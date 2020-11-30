High School Sports
Playing HS basketball in a mask? NC teams will give it a shot. Here’s who is playing
Beginning Monday, high school basketball teams in North Carolina will begin to play in masks.
N.C. Governor Roy Cooper recently issued an executive order requiring public and private school athletes to wear masks while playing basketball indoors.
Volleyball players have played in masks for a few weeks.
The Observer reached out to athletic directors in the Mecklenburg and Wake County areas Sunday asking if any school had plans to not play this week in the masks.
As of Monday afternoon, no school had indicated that it would not be playing. There is a full schedule on tap Tuesday after a handful of games Monday.
Here is this week’s schedule in the Mecklenburg and Wake County areas.
Mecklenburg-area schedule
(all are girls-boys doubleheaders unless noted otherwise)
MONDAY
Metrolina Athletic Conference
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
Gaston Christian at Metrolina Christian
Nonconference
Covenant Classical at Arborbrook Christian
TUESDAY
Metrolina Athletic Conference
Gaston Day at Concord Academy
Nonconference
Cannon School at Northside Christian (boys)
Charlotte Latin at Carmel Christian
Davidson Day at Calvary Day
Lake Norman Christian vs. Covenant Classical, at Raleigh Sports and Event Center (boys)
Legacy Early College at Cannon School (girls)
Moravian Prep at Covenant Day (boys)
New Life Christian at Combine Academy (boys)
South Charlotte Thunder at Arborbrook Christian (boys)
United Faith Christian at Charlotte Christian
Wesleyan Christian at Charlotte Country Day
Woodlawn School at Hickory Christian (boys)
THURSDAY
Battle at the Rock (boys)
(at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center)
York Prep vs. Northside Christian, 6
Legion Collegiate vs. Chattanooga Hamilton Heights Christian, 7:30
Nonconference
Arborbrook Christian at Northwestern (boys)
Tabernacle Christian at Davidson Day
Victory Christian at Charlotte Christian
FRIDAY
Battle at the Rock (boys)
(at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center)
Legacy Early College vs. Duncan (SC) Byrnes, 5:30
Combine Academy vs. Dorman, 7
Lake Norman Christian vs. Sunrise Christian, 8:30
Metrolina Athletic Conference
Gaston Day at Gaston Christian
Southlake Christian at Northside Christian
Westminster Catawba at Concord Academy
Nonconference
Arborbrook Christian at Woodlawn School (boys)
Carmel Christian at Christ School (boys)
Clover at Charlotte Latin
Covenant Day at Davidson Day (girls)
Davidson Day at Freedom Christian (boys)
Greensboro Day at Cannon School
Hickory Christian at Caldwell Academy
Hickory Grove Christian at Calvary Day
Providence Day at Ravenscroft
Statesville Christian at Liberty Prep (boys)
Statesville Christian at The Burlington School (girls)
SATURDAY
Battle at the Rock (boys)
(at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center)
United Faith Christian vs. Aiken, 11 a.m.
Westminster Catawba vs. Cannon School, 12:30
Winston-Salem Christian vs. Hamilton Heights Christian, 2
Covenant Day vs. Keenan, 3:30
Combine Academy vs. Blythewood, 5:30
Legacy Early College vs. Sunrise Christian, 7
Lake Norman Christian vs. Northwestern, 8:30
Diamond Classic (girls)
(at Spartanburg Christian)
United Faith Christian vs. Oakbrook Prep, 1:30
Cannon School vs. Covenant Day, 3
Victory Christian vs. Spartanburg Christian, 7:30
Nonconference
Carmel Christian at Rabun Gap (GA)
Charlotte Christian at Wesleyan Christian
Greensboro Day at Charlotte Christian
Providence Day School at Durham Academy
Wake County-area schedule
(all are girls-boys doubleheaders unless noted otherwise)
TUESDAY
Nonconference
Burlington Christian at Thales Academy-Apex
Burlington School at Ravenscroft
Cary Christian at Forsyth Country Day
Faith Christian (Goldsboro) at Raleigh Christian
GRACE Christian at Trinity Academy
Kerr-Vance Academy at St. Thomas More
Lighthouse Christian at Neuse Christian
North Raleigh Christian at Thales Academy-Rolesville
South Wake Sabres at St. David’s School
Trinity Christian at Mount Zion Christian
Wake Christian at Arendell Parrott Academy
Wayne Country Day at Friendship Christian
WEDNESDAY
Nonconference
Cary Academy at St. Thomas More
THURSDAY
Nonconference
Friendship Christian at Neuse Christian
Raleigh Christian at Liberty Heights (boys)
Southside Christian at Wilson Christian
Trinity Academy at Greenfield School (boys)
FRIDAY
Triangle-Triad Athletic Conference
Trinity Academy at Trinity School of Durham/Chapel Hill
Nonconference
Durham Academy at St. David’s School
High Point Christian at GRACE Christian
Metrolina Christian at Wake Christian
Mount Zion Christian at Greenfield School (boys)
Raleigh Hawks at Cary Academy (boys)
Ravenscroft at Providence Day
Southside Christian at Crossroads Christian
Thales Academy-Rolesville at Burlington Christian
SATURDAY
Nonconference
Providence Day at Durham Academy
Word of God at Mount Zion Christian (boys)
Mecklenburg area standings
BOYS
(through Saturday’s games)
CISAA
League
W-L
All
W-L
Cannon School
0-0
4-0
Charlotte Christian
0-0
2-0
Charlotte Country Day
0-0
1-0
Charlotte Christian
0-0
1-1
Covenant Day
0-0
0-0
Providence Day
0-0
0-4
Metrolina Athletic Conference
League
W-L
All
W-L
Gaston Day
0-0
4-0
Westminster Catawba
0-0
3-0
Southlake Christian
0-0
3-1
Hickory Grove Christian
0-0
2-1
Concord Academy
0-0
3-2
Metrolina Christian
0-0
1-1
Gaston Christian
0-0
2-3
Northside Christian
0-0
2-3
Foothills Athletic Conference
League
W-L
All
W-L
Statesville Christian
0-0
1-1
Davidson Day
0-0
1-2
University Christian
0-0
0-2
Hickory Christian
0-0
0-3
Southern Piedmont Athletic
League
W-L
All
W-L
Woodlawn School
0-0
1-0
United Faith Christian
0-0
5-1
Victory Christian
0-0
4-1
North Hills Christian
0-0
0-3
Other N.C.
All
W-L
Combine Academy
3-0
Liberty Heights
1-0
Carmel Christian
7-1
Lake Norman Christian
3-1
Charlotte Elite Acad.
2-1
Bradford Prep
0-0
Cabarrus Charter
0-0
Corvian Community
0-0
Sugar Creek Charter
0-0
Elevation Prep
1-2
Arborbrook Christian
1-3
Moravian Prep
0-1
GIRLS
(through Saturday’s games)
CISAA
League
W-L
All
W-L
Providence Day
0-0
3-0
Cannon School
0-0
2-1
Charlotte Christian
0-0
1-1
Charlotte Country Day
0-0
0-0
Covenant Day
0-0
0-0
Charlotte Latin
0-0
0-1
Metrolina Athletic Conference
League
W-L
All
W-L
Gaston Day
0-0
3-0
Metrolina Christian
0-0
2-0
Concord Academy
0-0
2-0
Westminster Catawba
0-0
2-0
Gaston Christian
0-0
0-0
Northside Christian
0-0
0-0
Southlake Christian
0-0
0-0
Hickory Grove Christian
0-0
1-2
Foothills Athletic Conference
League
W-L
All
W-L
Davidson Day
0-0
1-1
Hickory Christian
0-0
0-2
Statesville Christian
0-0
0-2
University Christian
0-0
0-2
Southern Piedmont Athletic
League
W-L
All
W-L
United Faith Christian
0-0
1-2
North Hills Christian
0-0
0-2
Victory Christian
0-0
0-2
Woodlawn School
0-0
0-0
Other N.C.
All
W-L
Cabarrus Charter
0-0
Corvian Community
0-0
Sugar Creek Charter
0-0
Carmel Christian
0-1
Wake County-area standings
BOYS
(through Saturday’s games)
Triangle Independent Schools Conference
League
W-L
All
W-L
Cary Academy
0-0
2-0
Ravenscroft School
0-0
1-1
Durham Academy
0-0
0-0
Wake Christian
0-0
0-0
North Raleigh Christian
0-0
0-1
Eastern Plains 3A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Cary Christian
0-0
2-0
Arendell Parrott Acad.
0-0
0-0
GRACE Christian
0-0
1-2
St. David’s School
0-0
0-3
Raleigh-Area Athletic Conference
League
W-L
All
W-L
Thales Academy-Rolesville
0-0
3-0
Friendship Christian
0-0
1-1
Neuse Christian
0-0
0-0
St. Thomas More
0-0
0-2
Thales Academy-Apex
0-0
0-2
Triangle-Triad Athletic Conference
League
W-L
All
W-L
Trinity Academy
0-0
2-0
Burlington Christian
0-0
4-1
O’Neal School
0-0
2-1
Trinity Academy
0-0
0-0
Trinity School Dur/CH
0-0
0-0
Salem Baptist Christian
0-0
0-0
NCCSA District 3 2A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Hilltop Christian
0-0
5-3
Wilson Christian
0-0
0-0
Liberty Christian
0-0
0-0
Raleigh Christian
0-0
0-1
Others
All
W-L
Burlington School
4-1
Word of God
1-1
Mount Zion Christian
1-2
GIRLS
(through Saturday’s games)
Triangle Independent Schools Conference
League
W-L
All
W-L
Ravenscroft School
1-0
3-0
North Raleigh Christian
0-0
3-1
Durham Academy
0-0
0-0
Wake Christian
0-0
0-0
Cary Academy
0-0
0-2
St. Mary’s School
0-1
1-2
Eastern Plains 3A
League
W-L
All
W-L
GRACE Christian
0-0
1-0
St. David’s School
0-0
2-1
Arendell Parrott Acad.
0-0
2-1
Cary Christian
0-0
1-1
Raleigh-Area Athletic Conference
League
W-L
All
W-L
Friendship Christian
0-0
1-0
St. Thomas More
0-0
1-1
Neuse Christian
0-0
0-0
Thales Academy-Apex
0-0
0-2
Thales Academy-Rolesville
0-0
0-2
Triangle-Triad Athletic Conference
League
W-L
All
W-L
O’Neal School
0-0
3-0
Trinity School Durham-CH
0-0
0-0
Carolina Friends
0-0
0-0
Salem Baptist
0-0
0-0
Trinity Academy
0-0
0-3
Burlington Christian
0-0
0-3
NCCSA District 3 2A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Hilltop Christian
0-0
3-1
Wilson Christian
0-0
4-2
Raleigh Christian
0-0
0-0
Liberty Christian
0-0
0-0
Others
All
W-L
Mount Zion Christian
1-1
Burlington School
2-3
Word of God
0-0
Comments