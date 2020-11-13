CMS to CMS? Top high school basketball player transfers inside Mecklenburg County

Jessica Timmons, one of the state’s best high school basketball players, has transferred to Independence HIgh School.

Timmons played her first three seasons at North Mecklenburg. North Mecklenburg and Independence are both in Mecklenburg County and both schools are part of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Independence athletic director Elijah Ashley told the Observer that Timmons came to Independence after a family move.

Timmons was the Observer’s Mecklenburg County player of the year in the 2019-20 season. She signed with N.C. State this week and is considered a top 100 national recruit.

Timmons scored her 2,000 point last season and leaves North Mecklenburg with 2,012 career points, just behind the school’s all-time leader, Andrea Stinson. Stinson ended her career in 1987 with 2,128 points.

At Independence, Timmons will play for coach Lauren Galvani, the daughter of North Mecklenburg boys basketball coach Duane Lewis.

Timmons will team with Independence star and Cincinnati signee Braylyn Milton, forming one of the state’s top backcourts.