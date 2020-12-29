2021 high school basketball preview: Alexander, Anson, Richmond, Watauga counties

High school basketball season, for North Carolina’s public schools, begins Monday, January 4.

Here is a preview for boys and girls teams in Anson, Alexander, Richmond and Watauga Counties

Boys Preview

Teams to Watch

Alexander Central: The Cougars have been a consistent winner, averaging 16 victories per season over the last five years. This season, Alexander Central returns only one starter -- junior guard Evan Presnell (12 ppg) -- but will also look to the experienced senior Zach Herman (6 ppg, 7 rpg) inside.

Richmond Senior: The Raiders return three starters from a team that won 20 games last year (20-9) for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign. This year, Richmond Senior will have a balanced lineup with senior guards Dylan Lewis (7 ppg) and Patrick McLaughlin (7.4 ppg), on the perimeter, while 6-foot-7 senior Nygie Stroman (14.7 ppg, 7.7 ppg) gives them a go-to player inside. Add in 6-5 freshman Paul McNeil (one of top players in 2024 class) and Richmond Senior has experience and talent to be a major factor in the Sandhills’ Athletic Conference race.

Players to Watch

Patrick McLaughlin, Richmond Senior: The 5-9 senior point guard earned all-conference honors as a junior, averaging 7.4 points and 4.3 assists per contest.

Evan Presnell, Alexander Central: The 5-11 junior (12 ppg) will have the ball in his sands a lot, and is also a sharpshooter for the Cougars.

Bennett Ricker, Watauga: The 6-5 senior (6 ppg) will have to play a bigger role as the leading returning scorer for the Pioneers.

Laynce Shuler, Anson County: The 6-foot senior (16.4 ppg, 11 apg) can create for himself or his teammates.

Nygie Stroman, Richmond Senior: The 6-7, all-conference forward (14.7 ppg) can be a dominant player inside for the Raiders.

Players On the Rise

Zach Herman, Alexander Central: The 6-5 senior (6 ppg, 7 rpg) gives the Cougars a reliable post scorer, rebounder.

Paul McNeil, Richmond Senior: 6-5 freshman forward is one of the top players in his class and in the state, according to Raiders’ basketball coach Donald Pettigrew.

Tyler Ward, Watauga: The 6-4 senior forward (2 ppg, 4 rpg) provides experience inside for the Pioneers.

Preseason Basketball Team

Patrick McLaughlin, Richmond Senior, 5-9, Sr.

Evan Presnell, Alexander Central, 5-11, Jr.

Bennett Ricker, Watauga, 6-5, Sr.

Laynce Shuler, Anson County, 6-0, Sr.

Nygie Stroman, Richmond Senior, 6-7, Sr.

Preseason Boys’ Basketball Coach of the Year: Nygie Stroman, Richmond Senior, 6-7, Sr.

Preseason Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year: Ed Wills, Alexander Central.

Interesting Notes

The Anson County boys’ basketball team will benefit from new head coach Randy Jordan, who has 37 years of coaching experience at both the college and high school levels.

The Watauga boys’ basketball team has struggled in recent years, averaging just 10 wins over the last five years. The Pioneers last winning season came in 2014-15, when they went 18-7.

Conference Predictions

Northwestern 3A/4A Conference

Freedom; 2. Hickory; 3. Alexander Central; 4. Watauga; 5. McDowell; 6. South Caldwell; 7. St. Stephens.

Rocky River Conference

Forest Hills; 2. West Stanly; 3. Anson County; 4. Mount Pleasant; 5. Central Montgomery; 6. Central Academy.

Sandhills’ Athletic 4A Conference

Pinecrest; 2. Hoke County; 3. Richmond Senior; 4. 71st-High; 5. Jack Britt; 6. Lumberton; 7. Scotland County; 8. Purnell Swett.

Girls Preview

Teams to Watch

Richmond Senior: The Raiders earned their first winning season since the 2013-14 campaign, going 16-9 last year. This season, Richmond Senior will benefit from the return of all-conference performers in seniors Jakerra Covington (11.5 ppg, 10 rpg) on the inside and Jayla McDonald on the perimeter. The Raiders should finish in the upper half of the Sandhills’ Athletic Conference and return to the playoffs.

Watauga: The Pioneers have been a consistent winner averaging 19 victories per season over the last four years. This year, Watauga returns three starters in senior Chelsi Hodges (10 ppg), junior Brelyn Sturgill (7 ppg) and sophomore Brooke Scheffler (3 ppg). Watauga has the experience, depth and defense to contend in the Northwestern 3A/4A conference and will have plenty of motivation in the playoffs, after 46-43 heartbreaking loss to Cuthbertson ended their season last spring.

Players to Watch

Jakerra Covington, Richmond Senior: The 5-9 senior forward (11.5 ppg, 10 rpg) provides a reliable scorer and rebounder inside.

Nikki Hagy, Alexander Central: The 5-10 senior center (8 ppg, 9 rpg) nearly averaged a double-double as a junior.

Gracie Harrington, Alexander Central: The 5-10 senior is the Cougars’ top returning scorer.

Chelsi Hodges, Watauga: The 5-11 senior (10 ppg, 6 rpg) has the versatility to excel on the wing or inside for the Pioneers.

Jayla McDougald, Richmond Senior: The 5-10 senior guard (12.1 ppg) will have the ball in her hands early and often.

Brelyn Sturgill, Watauga: The 5-8 junior (7 ppg, 5 rpg) will be a leader in the Watauga backcourt.

Girls’ Players On the Rise

Davionna Campbell, Richmond Senior: The 5-10 senior forward will be a key player in the post to team with Covington inside.

Sydney Hayes, Alexander Central: The 5-9 guard averaged eight points and five rebounds per game as a freshman, and will be expected to do more this season.

Brooke Scheffler, Watauga: The 5-10 sophomore guard (3 ppg) will play a bigger role for the Pioneers this year.

Girls’ Preseason Basketball Team

Jakerra Covington, Richmond Senior, 5-9, Sr.

Nikki Hagy, Alexander Central, 5-10, Sr.

Chelsi Hodges, Watauga, 5-11, Sr.

Jayla McDougald, Richmond Senior, 5-10, Sr.

Brelyn Sturgill, Watauga, 5-8, Jr.

Preseason Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year: Chelsi Hodges, Watauga, 5-11, Sr.

Preseason Girls’ Basketball Coach of the Year: Teddy Moseley, Richmond Senior.

Interesting Notes

After winning just six games from 2017-2019, Alexander Central coach Jon Presnell led the Cougars to a 12-14 mark last year, will try to help his team get above .500 this year for the first time since 2016-17.

Watauga basketball coach, Laura Barry is the head coach of both the Pioneers’ boys’ and girls’ basketball teams. Barry was a former University of North Carolina basketball player.

Conference Predictions

Northwestern 3A/4A Conference

Freedom; 2. Hickory; 3. South Caldwell; 4. Watauga; 5. Alexander Central; 6. McDowell; 7. St. Stephens.

Rocky River Conference

Forest Hills; 2. West Stanly; 3. Central Academy; 4. Anson County; 5. Mount Pleasant; 6. Central Montgomery.

Sandhills’ Athletic 4A Conference

Purnell Swett; 2. Jack Britt; 3. Richmond Senior; 4. Pinecrest; 5. 71st High; 6. Hoke County; 7. Lumberton; 8. Scotland County.





