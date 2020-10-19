High School Sports
There’s a new No. 1 in the All-NC high school football rankings
There’s a new No. 1 team in this week’s All-North Carolina high school football rankings.
Providence Day rallied to beat Charlotte Christian Friday 32-28 in a battle of the top two teams in the state.
This week in the rankings by the Charlotte Observer and The News & Observer, Providence Day moves up one spot to No. 1. The Chargers are 2-0. Charlotte Christian (1-1) drops one spot to No. 2. The teams could potentially play twice more this season: in a conference tournament championship game later this month and in a state playoff game in November.
Providence Day will play at No. 3 Charlotte Country Day (1-1) Friday night.
All-North Carolina football rankings
|Rk.
|School (Cl)
|Rec.
|Prvs.
|1.
|Providence Day (IND)
|2-0
|2
|2.
|Charlotte Christian (IND)
|1-1
|1
|3.
|Charlotte Country Day (IND)
|1-1
|3
|4.
|Harrells Christian (IND)
|4-0
|4
|5.
|High Point Christian (IND)
|2-0
|5
