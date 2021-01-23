Providence falls to Cardinal Gibbons in NCHSAA 4A volleyball final

Providence High’s memorable trip to the N.C. 4A volleyball championship didn’t end the Panthers and their fans had hoped for.

In the finals for the eighth time, Providence fell to state volleyball power Cardinal Gibbons 3-0. Gibbons won its 10th state title overall.

Providence reached the final despite not practicing since Jan. 13. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools put athletics on pause due to rising COVID-19 cases in the area. It allowed teams already in the playoffs, including Providence volleyball, to continue. But teams could not practice.

Providence won 4A titles in 1996, 2004, 2005 and 2011. The Panthers lost in the championship round in 2006, 2010 and 2014.

Cardinal Gibbons won the 2015 4A state title and won five 3A titles in a row from 2009-13. It also won 2A titles from 2005-07.