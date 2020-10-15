Myers Park star QB Drake Maye says he’ll enroll at UNC in spring. What’s that mean?

Quarterback Drake Maye has changed his mind.

After initially planning to stay at Myers Park High School and play his senior season of high school football in the spring, Maye will now head to college early and enroll at North Carolina in January. Maye confirmed the move to the Observer via text message.

Maye is ranked No. 21 nationally by 247 Sports and is the No. 2 pro-style quarterback recruit nationally. He’s the No. 1 recruit in the state.

Last season, Maye completed 210 of 290 passes for 3,512 yards, 50 touchdowns and two interceptions. He didn’t play in eight fourth quarters due to blowouts. He also had 210 yards rushing and six touchdowns.

In two seasons at Myers Park, Maye led the Mustangs to a 25-3 record.

Maye originally committed to Alabama last year before de-committing and deciding to play at North Carolina. His father, Mark, was a quarterback for the Tar Heels from 1984 until 1987, and his brother, Luke, played basketball at UNC from 2015 through 2019. He helped North Carolina win a national championship in 2017.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic affected sports, Maye’s plan was to play his senior season at Myers Park, which would’ve started in August and ended no later than mid-December. He then planned to enroll at UNC in early 2021.

When the N.C. High School Athletic Association announced in August that it was pushing football to February due to the pandemic, Maye told The Charlotte Observer he intended to stay in high school for his senior season.