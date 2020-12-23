Wednesday’s Rewind: Combine Academy rallies, IMG survives in Charlotte-area tournaments

Combine Academy’s Jaylen Curry (0) drives to the basket for the 2-point layup at the Phenom Holiday Classic Wednesday December 23, 2020.

Nationally ranked Combine Academy was upset Monday at the Phenom Hoops Holiday Classic at the Rock HIll Sports & Events Center.

The Goats had to work hard Wednesday to make sure it didn’t happen again, beating Bull City Prep 83-82.

“It’s a big win,” Combine coach Jeff McInnis said. “There was a lot of chirping going on before the game. Players were talking a lot. I was surprised they were talking so much and were so hyped for the game. We just came to play and it was a big game for them.”

Combine trailed for most of the game against Bull City, a high school program with affiliates sites in Durham and Charlotte. The players come from multiple states and take online classes.

And Combine got behind early, two days after the Goats were upset by Moravian Prep, the Hickory-based school that beat Combine in the non-affiliated schools’ N.C. state championship last season.

Bull City Prep has three high major players -- Liron Thomas, Treyvon Byrd and DonDre Watson. Watson, who recently de-committed from East Carolina, had eight points. Thomas and Byrd had 16 each.

Thomas has offers from Auburn, Mississippi State and Texas A&M. Byrd has offers from UMass and S.C. State.

Wednesday, Bull City kept the lead on Combine (12-1) until the final minute when Combine’s AJ Smith scored on a goal tend and a free throw. Bull City ended up with a chance to win at the buzzer but missed a jump shot and two tip-in put backs.

“It was good to come back and win,” McInnis said. “We don’t quit, and we’re coming. I was proud of my team. We’re young. They showed fight and everybody stepped up.”

IMG Academy beats Word of God at Hoops-Mas event

Nationally ranked IMG Academy got 15 points from Tamar Bates and 15 from Ezra Ausar in a 76-65 win over Raleigh’s Word of God at the Hoops-Mas Christmas event at Westminster Catawba Christian School in Rock HIll.

Former Cannon School star Jaden Bradley, a top 10 national recruit in the junior class, had six points for IMG.

PoBoigh King had 32 for Word of God, which played tight with the No. 2 team in the nation. King scored 19 points in the fourth quarter, when he made four 3-point shots.

Photos from Combine-Bull CIty

Combine Academy head coach Jeff McInni (center) celebrates the come back win vs Bull City National. Jonathan Aguallo

Wednesday’s #BIG5 Top Performers

Ben Burnham, Carmel Christian: game-high 20 points, 14 rebounds in a win over Providence Day.

DJ Cuttino, Chas Stinston, Hickory Grove: Cuttino had 27 points and Stinson 25 in a 60-52 upset of reigning NCISAA state champion Cannon School, playing this week without two starters.

Robert Dillingham, Combine Academy: game-high 34 points in an 83-82 win over Bull City Prep’s national team.

Lewis Duarte, Victory Christian: game-high 21 points in a 74-55 win over Bull City Regional at the Phenom Hoops Holiday.

PoBoigh King, Word of God: 6-4 senior guard had 32 points and kept his team close to nationally ranked IMG Academy. King has offers from Arizona State and Ole Miss.

Wednesday’s Boxscores

CARMEL CHRISTIAN 74, PROVIDENCE DAY 42

Providence Day 15 6 12 9 -- 42

Carmel Christian 18 16 18 22 -- 74

CARMEL CHRISTIAN 74 -- Kyle Bean 10, Wilson 2, Justin Taylor 11, Cade Tyson 10, Ben Burnham 20, Pisacano 4, Glenn Bynum 12, Smith 3, Krawczyk 2

PROVIDENCE DAY 42 -- Quave Propst-Allison 10, Khamani Wertz 12, Manna 5, McDonough 2, Gedeon 6, Helrich 2, Scott 3, Cater 2

Records: Providence Day 4-8; Carmel Christian 13-1

COMBINE ACADEMY 83, BULL CITY NATIONAL 82

BULL CITY 82 -- Treyvon Byrd 17, Watson 7, Wilson 4, Driver 2, Luc Therrien 11, Liron Thomas 16, Harris 7, Dereck Butler 18

COMBINE ACADEMY 83 -- Curry 7, AJ Smith 17, Michael Dudley 9, Robert Dillingham 34, Wessler 4, Hamlin 1, Robinson 6, Grant 5

CONCORD ACADEMY 69, FRANKLIN PREP 58

CONCORD ACADEMY 69 -- Cannady 16, Perry 3, Trae Benham 18, Tyler Fearne 10, Logan Threatt 16, Mircic 4

FRANKLIN PREP 58 -- Torres 7, Patterson 5, Patterson 9, Poole 4, Gonzales 13, Hugie 11, Bowser 8

HICKORY GROVE 60, CANNON SCHOOL 52

HICKORY GROVE 60 -- DJ Cuttino 27, Calden Stinson 1, Chas Stinson 25, Wilson 4, Jackson 6

CANNON SCHOOL 52 -- Rolle 2, Claggett 8, Jarvis Moss 20, Childress 2, DJ Nix 10, Karon Boyd 10

IMG ACADEMY 76, WORD OF GOD 65

IMG ACADEMY 76 -- Bradley 6, Tamar Bates 15, Eric Dailey 12, Ecra Ausar 15, Batchelor 8, Howard 5, Diabete 6, Yalden 9

WORD OF GOD 69 -- PoBoigh King 32, Kwasu 2, Smith 9, Purnell 2, Saiquone Harris 13, Khalil Marshall 11

VICTORY CHRISTIAN 74, BULL CITY 55

VICTORY CHRISTIAN 74 -- Tajuan Simpkins 12, Takai Simpkins 16, Lewis Duarte 21, Demar Anderson 18, Stone 5, Feyes 2

BULL CITY 55 -- Brandon 7, AD Driver 15, Omar 6, Mazi Jackson 23, Leathers 5

Late Monday

DURHAM ACADEMY 75, MOUNT ZION 54

Durham Academy 20 21 19 15 -- 75

Mt. Zion 11 16 10 17 -- 54

DURHAM 75 — Cole Sinclair 31 points 9 rebounds, Toby Harris 26 points 9 rebounds, Jayde Braswell 7 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists,

MOUNT ZION 54 — Josh Brandon 15 points, Sam Jimenez 7 points, Santiago Nieto 14 points, Solomon Butler 12 points, Zamir Rhodes 6 points

Photos from Hickory Grove-Cannon

Jonathan Aguallo

Hickory Grove head coach Jim Rhodes (center) talks with his team during a late 1st half timeout at the Phenom Holiday Classic Wednesday December 23, 2020. Jonathan Aguallo

Hickory Grove’s Chas Stinson (5) gets the reverse dunk during late 1st half action at the Phenom Holiday Classic Wednesday December 23, 2020. Jonathan Aguallo

Hickory Grove’s DJ Cuttion (1) drives to the basket at the Phenom Holiday Classic Wednesday December 23, 2020. Jonathan Aguallo

Cannon’s Deuce Rolle (2) brings the ball into the backcourt at the Phenom Holiday Classic Wednesday December 23, 2020. Jonathan Aguallo

Cannon’s Karon Boyd (24) drives to the basket for the 2-point layup at the Phenom Holiday Classic Wednesday December 23, 2020. Jonathan Aguallo

Cannon School head coach Che’ Roth talks to his team just prior to tip off at the Phenom Holiday Classic Wednesday December 23, 2020. Jonathan Aguallo

Cannon’s Jarvis Moss (11) looks to drive to the basket during late 1st half action at the Phenom Holiday Classic Wednesday December 23, 2020. Jonathan Aguallo

Cannon School head coach Che’ Roth talks to his team during an early 1st half timeout at the Phenom Holiday Classic Wednesday December 23, 2020. Jonathan Aguallo