High School Sports
Monday’s Prep Basketball Rewind: scores, stars, schedules
Monday’s results
Monday’s #BIG5 Top Performers
Nikki Hagy, Alexander Central: 12 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks in a 58-46 win over Watauga. Alexander is 2-0.
Finley LaFevers, Freedom girls: game-high 25 points in a 62-56 win over Hickory.
Dante Kiesenhofer, Holly Springs: 20 points in a 77-66 win over Middle Creek. Holly Springs had 20 assists in the game.
Evan Presnell, Alexander Central: game-high 21 points in a 57-43 win over Watauga.
Saniya Wilson, Kings Mountain girls: Wilson, a junior, had 22 points, 10 rebounds, seven steals, four assists in a 52-34 win over North Gaston.
Monday’s Boys Boxscores
ALEXANDER CENTRAL 57, WATAUGA 43
WATAUGA 15 8 11 9 -- 43
ALEX CENTRAL 19 11 11 16 -- 57
WATAUGA 43 -- Bennett Ricker 14, Ben Hale 11 (0-2)
ALEX CENTRAL 57-- Evan Presnell 21, Avery Cook 9, Zach Herman 8 (2-0)
HOLLY SPRINGS 77, MIDDLE CREEK 66
Middle Creek 8 16 19 23 66
Holly Springs 16 23 9 29 77
Middle Creek 66 -- Tharius Suggs 26, Brandon Ihle 14, L Cunningham 9, Tanner Huntley 6, Nathan Spence 5, Nathan Kiger 2, Nolan Connaughton 2, Xavier St. Hill 1
Holly Springs 77 -- Dante Kiesenhofer 20, Houston Wills 15, Jordan Kearney 13, Jake Fields 12, Collin Kuhl 11, Thomas Harris 4, Ryan Crotty 2
Notable: Dante Kiesenhofer led a balanced attack with five guys in double figures as Holly Springs shared the ball well with 20 assists.
HICKORY CHRISTIAN 72, NORTH HILLS 39
Monday’s Girls Boxscores
ALEXANDER CENTRAL 58, WATAUGA 46
Alexander Central. 10. 18. 17. 13. 58
Watauga. 11. 11. 9. 15. 46
Alexander Central: Chesney Stikeleather 16, Sydney Hayes 13, Nikki Hagy 12
Watauga - Ava Williamson 13, Chelsi Hogges 11, Brelyn Sturgill 11
Notables: Alexander Central hit eight three pointers including four from Stikelather. Alexander Central also had sixteen offensive rebounds to Watauga’s nine. Watauga is back in action Wed home versus McDowell in a game rescheduled to accommodate Tuesday’s home volleyball game a part of the state tournament.
FREEDOM 62, HICKORY 56
Hickory 16 8 18 14 - 56
Freedom 12 20 15 15 - 62
Hickory 56 - Finley LaFevers 25, Aysha Short 10, James 3, Rumbaugh 8, Greenard 2, Morrin 8, Puett, Ledford, Powe.
Freedom 62 - Adair Garrison 19, Danisha Hemphill 13, Christena Rhone 12, Stevee McGee 10, Walker 8, Sta. McGee, Armentourt, Kania.
Freedom 2-0.
HERITAGE 56, FUQUAY-VARINA 46
Heritage 16 11 9 20
Fuquay 8 9 11 17
Notable: Jada Douthit hit 4 3’s for the Huskies and Chloe Williams added 15 pts.
HOLLY SPRINGS 74, MIDDLE CREEK 34
Holly Springs 10, 25, 20, 19 -- 74
Middle Creek 6, 14, 2, 1 -34
Holly Springs 74- Staci Williams 17, Sammy Ackles 15/ 12 reb, Alondra Arroyo 13, Julia Elmore 10
Middle Creek 34- Jouregi 10
KINGS MOUNTAIN 52, NORTH GASTON 34
KM 10. 13. 16. 13. Final: 52
NG 6. 10. 8. 10. Final: 34
KINGS MOUNTAIN 52 -- Saniya Wilson, Junior, 22 pts, 10 rebounds, 7 steals, 4 assists; Khalia King, Sophomore, 17 points, 3 rebounds,; Kennedy Barnes, Senior, 6 points, 5 rebounds; Austyn Dixon, Sophomore, 4 points, 2 rebounds; Tyasya Bell, Sophomore, 2 points; Brooke Ferree, Junior, 1 point, 5 steals, 3 rebounds
NORTH GASTON 34 -- Whitney Brown 13, Porter 3, Perry 5, Towery 2, Walls 3
Notable: Kings Mountain assistant coach Darrel Wilson stepped in for Coach Nicholas Inman due to COVID protocols for exposure. Inman will be clear to return before Wednesday’s home game with Hunter Huss.
LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 45, MAIDEN 36
LNC 8 8 16 13 -- 45
Maiden 2 6 13 15 -- 36
LNC 45 – Jillian Villanti 10, Kristy Seifert 10, Jade Taylor 6, Kailyn Kilpatrick 6, Caroline Donaldson 6, Brooklin Leak 4, Kyleah Cox 3
MAIDEN 36 – Lainee Hentschel 11, Marley Mingus 9, Alyssa Keener 7, Maggie Andrews 6, Morgan Bohemier 2, Callie Stamey 1
Records: LNC 2-0, Maiden 0-3
MILLBROOK 72, ROLESVILLE 29
MILLBROOK 22 17 15 18 -- 72
ROLESVILLE 10 2 9 8 -- 29
MILLBROOK 72 -- Keanna Rembert 28, Reychel Douglas 15, Reiven Douglas 15
ROLESVILLE 29 -- Kashara Simpson 15, Destiny Careless 9
Late Saturday Girls Boxscore
APEX FRIENDSHIP 67, HOLLY SPRINGS 56
Holly Springs 15, 13, 16, 11 -56
Apex Friendship 7, 12, 9, 23 -67
Holly Springs 55- Staci Williams 17, Sammy Ackles 12, Elise Grissett 11
Apex Friendship 67- Indya Navar 28, Vickie Sagne 13, A. Anorve 10
Upcoming Mecklenburg-area Schedule
Tuesday, Jan. 12
I-Meck 4A
Hopewell at North Mecklenburg
Hough at Lake Norman
Mallard Creek at West Charlotte
Mooresville at Julius Chambers
SoMeck 7 4A
Berry Academy at Olympic
South Mecklenburg at Providence
West Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell
Southwestern 4A
East Mecklenburg at Garinger
Myers Park at Butler
Porter Ridge at Independence
CISAA
Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Country Day
Covenant Day at Charlotte Christian
Providence Day at Cannon School
Sandhills 4A
Hoke County at Scotland County
Jack Britt at Richmond Senior
Pinecrest at Purnell Swett
Seventy-First at Lumberton
Northwestern 3A-4A
Alexander Central at St. Stephens
McDowell at Watauga
South Caldwell at Hickory
Big South 3A
Ashbrook at Crest
North Gaston at Forestview
North Piedmont 3A
East Rowan at West Rowan
North Iredell at Jesse Carson
South Iredell at Statesville
Southern Carolina 3A
Charlotte Catholic at Parkwood
Marvin Ridge at Cuthbertson
Monroe at Piedmont
Sun Valley at Weddington
Piedmont Athletic Conference
Gaston Christian at Hickory Grove Christian
Gaston Day at Northside Christian
Metrolina Christian at Westminster Catawba
Rocky River 2A-3A
Anson County at Montgomery Central
Foothills 2A
Bunker Hill at Patton
Fred T. Foard at East Burke
Hibriten at West Iredell
West Caldwell at Draughn
South Fork 2A
Bandys at Lincolnton
East Lincoln at North Lincoln
Lake Norman Charter at Maiden
Newton-Conover at West Lincoln
Southwestern 2A
Burns at East Rutherford
East Gaston at R-S Central
Shelby at Chase
Southern Piedmont Athletic Assn.
Lake Norman Christian at Victory Christian
United Faith Christian at Woodlawn School (boys)
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
Elkin at Alleghany
North Wilkes at Ashe
Southern Piedmont 1A
Highland Tech at Piedmont Community Charter
Lincoln Charter at Cherryville
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Bessemer City
Yadkin Valley 1A
North Stanly at North Rowan
South Davidson at Gray Stone Day
South Stanly at North Moore
Nonconference
Albemarle at Cabarrus Charter
Charlotte Elite Academy at Comenius
Corvian Community at Central Academy
Cramerton Christian at Davidson Day
Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Arborbrook Christian (boys)
Northwest Guilford at Salisbury
South Point at Stuart Cramer
Tabernacle Christian at Hickory Christian (boys)
Trinity School of Durham-Chapel Hill at Statesville Christian
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Southwestern 4A
Hickory Ridge at Rocky River
Rocky River 2A-3A
Forest Hills at West Stanly
PAC 1A
Bradford Prep at Community School of Davidson
Mountain Island Charter at Langtree Charter
Queens Grant Charter at Pine Lake Prep
Union Academy at Carolina International
Yadkin Valley 1A
South Davidson at Gray Stone Day
Nonconference
Christ the King at Corvian Community
Freedom at Mountain Heritage
R-S Central at Mitchell County
Thursday, Jan. 14
CISAA
Providence Day at Charlotte Latin
South Piedmont 3A (boys)
A.L. Brown at Jay M. Robinson
Central Cabarrus at West Cabarrus
Concord at Cox Mill
South Piedmont 3A (girls)
Cox Mill at Concord
Jay M. Robinson at A.L. Brown
West Cabarrus at Central Cabarrus
Metrolina Athletic Conference
Metrolina Christian at Gaston Christian
Foothills 2A
Bunker Hill at West Caldwell
East Burke at Draughn
Patton at Hibriten
West Iredell at Fred T. Foard
Nonconference
Davidson Day at Concord Academy
Northside Christian at Hickory Christian
Northwest Cabarrus at Mount Pleasant
South Rowan at South Davidson
United Faith Christian at Arborbrook Christian (girls)
Victory Christian at Comenius
Friday, Jan. 15
I-Meck 4A
Hopewell at Mallard Creek
Lake Norman at Mooresville
North Mecklenburg at Hough
West Charlotte at Julius Chambers
SoMeck 7 4A
Ardrey Kell at Olympic
South Mecklenburg at Harding
West Mecklenburg at Berry Academy
Southwestern 4A
Garinger at Porter Ridge
Independence at Butler
Myers Park at Hickory Ridge
Rocky River at East Mecklenburg
CISAA
Cannon School at Charlotte Christian
Covenant Day at Charlotte Country Day
Sandhills 4A
Hoke County at Richmond Senior
Pinecrest at Lumberton
Purnell Swett at Jack Britt
Scotland County at Seventy-First
Northwestern 3A-4A
Freedom at South Caldwell
McDowell at Alexander Central
Watauga at St. Stephens
Big South 3A
Ashbrook at Kings Mountain
Crest at Hunter Huss
Stuart Cramer at North Gaston
North Piedmont 3A
Jesse Carson at East Rowan
Statesville at North Iredell
West Rowan at South Iredell
South Piedmont 3A (boys)
A.L. Brown at Concord
South Piedmont 3A (girls)
Concord at A.L. Brown
Southern Carolina 3A
Marvin Ridge at Parkwood
Monroe at Sun Valley
Weddington at Charlotte Catholic
Piedmont Athletic Conference
Concord Academy at Gaston Day
SouthLake Christian at Hickory Grove Christian
Westminster Catawba at Northside Christian
Southern Piedmont Athletic Assn.
Lake Norman Christian at United Faith Christian
North Hills Christian at Victory Christian
Rocky River 2A-3A
Montgomery Central at Forest Hills
Mount Pleasant at Anson County
West Stanly at Central Academy
Central Carolina 2A
Central Davidson at Lexington
East Davidson at South Rowan
Ledford at West Davidson
Oak Grove at North Davidson
Salisbury at Thomasville
Foothills 2A
East Burke at Hibriten
West Iredell at Bunker Hill
South Fork 2A
Bandys at East Lincoln
Lincolnton at West Lincoln
Maiden at North Lincoln
Newton-Conover at Lake Norman Charter
Southwestern 2A
Burns at Shelby
Chase at East Gaston
East Rutherford at South Point
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
Alleghany at Wilkes Central
East Wilkes at Ashe County
North Wilkes at Elkin
Starmount at West Wilkes
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Madison County at Polk County
Mitchell County at C.D. Owen
Mountain Heritage at Avery County
PAC 1A
Bradford Prep at Mountain Island Charter
Carolina International at Queens Grant Charter
Community School of Davidson at Langtree Charter
Pine Lake Prep at Union Academy
Southern Piedmont 1A
Bessemer City at Cherryville
Christ the King at Thomas Jefferson Academy
Highland Tech at Lincoln Charter
Yadkin Valley 1A
Albemarle at Uwharrie Charter
Chatham Central at South Stanly
Gray Stone Day at North Stanly
Nonconference
Asheville School at Charlotte Latin
The Burlington School at Davidson Day (girls)
Cabarrus Charter at Metrolina Christian
Carmel Christian at Durham Academy
Cramerton Christian at Union Grove Christian
Forestview at Hickory
Forsyth Country Day at Gaston Christian
Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Phoenix Montessori
Liberty Heights at Comenius
N.C. Leadership Academy at Statesville Christian
South Charlotte Thunder at Arborbrook Christian (boys)
Woodlawn School at Lee Christian (boys)
Saturday, Jan. 16
South Piedmont 3A (boys)
Concord at Cox Mill
South Piedmont 3A (girls)
Cox Mill at Concord
Nonconference
Arborbrook Christian at Fort Mill (boys)
Asheville School at Hickory Grove Christian
Combine Academy at Quality Education
Forsyth Home Educators at South Charlotte Thunder (boys)
Lake Norman Christian at Shining Light (Greensboro)
Wake County-area upcoming schedule
Tuesday, Jan. 12
South Wake Athletic 4A (boys)
Garner at Apex Friendship
Middle Creek at Holly Springs
South Garner at Apex
South Wake Athletic 4A (girls)
Apex at South Garner
Apex Friendship at Garner
Holly Springs at Middle Creek
Big 8 3A
Northern Durham at Vance
Northwood at Chapel Hill
Southern Durham at East Chapel Hill
Triangle Independent Schools
Cary Academy at Durham Academy (girls’ game at Cary Academy)
North Raleigh Christian at Wake Christian
St. Mary’s School at Ravenscroft School (girls)
Raleigh-Area Athletic
Neuse Christian at Thales Academy-Rolesville
St. Thomas More at Thales Academy-Apex
Mid-State 2A
Carrboro at Cummings
Carolina 1A
Princeton at Hobbton
Union at North Duplin
Central Tar Heel 1A
Research Triangle Academy at Chatham Charter
Woods Charter at Southern Wake Academy
North Central Athletic 1A
East Wake Academy at Henderson Collegiate
Voyager Academy at Oxford Prep
Nonconference
The Burlington School at High Point Christian
Cary Christian at O’Neal School
Community Christian at Southside Christian
GRACE Christian at Friendship Christian
Greenfield School at Trinity Academy
Harnett Central at West Johnston
Mount Zion Academy at Cape Fear Academy
New Life Camp at St. David’s School
South Johnston at Western Harnett
Spring Creek at North Johnston
Wakefield at Granville Central
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Cap 7 4A
Broughton at Enloe
Millbrook at Leesville Road
Sanderson at Cardinal Gibbons
Mid-State 2A
Durham School of the Arts at Carrboro
Carolina 1A
Lakewood at Rosewood
North Central Athletic 1A
Falls Lake Academy at Vance Charter
Nonconference
Cleveland at Heritage
Lee County at Southeast Raleigh
Franklinton at Rolesville
Thales Academy-Apex at O’Neal School
Triton at Smithfield-Selma
Thursday, Jan. 14
Triangle Independent Schools
St. Mary’s School at North Raleigh Christian (girls)
Raleigh-Area Athletic
St. Thomas More at Friendship Christian
Nonconference
Cary Academy at Trinity Academy
Community Christian at Wake Christian (girls)
Quality Education at The Burlington School
Princeton at Clayton
South Wake Sabres at St. David’s School (boys)
Southside Christian at Lee Christian
Friday, Jan. 15
Cap 7 4A
Cardinal Gibbons at Millbrook
Enloe at Southeast Raleigh
Leesville Road at Broughton
South Wake Athletic 4A (boys)
Apex Friendship at Fuquay-Varina
Holly Springs at Apex
Middle Creek at South Garner
South Wake Athletic 4A (girls)
Apex at Holly Springs
Fuquay-Varina at Apex Friendship
South Garner at Middle Creek
Triangle 4A
Cary at Athens Drive
Green Level at Panther Creek
Jordan at Hillside
Riverside at Green Hope
Big 8 3A
Cedar Ridge at Northern Durham
Chapel Hill at Southern Durham
East Chapel Hill at Vance County
Orange at Northwood
Triangle Independent Schools
Ravenscroft School at North Raleigh Christian
Wake Christian at Cary Academy
Eastern Plains 3A
Arendell Parrott Academy at Cary Christian
St. David’s School at GRACE Christian
Raleigh-Area Athletic Conference
Friendship Christian at Thales Academy-Rolesville
Neuse Christian at Thales Academy-Apex
Triangle-Triad Athletic
Carolina Friends at Trinity Academy
Mid-State 2A
Durham School of the Arts at Graham
Carolina 1A
Hobbton at Neuse Charter
Rosewood at North Duplin
Union at Lakewood
Central Tar Heel 1A
Southern Wake Academy at Clover Garden
Woods Charter at Chatham Charter
North Central Athletic 1A
Falls Lake Academy at Henderson Collegiate
Oxford Prep at East Wake Academy
Voyager Academy at Roxboro Community
Nonconference
Carmel Christian at Durham Academy
East Wake at Knightdale
Garner at Wakefield (girls’ game at Garner)
Harnett Central at Smithfield-Selma
Liberty Christian at Raleigh Christian (boys)
Mount Zion Academy at Winston-Salem Christian
North Johnston at Fike
Sanderson at Rolesville
Triton at South Johnston
Wake Forest at Cleveland
West Johnston at Wallace-Rose Hill
Saturday, Jan. 16
Big 8 3A
Chapel Hill at Northwood
Southern Durham at East Chapel Hill
Nonconference
Bunn at Wake Forest (girls, 2:30 p.m.; boys, 4)
The Burlington School at Greensboro Day
Carrboro at Forsyth Country Day
