Friday’s top area high school basketball performers

Chris Britt, Gaston Day: game-high 35 points in a 64-62 win over SouthLake Christian.

Ben Burham, Carmel Christian: 17 points, 14 rebounds, two steals in an 83-60 win over First Flight.

Graham Calton, Charlotte Latin: 18 points, seven rebounds, seven assists in an 83-65 win over North Raleigh Christian Latin moved to 3-0.

Jada Cruz, Sugar Creek Charter girls: 13 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, three steals in a 41-26 win over Queens Grant Charter.

Laila Hankerson, Charlotte Country Day girls: 15 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals in a 71-34 win over Concord.

Andrew Hendershott, Christ The King: 23 points, five rebounds, four steals in a 71-53 win over Hilton Head Preps, the S.C. Independent School champions from last season.

Camden Johnson, Metrolina Christian: 21 points, seven rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block in a 70-65 win over Rabun Gap (GA). Johnson made 5-of-8 3-point attempts.

DJ Nix, Concord Cannon: 6-6 sophomore had 26 points, five rebounds and made 10-of-14 shots in a 73-72 loss to three-time N.C. Independent Schools’ state champ Greensboro Day — at Greensboro Day.

