quarterfinal win over Boone Watauga Nov. 16. Coreas had both goals in that game and increased his season total to eight.

The win over Watauga was the Spiders’ 16th straight and helped them reach the regional, or state semifinal round, for the first time.

▪ Polls for Observer football and basketball players of the week are open. Winners will be named Thursday.

