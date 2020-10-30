Charlotte Christian runs past Country Day, sets up Providence Day rematch.

Charlotte Christian didn’t get off to the best start in its Big South 4A conference tournament semifinal game against rival Charlotte Country Day.

The Knights fumbled the ball on their first snap Friday night at home. Christian also lost 15 yards on the play and Country Day recovered the ball at the Christian 1 and scored shortly after that.

But Charlotte Christian, No. 2 in the Charlotte Observer/News & Observer All-North Carolina poll, settled in and slowly pulled away from the Bucs, winning 31-21. The Knights win sets up the conference championship game next Friday at unbeaten Providence Day.

Friday, Country Day led 7-0 and 14-7, but Knights star Henry Rutledge and Christian scored 24 straight points after that. In that scoring run, Rutledge had an 85-yard run with 42.1 seconds left in the first half and a 60-yard run in the third.

Three Who Mattered

Spencer Mermans, Country Day: Sophomore defensive end had several tackles for a loss and was constantly in the Knights’ backfield.

Henry Rutledge, Charlotte Christian: ran 24 times for 295 yards and two touchdowns.

Russell Tabor, Charlotte Country Day: completed 20 of 38 passes for 159 yards. He had two interceptions and two touchdown passes, both to Jordan Erwin. Tabor ran 15 times for 65 yards.

Worth Mentioning

▪ Country Day recovered an onside kick in the fourth quarter, down 31-21. That was the fourth onside kick the Bucs had recovered in two weeks. Country Day recovered three against Providence Day last week, including two in the fourth quarter.

▪ The Knights defense played well. Country Day got 84 yards rushing on 23 attempts.

▪ Christian QB Matthew Tuomala threw for 130 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for a touchdown. He completed 13 of 17 passes.

What’s Next

Charlotte Christian (3-1) will play for the Big South 4A championship next week at Providence Day (4-0). Providence Day, No. 1 in the All-NC poll, beat Charlotte Christian 32-28 earlier this season. Providence Day beat Charlotte Latin 37-20 Friday.

Charlotte Country Day (1-3) will host Charlotte Latin (0-4) in the conference tournament third place game.

Country Day 7 7 0 7 — 21

Charlotte Christian 0 14 14 3 — 31

CD: Reid Simmons 1 run (Tyler Swinehart kick)

CC: Matthew Tuomala 4 run (Ben Shropshire kick)

CD: Jordan Erwin 5 pass from Russell Tabor (Swinehart kick)

CC: Henry Rutledge 85 run (Shropshire kick)

CC: Gage Reale 6 pass from Tuomala (Shropshire kick)

CC: Henry Rutledge 60 run (Shropshire kick)

CC: FG Shropshire 18

CD: Erwin 4 pass from Tabor (Swinehart kick)