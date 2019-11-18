High School Sports

N.C. State gets commitment from top 50 recruit Josh Hall, adds to impressive class

N.C. State picked up a big in-state commitment Monday night.

Josh Hall, a 6-foot-9 forward who .plays at Hickory’s Moravian Prep School, chose the Wolfpack just days after his teammate did. On Saturday, Moravian Prep point guard Shakeel Moore committed to N.C. State.

Moore is ranked as the No. 35 point guard prospect in the country in the class of 2020. Hall, a four-star prospect, is the No. 10 small forward and No. 42 overall player according to 247 Sports.

In the Observer’s annual rankings of the state top senior prospects, Hall was No. 2 behind Raleigh Word of God’s Isaiah Todd, who has committed to Michigan.

With Hall’s addition, N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts has committments from four of the state’s top 10 players: Greensboro Day point guard Cam Hayes, No. 3; Moore, No. 5; and Apex Friendship power forward Nick Farrar, No. 9.

247 Sports ranks the Wolfpack’s recruiting class, which also includes Heritage (GA) School 6-10 center Ebenezer Dowuona, No. 5 in the country. The Wolfpack are behind No. 1 Kentucky, No. 2 Duke, No. 3 North Carolina and No. 4 Tennessee.

