Who were Friday’s high school basketball stars? We’ve got scores, statistics, schedules ? It’s all right here

Friday’s #BIG5 Top Performers

Ben Burham, Carmel Christian: 17 points, 14 rebounds, two steals in an 83-60 win over First Flight.

Chris Britt, Gaston Day: game-high 35 points in a 64-62 win over SouthLake Christian.

Nikki Hagy, Alexander Central girls: Hagy made 4-of-6 shot attempts and had eight points, 14 rebounds, five blocks, three steals and an assist in a 62-33 win over North Iredell.

Josh Hall, Hickory Moravian Prep: 27 points, four rebounds in an 82-54 win over nationally ranked Lincolnton Combine Academy

Camden Johnson, Metrolina Christian: 21 points, seven rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block in a 70-65 win over Rabun Gap (GA). Johnson made 5-of-8 3-point attempts.

Friday’s Boys Capsules

CARMEL CHRISTIAN 83, FIRST FLIGHT 60

Carmel 32 12 13 26 -- 83

First Flight 16 15 19 10 -- 60

CARMEL CHRISTIAN 83 -- Justin Taylor 13, Ben Burha 17, Myles Hunter 17, Bynum 9, Kenny Gwynn 15, Wilson 4, Bean 5, Gray 3

FIRST FLIGHT 60 -- Dylan Blake 18, Davidson 3, Jordan High 17, Beckett Crossman 12, Hargis 3, Gwatkin 7

CHARLOTTE LATIN 83 NORTH RALEIGH CHRISTIAN 65

NRC 9 15 17 21--65

LATIN 23 22 21 17--83

NRC --Josh Rogosich 11, O’Sullivan 9, Miller 8, Jones 8, Beatty 7, Nepa 6, Myanporo 4, Ray 2, Erwin 2

LATIN -- Graham Calton 18, Randy Johnson 16, Bennett Smith 13, Grams 9, Clements 8, Montgomery 7, Felkner 5, Hirsch 2, Haynie 2

Notable: The Hawks improved to 3-0 with a victory over North Raleigh Christian Friday night at home. Latin was led by Graham Calton’ 18 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, with Randy Johnson added 16 points and 8 assists, and Bennett Smith scoring 13 points and grabbing 8 rebounds.

CHRIST THE KING 71, HILTON HEAD PREP 53

CTK 71 -- Jaylen Steele 19, Andrew Hendershott 23, Andrew Stanley 7, Michael Schroeder 11, Parker Clapp 5, Reilly Butterfield 2, Bryce Lagueux 6CTK 1-0

Notable: Andrew Hendershott led Christ the King with 23 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 steals to led Christ the King; Jaylen Steele also added 19 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 steals. Michael Schroeder added 11 points and 7 rebounds and Andrew Stanley had 7 points and 10 rebounds. Hilton Head Prep won the SCISAA state title last year.

CONCORD 61, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 51

Country Day 12 18 14 7 – 51

Concord 16 12 18 15 – 61

Country Day (51) Knoah Carver 19, Jackson Krisko 10, Cherry 6, Ray 6, Mitchell 4, Erwin 4, Mermans 2

Concord (61) Johnakin Franklin 14, Jonah Mott 13, Magnus Swinger 12, Parker 8, Rogers 7, Washington 4, Scott 2, Toe 1

Notable: Knoah Carver 19 pts., 10 rebs; Jackson Krisko 10 pts., 9 rebs., 3blks.

Records: Country Day 2-2; Concord 2-0

COVENANT DAY 81, WAKE CHRISTIAN 42

Covenant Day 25 23 21 12 – 81

Wake Christian 9 12 15 6 – 42

Covenant Day – Aden Holloway 16, Ifeanyi Ufochukwu 16, Hamidou Sidibe 14, Britt Anderson 14, Thomas Hailey 10, Jacob Dahlberg 9, Joseph Serra 2

Wake Christian – Colton Tew 15, Michah Worsley 11, David Cass 8, PJ Dudley 5, Justin Algood 2

Notes: Covenant Day moves to 3 – 1 on the season. They go on the road to face Greensboro Day on 11/23.

GASTON DAY 64, SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 62

Gaston Day 9 22 16 17 64

SouthLake Christian 15 21 9 17 62

GASTON DAY 64 -- Chris Britt 35, Colin Fayed 12, Dean Hunter 8, Jack Crump 4, Four Heilig 3, Zach Clark 2

SOUTHLAKE 62 -- Kurtas 23, Proctor 19, Handlogten 6, Diguid 4, Watson 4, Miller 3, Monroe 2

Gaston Day Record: 2-3

Next Game: 11/25 v University Christian 6:30pm

GREENSBORO DAY 73, CONCORD CANNON 72

Cannon 14 13 19 26 -- 72

Greensboro Day 13 22 20 18 -- 73

CANNON 72 -- Jaden Bradley 20, Ormiston 2, Dibble 2, Jarvis Moss 19, DJ Nix 26, Pierce 3

GREENSBORO DAY 73 -- Camren Hayes 26, Williams 6, Carson McCorkle 16, Pierce 7, Bryce Harris 14, Young 4

Notable: Hayes, an NC State recruit, made a game-winning 3 with 9.4 seconds left. He also had seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. Cannon’s NIx had five rebounds and made 10-of-14 shots. Bradley, a 5-star national recruit, had six assists four rebounds and two steals.

HICKORY MORAVIAN PREP 82, LINCOLNTON COMBINE ACADEMY 54

Combine 15 7 17 15 -- 54

Moravian 10 24 24 24 -- 82

COMBINE 54 -- Jalen Hood-Schifino 12, Blakeney 6, Frost 3, Robinson 7, Owens 4, Miller 5, Thornton 5, Wilson 4, Rubio 2, Grant 6

MORAVIAN 82 -- Shakeel Moore 17, Josh Hall 27, Harvey 9, Davis 1, Darrius Davis 15, Haynie 2, Belton 7, Brown 4

INDEPENDENCE 55, NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 54

Northside notes: Junior, Glenn Hubbard III lead the team with 24 points and 4 assists; Senior, Solomon Tucker added 7 points, 10 rebounds and 4 blocks; Sophomore, MJ Collins had 10 points and 2 steals; Senior, Najir Underwood had 7 points, 4 assists and 4 steals

INDIAN TRAIL SUN VALLEY 69, UNION ACADEMY 60

Sun Valley 14 15 19 21= 69

Union Academy 11 14 14 21= 60

Sun Valley: Justin Morton 24, Michael Grovanz 17, Teyshaun Walker 15, Howard 8, Flucus 5

Union Academy: Hucks 6, Austin 5, Harris 10, Anderson 20, Young 17, Hendric 2

LINCOLN CHARTER 85, MONROE CENTRAL ACADEMY 33

Lincoln Charter 35 19 15 14 85

CATA 2 17 12 2 33

Lincoln Charter: Troy Fulton 18, Axel Holm 15, Elijah Burnett 12, Anthony Davis 11, Cam Bush 11, Kerr 8, Cogan 6, N. Al-Hussaini, Baich 2, D. Al-Hussaini, Shelton, Cooke,

Notable: Anthony Davis 11 pts. 5 assist; Axel Holm 15 pts 5 rbs 4 steals; Troy Fulton 18pts 5-6 3pts

Records: Lincoln Charter 2-0

METROLINA CHRISTIAN 70, RABUN GAP SCHOOL 65

MCA 13 20 14 23 = 70

RG 20 14 20 11 = 65

Metrolina - Johnson 21, Harold 13, Patterson 10, Brockmann 10, Bellew 9, Owens 5, Crumbie 2

Notes: Jr. Camden Johnson 21pts (5-8 from three), 7rbs, 6asts, 3stls, 1block; Sr. Drew Patterson 10pts, 7rbs, 5asts, 2 charges taken; Sr. Jake Brockmann 10pts, 6rbs, 2asts, 1blk; Sr. Josh Owens 5pts, 9rbs, 2asts, 2blks, 1 stl

Metrolina Christian 1-3 (0-1) plays North Raleigh Christian Academy at home on Saturday, November 23rd at 130pm

NORTH IREDELL 48, ALEXANDER CENTRAL 45 OT

North Iredell 12 13 9 8 6 - -48

Alexander 6 10 16 10 3 -- 45

NORTH IREDELL 48 -- Jackson Hawkins 13, Turner 6, Sherrill 9, Saunders 5, John Jackson 10, Blanton 1, Coltrane 2, Tharpe 2

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 45 -- Herman 2, Kerley 8, Wooten 6, Stikeleather 7, Evan Presnell 14, Benfield 4, Lowrance 4

ROCK HILL WESTMINSTER CATAWBA 93, YORK PREP 40

CCS -20-30-23-20-93

YP -7-10-11-12-40

WCCS : Cortland Williams 21, Asil Hoyle 13, Aidan 12, Jahseem Felton 11, Lucas Heckaman 10, Parker Inkelaar 8, Tripple Rogers 6, Aj Hammrick 4, Rohan Petiote 2, Dariahn Hammonds 2, Jalen Brown 2, Will Jenkins 2,

LPA : 40

Westminster Catwaba Christian : Overall 6-0, Conf. 0-0

Notes: WCCS next game will be Friday 11/25 vs Denmark-Olar in YPA Tip-Off Classic

SUGAR CREEK CHARTER 66, QUEENS GRANT 60

Sugar Creek 12 19 16 19 - 66

Queens Grant. 11 14 17 18- 60

SUGAR. CREEK - Najay 15,

QUEENS GRANT - Murphy 27, Boyette 15

Notes: Murphy added 17 rebounds in the loss for Queens Grant.

Friday’s Girls Capsules

ALEXANDER CNTRAL 62, NORTH IREDELL 33

Alexander Central 12 21 10 19 -- 62

North Iredell 10 14 5 4 -- 33

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 62 -- Gracie Harrington 18, Jenkins 8, Hagy 8, Hammer 6, Sydney Hayes 14, Fairchild 4, R. Pennell 2, T. Pennell 2

NORTH IREDELL 33 -- Myers 3, Jewell Allen 10, Barzee 4, Guill 5, Gwo 6, Ward 1, Bradford 4

CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 71, CONCORD 34

Concord 3 12 11 8 – 34

Country Day 18 13 24 16 – 71

Concord (34) Zoe Jackson 10, Wallace 9, Williams 4, Pittman 4, Hicks 3, Brown 2, Mathis 2

Country Day (71) Laila Hankerson 15, Kennedy Grier 15, Mary Holland Waters 10, Ingram 9, Batten 9, Rucker 7, O’Neil 4, Rixham 2

Records: Concord 0-2 Country Day 3-1

Notables: The Country Day defense was the answer as the Bucs jump out to an early 18-3 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back. The Buccaneers had the players score in double figures. Laila Hankerson and Kennedy Grier with 15 each. Mary Holland Waters with 10 points. The Bucs are back in action tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. versus Wake Christian Academy.

CHARLOTTE LATIN 24, NORTH RALEIGH CHRISTIAN 55

CLS - 3 4 4 13 = 24

NRCA - 10 22 16 7 = 55

CLS: Neely Grace Tye 12, Mary Schleuner 2, Mayes Fisher 5, Jacqueline Giftos 5

NRCA: Rachel Teague 2, Maddy Powell 7, Christa Dutton 5, Levossie Taylor 13, Lucy Caverly 2, Elisha Harris 8, Imani Lester 18

Records: CLS 1 – 2 0 – 0; NRCA 3 – 1; 0 – 0

HOPEWELL 63, NEWTON-CONOVER 44

Newton-Conover - 10 19 7 8 - 44

Hopewell - 13 10 21 19 - 63

N-C: Geddes 7, Walton 2, Peters 3, Loftin 5, Fox 4, Cornwell 23

Hopewell: Wall 7, Lawson 8, Caldwell 18, Ballo 4, Gibson-Blackwell 4, Craig 1, Finger 10, Cunningham 11

Hopewell: 3-0, N-C: 1-1

MOUNT PLEASANT 59, SOUTH STANLY 3

Mount Pleasant 59 South Stanly 31

Mount Pleasant (1-0) 10 18 27 4- 59

South Stanly (0-1) 11 6 10 4- 31

Notes: After a sluggish start Mount Pleasant used a suffocating pressure defense to outscore host South Stanly 45-16 over the middle two stanzas en route to a 59-31 win in both teams season opener. Sophomore Emma Fisher led the Tigers with 13 points, 5 rebounds and a pair of assists. Sabria West, a 5-9 freshman forward,came off the bench to contribute 12 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals in less than two quarters of action. West shot an efficient 6 of 9 from the floor and also found time to add a blocked shot and an assist to the winning effort.Mount Pleasant travels to J.M Robinson for a Tuesday evening clash.

SUGAR CREEK CHARTER 41, QUEENS GRANT 26

Queens Grant 5 3 4 14 F 26

Sugar Creek Charter 8 12 9 12 F 41

SCCS : Jada Cruz 13, Redfern 6, Barrett 2, Gardner 4, Williams 5, Miracle Jackson 11

Queens Grant: Todd 5, Jordan 5, Gorum 6, Allen 8, Reynolds 2

Records: Queens Grant (0-3); SCCS (3-3)

Notable: Jada Cruz Finish with 13 points 10 rebounds 5 assist and 3 steals

Late Thursday

BRADFORD PREP 68, CABARRUS CHARTER 81

Bradford 15 18 14 21 --68

Cabarrus Charter -- 19 17 19 26 --81

BRADFORD 68 -- KOL BOYD 27, NASIR MCDOWELL 10

CABARRUS CHARTER -- JAYDEN TURNER 21, Omar Strowman 16, Chandler Cheatham 14

Notable: Freshman Kol Boyd led all scorers with 27 pts including 5 of 7 from 3pt range, Freshman Nasir Mcdowell had a near triple-double with 10 pts-10 rebs and 6 assists, Sophomore Cam Mullery chipped in with 10 rebs.

CHERRYVILLE 91, NORTH LINCOLN 90

NL 21-26-9-24-10

Cherryville 14-8-23-35-11

NORTH LINCOLN 90 -- Cole Seagle 22, Matt Regan 18, Aiden Callahan 16, Jack Waggoner 16, Will Dedmon 8, Caleb Beard 5, Samari Collins 4.

EAST BURKE 57, WEST LINCOLN 22

East Burke 13 . 16 . 16 . 12 -- 57

West Lincoln . 5 . 7 . 8 . 2 -- 22

East Burke 57 -- Aasin Lor 12, Cam Propst 11, Ward 9, Chrisco 9, Coble 5, Shuford 4, Smith 4, Kansleiter 3

West Lincoln 22 -- Short 6, Harrelson 5, Sain 3, Flowers 2, Durham 2, Fortenberry 1, Hopper 1

Records - East Burke 1-0, West Lincoln 0-2

INDIAN TRAIL PORTER RIDGE 92, WEDDINGTON 86 OT

Cox Mill: 19/23/17/15/18

Weddington: 27/15/19/13/12

Weddington 86 -- Kyle Frazier - 24, Owen Van Gundy - 23, Caleb Wetherbee - 11, Chase Lowe - 11, Bowen - 9, Juhl - 6, Cook - 2

Cox Mill 92 -- Probst - 25, Poindexter - 19, Gentile - 13, Boyd - 8, Hunter - 7, Baker - 7, Nelson - 6, McClanahan - 4, Morgan - 3,

ROCK HILL WESTMINSTER CATAWBA 67, YORK PREP 59

WCCS -11-18-9-19-57

YP -11-8-12-18-49

WCCS : Asil Hoyle 12, Jahseem Felton 10, AJ Hammrick 10, Lucas Heckaman 8, Landon Johnson 6, Cortland Williams 3, Will Jenkins 2, Jalen Brown 3, Parker Inkelaar 2, Dariahn Hammonds 1,

YP : K Davis 18, D Barkdale 13, K Davis 11, Collin 3 , G Russell 4

Records: Westminster Catwaba Christian : Overall 5-0, Conf. 0-0

Notes: WCCS Indians next game will be Friday 11/22 @ Lake Pointe Academy....AJ Hammrick recorded a triple double 12 Pts 10 Rebs 10 Blocks

