Monday’s Prep Basketball Rewind: scores, stars, schedules

Monday’s results

Monday’s #BIG5 Top Performers

Nikki Hagy, Alexander Central: 12 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks in a 58-46 win over Watauga. Alexander is 2-0.

Finley LaFevers, Freedom girls: game-high 25 points in a 62-56 win over Hickory.

Dante Kiesenhofer, Holly Springs: 20 points in a 77-66 win over Middle Creek. Holly Springs had 20 assists in the game.

Evan Presnell, Alexander Central: game-high 21 points in a 57-43 win over Watauga.

Saniya Wilson, Kings Mountain girls: Wilson, a junior, had 22 points, 10 rebounds, seven steals, four assists in a 52-34 win over North Gaston.

Monday’s Boys Boxscores

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 57, WATAUGA 43

WATAUGA 15 8 11 9 -- 43

ALEX CENTRAL 19 11 11 16 -- 57

WATAUGA 43 -- Bennett Ricker 14, Ben Hale 11 (0-2)

ALEX CENTRAL 57-- Evan Presnell 21, Avery Cook 9, Zach Herman 8 (2-0)

HOLLY SPRINGS 77, MIDDLE CREEK 66

Middle Creek 8 16 19 23 66

Holly Springs 16 23 9 29 77

Middle Creek 66 -- Tharius Suggs 26, Brandon Ihle 14, L Cunningham 9, Tanner Huntley 6, Nathan Spence 5, Nathan Kiger 2, Nolan Connaughton 2, Xavier St. Hill 1

Holly Springs 77 -- Dante Kiesenhofer 20, Houston Wills 15, Jordan Kearney 13, Jake Fields 12, Collin Kuhl 11, Thomas Harris 4, Ryan Crotty 2

Notable: Dante Kiesenhofer led a balanced attack with five guys in double figures as Holly Springs shared the ball well with 20 assists.

HICKORY CHRISTIAN 72, NORTH HILLS 39

Monday’s Girls Boxscores

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 58, WATAUGA 46

Alexander Central. 10. 18. 17. 13. 58

Watauga. 11. 11. 9. 15. 46

Alexander Central: Chesney Stikeleather 16, Sydney Hayes 13, Nikki Hagy 12

Watauga - Ava Williamson 13, Chelsi Hogges 11, Brelyn Sturgill 11

Notables: Alexander Central hit eight three pointers including four from Stikelather. Alexander Central also had sixteen offensive rebounds to Watauga’s nine. Watauga is back in action Wed home versus McDowell in a game rescheduled to accommodate Tuesday’s home volleyball game a part of the state tournament.

FREEDOM 62, HICKORY 56

Hickory 16 8 18 14 - 56

Freedom 12 20 15 15 - 62

Hickory 56 - Finley LaFevers 25, Aysha Short 10, James 3, Rumbaugh 8, Greenard 2, Morrin 8, Puett, Ledford, Powe.

Freedom 62 - Adair Garrison 19, Danisha Hemphill 13, Christena Rhone 12, Stevee McGee 10, Walker 8, Sta. McGee, Armentourt, Kania.

Freedom 2-0.

HERITAGE 56, FUQUAY-VARINA 46

Heritage 16 11 9 20

Fuquay 8 9 11 17

Notable: Jada Douthit hit 4 3’s for the Huskies and Chloe Williams added 15 pts.

HOLLY SPRINGS 74, MIDDLE CREEK 34

Holly Springs 10, 25, 20, 19 -- 74

Middle Creek 6, 14, 2, 1 -34

Holly Springs 74- Staci Williams 17, Sammy Ackles 15/ 12 reb, Alondra Arroyo 13, Julia Elmore 10

Middle Creek 34- Jouregi 10

KINGS MOUNTAIN 52, NORTH GASTON 34

KM 10. 13. 16. 13. Final: 52

NG 6. 10. 8. 10. Final: 34

KINGS MOUNTAIN 52 -- Saniya Wilson, Junior, 22 pts, 10 rebounds, 7 steals, 4 assists; Khalia King, Sophomore, 17 points, 3 rebounds,; Kennedy Barnes, Senior, 6 points, 5 rebounds; Austyn Dixon, Sophomore, 4 points, 2 rebounds; Tyasya Bell, Sophomore, 2 points; Brooke Ferree, Junior, 1 point, 5 steals, 3 rebounds

NORTH GASTON 34 -- Whitney Brown 13, Porter 3, Perry 5, Towery 2, Walls 3

Notable: Kings Mountain assistant coach Darrel Wilson stepped in for Coach Nicholas Inman due to COVID protocols for exposure. Inman will be clear to return before Wednesday’s home game with Hunter Huss.

LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 45, MAIDEN 36

LNC 8 8 16 13 -- 45

Maiden 2 6 13 15 -- 36

LNC 45 – Jillian Villanti 10, Kristy Seifert 10, Jade Taylor 6, Kailyn Kilpatrick 6, Caroline Donaldson 6, Brooklin Leak 4, Kyleah Cox 3

MAIDEN 36 – Lainee Hentschel 11, Marley Mingus 9, Alyssa Keener 7, Maggie Andrews 6, Morgan Bohemier 2, Callie Stamey 1

Records: LNC 2-0, Maiden 0-3

MILLBROOK 72, ROLESVILLE 29

MILLBROOK 22 17 15 18 -- 72

ROLESVILLE 10 2 9 8 -- 29

MILLBROOK 72 -- Keanna Rembert 28, Reychel Douglas 15, Reiven Douglas 15

ROLESVILLE 29 -- Kashara Simpson 15, Destiny Careless 9

Late Saturday Girls Boxscore

APEX FRIENDSHIP 67, HOLLY SPRINGS 56

Holly Springs 15, 13, 16, 11 -56

Apex Friendship 7, 12, 9, 23 -67

Holly Springs 55- Staci Williams 17, Sammy Ackles 12, Elise Grissett 11

Apex Friendship 67- Indya Navar 28, Vickie Sagne 13, A. Anorve 10

Upcoming Mecklenburg-area Schedule

Tuesday, Jan. 12

I-Meck 4A

Hopewell at North Mecklenburg

Hough at Lake Norman

Mallard Creek at West Charlotte

Mooresville at Julius Chambers

SoMeck 7 4A

Berry Academy at Olympic

South Mecklenburg at Providence

West Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell

Southwestern 4A

East Mecklenburg at Garinger

Myers Park at Butler

Porter Ridge at Independence

CISAA

Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Country Day

Covenant Day at Charlotte Christian

Providence Day at Cannon School

Sandhills 4A

Hoke County at Scotland County

Jack Britt at Richmond Senior

Pinecrest at Purnell Swett

Seventy-First at Lumberton

Northwestern 3A-4A

Alexander Central at St. Stephens

McDowell at Watauga

South Caldwell at Hickory

Big South 3A

Ashbrook at Crest

North Gaston at Forestview

North Piedmont 3A

East Rowan at West Rowan

North Iredell at Jesse Carson

South Iredell at Statesville

Southern Carolina 3A

Charlotte Catholic at Parkwood

Marvin Ridge at Cuthbertson

Monroe at Piedmont

Sun Valley at Weddington

Piedmont Athletic Conference

Gaston Christian at Hickory Grove Christian

Gaston Day at Northside Christian

Metrolina Christian at Westminster Catawba

Rocky River 2A-3A

Anson County at Montgomery Central

Foothills 2A

Bunker Hill at Patton

Fred T. Foard at East Burke

Hibriten at West Iredell

West Caldwell at Draughn

South Fork 2A

Bandys at Lincolnton

East Lincoln at North Lincoln

Lake Norman Charter at Maiden

Newton-Conover at West Lincoln

Southwestern 2A

Burns at East Rutherford

East Gaston at R-S Central

Shelby at Chase

Southern Piedmont Athletic Assn.

Lake Norman Christian at Victory Christian

United Faith Christian at Woodlawn School (boys)

Mountain Valley 1A-2A

Elkin at Alleghany

North Wilkes at Ashe

Southern Piedmont 1A

Highland Tech at Piedmont Community Charter

Lincoln Charter at Cherryville

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Bessemer City

Yadkin Valley 1A

North Stanly at North Rowan

South Davidson at Gray Stone Day

South Stanly at North Moore

Nonconference

Albemarle at Cabarrus Charter

Charlotte Elite Academy at Comenius

Corvian Community at Central Academy

Cramerton Christian at Davidson Day

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Arborbrook Christian (boys)

Northwest Guilford at Salisbury

South Point at Stuart Cramer

Tabernacle Christian at Hickory Christian (boys)

Trinity School of Durham-Chapel Hill at Statesville Christian

Wednesday, Jan. 13

Southwestern 4A

Hickory Ridge at Rocky River

Rocky River 2A-3A

Forest Hills at West Stanly

PAC 1A

Bradford Prep at Community School of Davidson

Mountain Island Charter at Langtree Charter

Queens Grant Charter at Pine Lake Prep

Union Academy at Carolina International

Yadkin Valley 1A

South Davidson at Gray Stone Day

Nonconference

Christ the King at Corvian Community

Freedom at Mountain Heritage

R-S Central at Mitchell County

Thursday, Jan. 14

CISAA

Providence Day at Charlotte Latin

South Piedmont 3A (boys)

A.L. Brown at Jay M. Robinson

Central Cabarrus at West Cabarrus

Concord at Cox Mill

South Piedmont 3A (girls)

Cox Mill at Concord

Jay M. Robinson at A.L. Brown

West Cabarrus at Central Cabarrus

Metrolina Athletic Conference

Metrolina Christian at Gaston Christian

Foothills 2A

Bunker Hill at West Caldwell

East Burke at Draughn

Patton at Hibriten

West Iredell at Fred T. Foard

Nonconference

Davidson Day at Concord Academy

Northside Christian at Hickory Christian

Northwest Cabarrus at Mount Pleasant

South Rowan at South Davidson

United Faith Christian at Arborbrook Christian (girls)

Victory Christian at Comenius

Friday, Jan. 15

I-Meck 4A

Hopewell at Mallard Creek

Lake Norman at Mooresville

North Mecklenburg at Hough

West Charlotte at Julius Chambers

SoMeck 7 4A

Ardrey Kell at Olympic

South Mecklenburg at Harding

West Mecklenburg at Berry Academy

Southwestern 4A

Garinger at Porter Ridge

Independence at Butler

Myers Park at Hickory Ridge

Rocky River at East Mecklenburg

CISAA

Cannon School at Charlotte Christian

Covenant Day at Charlotte Country Day

Sandhills 4A

Hoke County at Richmond Senior

Pinecrest at Lumberton

Purnell Swett at Jack Britt

Scotland County at Seventy-First

Northwestern 3A-4A

Freedom at South Caldwell

McDowell at Alexander Central

Watauga at St. Stephens

Big South 3A

Ashbrook at Kings Mountain

Crest at Hunter Huss

Stuart Cramer at North Gaston

North Piedmont 3A

Jesse Carson at East Rowan

Statesville at North Iredell

West Rowan at South Iredell

South Piedmont 3A (boys)

A.L. Brown at Concord

South Piedmont 3A (girls)

Concord at A.L. Brown

Southern Carolina 3A

Marvin Ridge at Parkwood

Monroe at Sun Valley

Weddington at Charlotte Catholic

Piedmont Athletic Conference

Concord Academy at Gaston Day

SouthLake Christian at Hickory Grove Christian

Westminster Catawba at Northside Christian

Southern Piedmont Athletic Assn.

Lake Norman Christian at United Faith Christian

North Hills Christian at Victory Christian

Rocky River 2A-3A

Montgomery Central at Forest Hills

Mount Pleasant at Anson County

West Stanly at Central Academy

Central Carolina 2A

Central Davidson at Lexington

East Davidson at South Rowan

Ledford at West Davidson

Oak Grove at North Davidson

Salisbury at Thomasville

Foothills 2A

East Burke at Hibriten

West Iredell at Bunker Hill

South Fork 2A

Bandys at East Lincoln

Lincolnton at West Lincoln

Maiden at North Lincoln

Newton-Conover at Lake Norman Charter

Southwestern 2A

Burns at Shelby

Chase at East Gaston

East Rutherford at South Point

Mountain Valley 1A-2A

Alleghany at Wilkes Central

East Wilkes at Ashe County

North Wilkes at Elkin

Starmount at West Wilkes

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Madison County at Polk County

Mitchell County at C.D. Owen

Mountain Heritage at Avery County

PAC 1A

Bradford Prep at Mountain Island Charter

Carolina International at Queens Grant Charter

Community School of Davidson at Langtree Charter

Pine Lake Prep at Union Academy

Southern Piedmont 1A

Bessemer City at Cherryville

Christ the King at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Highland Tech at Lincoln Charter

Yadkin Valley 1A

Albemarle at Uwharrie Charter

Chatham Central at South Stanly

Gray Stone Day at North Stanly

Nonconference

Asheville School at Charlotte Latin

The Burlington School at Davidson Day (girls)

Cabarrus Charter at Metrolina Christian

Carmel Christian at Durham Academy

Cramerton Christian at Union Grove Christian

Forestview at Hickory

Forsyth Country Day at Gaston Christian

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Phoenix Montessori

Liberty Heights at Comenius

N.C. Leadership Academy at Statesville Christian

South Charlotte Thunder at Arborbrook Christian (boys)

Woodlawn School at Lee Christian (boys)

Saturday, Jan. 16

South Piedmont 3A (boys)

Concord at Cox Mill

South Piedmont 3A (girls)

Cox Mill at Concord

Nonconference

Arborbrook Christian at Fort Mill (boys)

Asheville School at Hickory Grove Christian

Combine Academy at Quality Education

Forsyth Home Educators at South Charlotte Thunder (boys)

Lake Norman Christian at Shining Light (Greensboro)

Wake County-area upcoming schedule

Tuesday, Jan. 12

South Wake Athletic 4A (boys)

Garner at Apex Friendship

Middle Creek at Holly Springs

South Garner at Apex

South Wake Athletic 4A (girls)

Apex at South Garner

Apex Friendship at Garner

Holly Springs at Middle Creek

Big 8 3A

Northern Durham at Vance

Northwood at Chapel Hill

Southern Durham at East Chapel Hill

Triangle Independent Schools

Cary Academy at Durham Academy (girls’ game at Cary Academy)

North Raleigh Christian at Wake Christian

St. Mary’s School at Ravenscroft School (girls)

Raleigh-Area Athletic

Neuse Christian at Thales Academy-Rolesville

St. Thomas More at Thales Academy-Apex

Mid-State 2A

Carrboro at Cummings

Carolina 1A

Princeton at Hobbton

Union at North Duplin

Central Tar Heel 1A

Research Triangle Academy at Chatham Charter

Woods Charter at Southern Wake Academy

North Central Athletic 1A

East Wake Academy at Henderson Collegiate

Voyager Academy at Oxford Prep

Nonconference

The Burlington School at High Point Christian

Cary Christian at O’Neal School

Community Christian at Southside Christian

GRACE Christian at Friendship Christian

Greenfield School at Trinity Academy

Harnett Central at West Johnston

Mount Zion Academy at Cape Fear Academy

New Life Camp at St. David’s School

South Johnston at Western Harnett

Spring Creek at North Johnston

Wakefield at Granville Central

Wednesday, Jan. 13

Cap 7 4A

Broughton at Enloe

Millbrook at Leesville Road

Sanderson at Cardinal Gibbons

Mid-State 2A

Durham School of the Arts at Carrboro

Carolina 1A

Lakewood at Rosewood

North Central Athletic 1A

Falls Lake Academy at Vance Charter

Nonconference

Cleveland at Heritage

Lee County at Southeast Raleigh

Franklinton at Rolesville

Thales Academy-Apex at O’Neal School

Triton at Smithfield-Selma

Thursday, Jan. 14

Triangle Independent Schools

St. Mary’s School at North Raleigh Christian (girls)

Raleigh-Area Athletic

St. Thomas More at Friendship Christian

Nonconference

Cary Academy at Trinity Academy

Community Christian at Wake Christian (girls)

Quality Education at The Burlington School

Princeton at Clayton

South Wake Sabres at St. David’s School (boys)

Southside Christian at Lee Christian

Friday, Jan. 15

Cap 7 4A

Cardinal Gibbons at Millbrook

Enloe at Southeast Raleigh

Leesville Road at Broughton

South Wake Athletic 4A (boys)

Apex Friendship at Fuquay-Varina

Holly Springs at Apex

Middle Creek at South Garner

South Wake Athletic 4A (girls)

Apex at Holly Springs

Fuquay-Varina at Apex Friendship

South Garner at Middle Creek

Triangle 4A

Cary at Athens Drive

Green Level at Panther Creek

Jordan at Hillside

Riverside at Green Hope

Big 8 3A

Cedar Ridge at Northern Durham

Chapel Hill at Southern Durham

East Chapel Hill at Vance County

Orange at Northwood

Triangle Independent Schools

Ravenscroft School at North Raleigh Christian

Wake Christian at Cary Academy

Eastern Plains 3A

Arendell Parrott Academy at Cary Christian

St. David’s School at GRACE Christian

Raleigh-Area Athletic Conference

Friendship Christian at Thales Academy-Rolesville

Neuse Christian at Thales Academy-Apex

Triangle-Triad Athletic

Carolina Friends at Trinity Academy

Mid-State 2A

Durham School of the Arts at Graham

Carolina 1A

Hobbton at Neuse Charter

Rosewood at North Duplin

Union at Lakewood

Central Tar Heel 1A

Southern Wake Academy at Clover Garden

Woods Charter at Chatham Charter

North Central Athletic 1A

Falls Lake Academy at Henderson Collegiate

Oxford Prep at East Wake Academy

Voyager Academy at Roxboro Community

Nonconference

Carmel Christian at Durham Academy

East Wake at Knightdale

Garner at Wakefield (girls’ game at Garner)

Harnett Central at Smithfield-Selma

Liberty Christian at Raleigh Christian (boys)

Mount Zion Academy at Winston-Salem Christian

North Johnston at Fike

Sanderson at Rolesville

Triton at South Johnston

Wake Forest at Cleveland

West Johnston at Wallace-Rose Hill

Saturday, Jan. 16

Big 8 3A

Chapel Hill at Northwood

Southern Durham at East Chapel Hill

Nonconference

Bunn at Wake Forest (girls, 2:30 p.m.; boys, 4)

The Burlington School at Greensboro Day

Carrboro at Forsyth Country Day