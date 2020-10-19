There’s a new No. 1 in the All-NC high school football rankings

There’s a new No. 1 team in this week’s All-North Carolina high school football rankings.

Providence Day rallied to beat Charlotte Christian Friday 32-28 in a battle of the top two teams in the state.

This week in the rankings by the Charlotte Observer and The News & Observer, Providence Day moves up one spot to No. 1. The Chargers are 2-0. Charlotte Christian (1-1) drops one spot to No. 2. The teams could potentially play twice more this season: in a conference tournament championship game later this month and in a state playoff game in November.

Providence Day will play at No. 3 Charlotte Country Day (1-1) Friday night.

All-North Carolina football rankings

Rk. School (Cl) Rec. Prvs. 1. Providence Day (IND) 2-0 2 2. Charlotte Christian (IND) 1-1 1 3. Charlotte Country Day (IND) 1-1 3 4. Harrells Christian (IND) 4-0 4 5. High Point Christian (IND) 2-0 5