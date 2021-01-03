Who are area’s boys basketball players? Here is the preseason All-Observer team

After a long wait, the state’s public schools will begin their basketball season next week.

The season, originally scheduled to start in November, was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The state’s private schools began in November and continue this week.

The Observer published a preview for the private schools then, and in the past week, it has published previews for the public schools in the N.C. High School Athletic Association.

That continues today with the preseason All-Observer team for boys public school athletes.

Kheni Briggs, AL Brown: 6-4 junior wing averaged 18 points and eight rebounds a year ago.

Chris Ford, North Mecklenburg: The 6-5 senior, Davidson College signee (15 ppg, 9 rpg) is a versatile player capable of scoring inside or outside for the Vikings.

Jeremy Gregory, North Mecklenburg: The 6-8, 245-pound junior forward (14 ppg, 9 rpg) gives the Vikings a dominant post player and another Division I recruit.

Chase Lowe, Weddington: 6-5 junior averaged 16 points, nine rebounds 4.5 assists and 2.5 steals as a sophomore, when he was named Southern Carolinas Player of the Year.

Austin Medlin, West Stanly: Senior guard averaged 20 points per game last season. Reigning Rocky RIver 2A Player of the Year.

Daniel Sanford, Vance: The 6-8 junior forward (14.5 ppg, 7.9 rpg) is the Cougars’ go-to player down low; also a Division I recruit.

Evan Smith, Ardrey Kell: The 6-2 junior (11 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 3.4 apg) will have the ball in his hands a lot this season, whether he’s looking to score or create for his teammates.

Isaiah Tate, Kings Mountain: 6-foot junior guard averaged 17 points and 3.2 assists as a sophomore.

Calik “Duke” Thomas, Rocky River: The Ravens’ 6-4 senior guard led his team in both points (18.7 ppg) and rebounds (7.8 rpg) last season.

Trevon Williams, Olympic: The Trojans’ 6-1 senior point guard (16 ppg, 4 apg) takes over the lead role as Olympic’s primary playmaker.

On The Bubble: Sam Cogan, Lincoln Charter, 6-3, Jr., G; Joseph Ferrante, South Mecklenburg, 6-9, Sr., C; Shaleek Knotts, Monroe, 6-2, Jr., F; Marcus Magness, West Charlotte, 6-3, Jr., G; Jordan Marsh, Hickory Ridge, 5-10, Jr., G; Gavin Morrison, South Iredell, 6-4, Sr., F; Marc Raye, Albemarle, 5-10, Jr., G; Laynce Shuler, Anson County, 6-0, Sr., G; Ketron Shaw, Mooresville, 6-4, Jr., F; Logan Threatt, South Point, 6-2, Sr., G





