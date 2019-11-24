It’s time to vote for Charlotte Observer boys basketball player of the week

As promised, the Observer is splitting its high school basketball player of the week award by gender.

Here are this week’s nominees for boys high school basketball player of the week. You can vote as often as you like. A winner will be announced on Thursday.

Results will be shown on the vote until Monday, but the poll will remain open until Thursday. And now, the nominees:

Donovan Atwell, Lake Norman Charter: The 6-foot-4 Lake Norman Charter sophomore shooting guard averaged 21.5 points per game in wins over Ashbrook and North Gaston this week.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Atwell had 24 points in an 83-62 win over Ashbrook, Nov. 21.

Two days earlier, Atwell had 19 points in Lake Norman Charter’s (2-0) 87-49 win at North Gaston.

Logan Botts, Forestview: The Forestview senior had a record-breaking week with back-to-back 43 point games to lead the Jaguars to win over Bessemer City and East Gaston.

Botts started his season with a bang, scoring a career-high 43 points and scoring his 1,000th-career point in an 81-37 win over East Gaston, Nov. 19.

Botts signed his letter-of-intent to play college basketball at Newberry College earlier the same day.

Two days later, Botts matched his career-high with another 43 points in an 80-76 victory at Bessemer City.

Troy Fulton, Lincoln Charter: The 6-foot-2 Lincoln Charter guard was on fire last week, going 12-for-15 from the three-point line to lead the Eagles (2-0) to wins over Central Academy and Community School of Davidson.

Fulton had 22 points, including seven three-pointers, in Lincoln Charter’s season-opening 88-62 win over Community School of Davidson, Nov. 19.

Three nights later, Fulton scored 18 points, including five three-pointers, in one quarter of play in a 85-33 victory over Central Academy.

Lane Harrill, Cherryville: The 6-foot-4 senior had a historic night, tying a school-record with 51 points to lead Cherryville to a 91-90 overtime win over North Lincoln, Nov. 21.

Harrill, who also had 14 rebounds, four steals and three assists in the same game, had 36 points in the second half, including 20 points in the fourth quarter. Those included a buzzer-beating, 3-pointer to send the contest into overtime.

Harrill, a Mars Hills’ University commit, became the sixth player in Gaston County history to eclipse 50 points or more in a game.

Harrill also had a double-double with 26 points and 11 rebounds in the Ironmen’s (2-0) season-opening, 89-18 win at Pinnacle Classical, Nov. 19.

Davidson Hubbard, Ardrey Kell: The 6-foot-5 senior forward averaged 22 points and 13.5 rebounds per game to help Ardrey Kell to a 2-0 start with wins over Charlotte Catholic and East Mecklenburg this week.

Hubbard had 25 points and 14 rebounds in the Knights’ 77-74 overtime win at Charlotte Catholic Nov. 18.

Three nights later, Hubbard added 19 points and 13 rebounds in Ardrey Kell’s 69-43 win over East Mecklenburg in the Knights’ home opener.

Jordan Marsh, Hickory Ridge: The 5-foot-10 sophomore guard averaged 21 points, 2.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game to lead the Ragin’ Bulls to a perfect 2-0 start with wins over Jay M. Robinson and Mallard Creek this week.

Marsh had 23 points, going 9-for-14 from the field, in the Hickory Ridge’s season-opening, 79-70 win over Mallard Creek, Nov. 19.

Two nights later, Marsh had 19 points and two steals in a 68-56 win at Jay M. Robinson.

Austin Medlin, West Stanly: The West Stanly junior averaged 25 points per game in two games last week to help the Colts to wins at North Stanly and at Piedmont this week.

Medlin started his season with a double-double, 24 points and 10 rebounds in a 55-46 win at North Stanly, Nov. 19.

Two nights later, Medlin poured in 26 more points, despite missing the 3rd quarter, because he will feeling sick, according to West Stanly coach, John Thompson.

West Stanly is 2-0 this season.

Jaquava Propst-Allison, Cox Mill: The 6-foot-1 sophomore guard averaged 22 points per game as the Chargers started the season 2-0 with victories over Sun Valley and Weddington this week.

Propst-Allison had 19 points in the season-opening, 79-72 win over Sun Valley, Nov. 19.

Two days later, Propst-Allison poured in 25 points to lead Cox Mill to a 92-86 overtime win at Weddington.

Marc Raye, Jr., Albemarle: The 5-foot-9 sophomore point guard averaged 23 points, seven assists, five rebounds and four steals per game as the Bulldogs went 2-1 last week.

Raye, Jr. led Albemarle to wins over Central Academy and Covenant Classical, with a one-point loss to Cabarrus Charter last week.

Trayden Williams, North Mecklenburg: The 6-foot, senior point guard averaged 21.5 points, 5.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game as the North Mecklenburg got off to a 2-0 start with wins over Berry and Independence this week.

Williams, a Robert Morris University commit, started his season with 20 points and six assists in a 79-55 victory over Independence, Nov. 19.

Three nights later, Williams had 23 points, five assists and three steals in a 82-71 win at Berry.

** Information published today includes statistics through November 24.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.

If you can’t see the poll on mobile, click here