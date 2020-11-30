Playing HS basketball in a mask? NC teams will give it a shot. Here’s who is playing

Beginning Monday, high school basketball teams in North Carolina will begin to play in masks.

N.C. Governor Roy Cooper recently issued an executive order requiring public and private school athletes to wear masks while playing basketball indoors.

Volleyball players have played in masks for a few weeks.

The Observer reached out to athletic directors in the Mecklenburg and Wake County areas Sunday asking if any school had plans to not play this week in the masks.

As of Monday afternoon, no school had indicated that it would not be playing. There is a full schedule on tap Tuesday after a handful of games Monday.

Here is this week’s schedule in the Mecklenburg and Wake County areas.

Mecklenburg-area schedule

(all are girls-boys doubleheaders unless noted otherwise)

MONDAY

Metrolina Athletic Conference

Gaston Christian at Metrolina Christian

Nonconference

Covenant Classical at Arborbrook Christian

TUESDAY

Metrolina Athletic Conference

Gaston Day at Concord Academy

Nonconference

Cannon School at Northside Christian (boys)

Charlotte Latin at Carmel Christian

Davidson Day at Calvary Day

Lake Norman Christian vs. Covenant Classical, at Raleigh Sports and Event Center (boys)

Legacy Early College at Cannon School (girls)

Moravian Prep at Covenant Day (boys)

New Life Christian at Combine Academy (boys)

South Charlotte Thunder at Arborbrook Christian (boys)

United Faith Christian at Charlotte Christian

Wesleyan Christian at Charlotte Country Day

Woodlawn School at Hickory Christian (boys)

THURSDAY

Battle at the Rock (boys)

(at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center)

York Prep vs. Northside Christian, 6

Legion Collegiate vs. Chattanooga Hamilton Heights Christian, 7:30

Nonconference

Arborbrook Christian at Northwestern (boys)

Tabernacle Christian at Davidson Day

Victory Christian at Charlotte Christian

FRIDAY

Battle at the Rock (boys)

(at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center)

Legacy Early College vs. Duncan (SC) Byrnes, 5:30

Combine Academy vs. Dorman, 7

Lake Norman Christian vs. Sunrise Christian, 8:30

Metrolina Athletic Conference

Gaston Day at Gaston Christian

Southlake Christian at Northside Christian

Westminster Catawba at Concord Academy

Nonconference

Arborbrook Christian at Woodlawn School (boys)

Carmel Christian at Christ School (boys)

Clover at Charlotte Latin

Covenant Day at Davidson Day (girls)

Davidson Day at Freedom Christian (boys)

Greensboro Day at Cannon School

Hickory Christian at Caldwell Academy

Hickory Grove Christian at Calvary Day

Providence Day at Ravenscroft

Statesville Christian at Liberty Prep (boys)

Statesville Christian at The Burlington School (girls)

SATURDAY

Battle at the Rock (boys)

(at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center)

United Faith Christian vs. Aiken, 11 a.m.

Westminster Catawba vs. Cannon School, 12:30

Winston-Salem Christian vs. Hamilton Heights Christian, 2

Covenant Day vs. Keenan, 3:30

Combine Academy vs. Blythewood, 5:30

Legacy Early College vs. Sunrise Christian, 7

Lake Norman Christian vs. Northwestern, 8:30

Diamond Classic (girls)

(at Spartanburg Christian)

United Faith Christian vs. Oakbrook Prep, 1:30

Cannon School vs. Covenant Day, 3

Victory Christian vs. Spartanburg Christian, 7:30

Nonconference

Carmel Christian at Rabun Gap (GA)

Charlotte Christian at Wesleyan Christian

Greensboro Day at Charlotte Christian

Providence Day School at Durham Academy

Wake County-area schedule

(all are girls-boys doubleheaders unless noted otherwise)

TUESDAY

Nonconference

Burlington Christian at Thales Academy-Apex

Burlington School at Ravenscroft

Cary Christian at Forsyth Country Day

Faith Christian (Goldsboro) at Raleigh Christian

GRACE Christian at Trinity Academy

Kerr-Vance Academy at St. Thomas More

Lighthouse Christian at Neuse Christian

North Raleigh Christian at Thales Academy-Rolesville

South Wake Sabres at St. David’s School

Trinity Christian at Mount Zion Christian

Wake Christian at Arendell Parrott Academy

Wayne Country Day at Friendship Christian

WEDNESDAY

Nonconference

Cary Academy at St. Thomas More

THURSDAY

Nonconference

Friendship Christian at Neuse Christian

Raleigh Christian at Liberty Heights (boys)

Southside Christian at Wilson Christian

Trinity Academy at Greenfield School (boys)

FRIDAY

Triangle-Triad Athletic Conference

Trinity Academy at Trinity School of Durham/Chapel Hill

Nonconference

Durham Academy at St. David’s School

High Point Christian at GRACE Christian

Metrolina Christian at Wake Christian

Mount Zion Christian at Greenfield School (boys)

Raleigh Hawks at Cary Academy (boys)

Ravenscroft at Providence Day

Southside Christian at Crossroads Christian

Thales Academy-Rolesville at Burlington Christian

SATURDAY

Nonconference

Providence Day at Durham Academy

Word of God at Mount Zion Christian (boys)

Mecklenburg area standings

BOYS

(through Saturday’s games)

CISAA





League W-L All W-L Cannon School 0-0 4-0 Charlotte Christian 0-0 2-0 Charlotte Country Day 0-0 1-0 Charlotte Christian 0-0 1-1 Covenant Day 0-0 0-0 Providence Day 0-0 0-4

Metrolina Athletic Conference





League W-L All W-L Gaston Day 0-0 4-0 Westminster Catawba 0-0 3-0 Southlake Christian 0-0 3-1 Hickory Grove Christian 0-0 2-1 Concord Academy 0-0 3-2 Metrolina Christian 0-0 1-1 Gaston Christian 0-0 2-3 Northside Christian 0-0 2-3

Foothills Athletic Conference





League W-L All W-L Statesville Christian 0-0 1-1 Davidson Day 0-0 1-2 University Christian 0-0 0-2 Hickory Christian 0-0 0-3

Southern Piedmont Athletic





League W-L All W-L Woodlawn School 0-0 1-0 United Faith Christian 0-0 5-1 Victory Christian 0-0 4-1 North Hills Christian 0-0 0-3

Other N.C.





All W-L Combine Academy 3-0 Liberty Heights 1-0 Carmel Christian 7-1 Lake Norman Christian 3-1 Charlotte Elite Acad. 2-1 Bradford Prep 0-0 Cabarrus Charter 0-0 Corvian Community 0-0 Sugar Creek Charter 0-0 Elevation Prep 1-2 Arborbrook Christian 1-3 Moravian Prep 0-1

GIRLS

(through Saturday’s games)

CISAA





League W-L All W-L Providence Day 0-0 3-0 Cannon School 0-0 2-1 Charlotte Christian 0-0 1-1 Charlotte Country Day 0-0 0-0 Covenant Day 0-0 0-0 Charlotte Latin 0-0 0-1

Metrolina Athletic Conference





League W-L All W-L Gaston Day 0-0 3-0 Metrolina Christian 0-0 2-0 Concord Academy 0-0 2-0 Westminster Catawba 0-0 2-0 Gaston Christian 0-0 0-0 Northside Christian 0-0 0-0 Southlake Christian 0-0 0-0 Hickory Grove Christian 0-0 1-2

Foothills Athletic Conference





League W-L All W-L Davidson Day 0-0 1-1 Hickory Christian 0-0 0-2 Statesville Christian 0-0 0-2 University Christian 0-0 0-2

Southern Piedmont Athletic





League W-L All W-L United Faith Christian 0-0 1-2 North Hills Christian 0-0 0-2 Victory Christian 0-0 0-2 Woodlawn School 0-0 0-0

Other N.C.





All W-L Cabarrus Charter 0-0 Corvian Community 0-0 Sugar Creek Charter 0-0 Carmel Christian 0-1





Wake County-area standings

BOYS

(through Saturday’s games)

Triangle Independent Schools Conference





League W-L All W-L Cary Academy 0-0 2-0 Ravenscroft School 0-0 1-1 Durham Academy 0-0 0-0 Wake Christian 0-0 0-0 North Raleigh Christian 0-0 0-1

Eastern Plains 3A





League W-L All W-L Cary Christian 0-0 2-0 Arendell Parrott Acad. 0-0 0-0 GRACE Christian 0-0 1-2 St. David’s School 0-0 0-3

Raleigh-Area Athletic Conference





League W-L All W-L Thales Academy-Rolesville 0-0 3-0 Friendship Christian 0-0 1-1 Neuse Christian 0-0 0-0 St. Thomas More 0-0 0-2 Thales Academy-Apex 0-0 0-2

Triangle-Triad Athletic Conference





League W-L All W-L Trinity Academy 0-0 2-0 Burlington Christian 0-0 4-1 O’Neal School 0-0 2-1 Trinity Academy 0-0 0-0 Trinity School Dur/CH 0-0 0-0 Salem Baptist Christian 0-0 0-0

NCCSA District 3 2A





League W-L All W-L Hilltop Christian 0-0 5-3 Wilson Christian 0-0 0-0 Liberty Christian 0-0 0-0 Raleigh Christian 0-0 0-1

Others





All W-L Burlington School 4-1 Word of God 1-1 Mount Zion Christian 1-2

GIRLS

(through Saturday’s games)

Triangle Independent Schools Conference





League W-L All W-L Ravenscroft School 1-0 3-0 North Raleigh Christian 0-0 3-1 Durham Academy 0-0 0-0 Wake Christian 0-0 0-0 Cary Academy 0-0 0-2 St. Mary’s School 0-1 1-2

Eastern Plains 3A





League W-L All W-L GRACE Christian 0-0 1-0 St. David’s School 0-0 2-1 Arendell Parrott Acad. 0-0 2-1 Cary Christian 0-0 1-1

Raleigh-Area Athletic Conference





League W-L All W-L Friendship Christian 0-0 1-0 St. Thomas More 0-0 1-1 Neuse Christian 0-0 0-0 Thales Academy-Apex 0-0 0-2 Thales Academy-Rolesville 0-0 0-2

Triangle-Triad Athletic Conference





League W-L All W-L O’Neal School 0-0 3-0 Trinity School Durham-CH 0-0 0-0 Carolina Friends 0-0 0-0 Salem Baptist 0-0 0-0 Trinity Academy 0-0 0-3 Burlington Christian 0-0 0-3

NCCSA District 3 2A





League W-L All W-L Hilltop Christian 0-0 3-1 Wilson Christian 0-0 4-2 Raleigh Christian 0-0 0-0 Liberty Christian 0-0 0-0

Others





All W-L Mount Zion Christian 1-1 Burlington School 2-3 Word of God 0-0