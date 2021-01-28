High School Sports

HS Basketball Update: How to follow Thursday’s live scores, Wednesday’s boxscores, stars

Wednesday’s Boys Boxscores

LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 71, NORTH LINCOLN 63

LNC- 22 8 17 12 12 71

NL- 8 9 24 18 4 63

LNC- Cal Reed 20, Cole Magnuson 14, Oliver O’Brien 10, Jalen Rivens 8, Nolan Stern 8, Alec Edens 5, Miles Bell 4, Andrew Rinehardt 2

NL- Daniel Carter 19, Cole Seagle 15, Jack Waggoner 11, Jack Carter 7, Jake Dedmond 7, Seth Whitley 2, Samari Collins 2

LNC beats undefeated North Lincoln in OT to improve to 4-2 in the conference. Cal Reed comes up clutch and goes 9/10 from the FT line in OT. LNC will host #2 seed East Lincoln on Friday!!

PINE LAKE PREP 64, BRADFORD PREP 42

Pine Lake - 22 15 11 15 64

Bradford - 16 9 8 9 42

PLP - Jack Baldwin 16 Cole Callaway 11 Patrick Schwaba 10 JT Harper 10 Shirley 7 Tekampe 5 Timmerman 3 Forest 1 Foley 1

BP - DJ Bellinger 15 Judah Peterson 15 Mover 4 McDowell 4 Lockhart 4

Pine Lake 5-1

RJ REYNOLDS 59, LAKE NORMAN 53

Lake Norman 12 16 16 9

RJ Reynolds 15 15 8 21

Lake Norman Dryden 1, Taylor 8, Kepley 10, Goree 6, Gruber 7, Seth Aeschliman 21

Reynolds Leach 17, Calhoun 5, Davis 23, Harris 4, McMillian 4, Jetter 2, Loupkin 2, Mowery 2

Wednesday’s Girls Boxscores

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 60, WATAUGA 39

Watauga 8. 9. 10. 12. 39

Alexander Central. 13 11 18 18. 60

Watauga 39: Caroline Farthing 11, Brooke Scheffler 8, Chelsi Hodges 7, Charlotte Torgerson 5, Katie Durham 5, Brelyn Sturgill 3

Alexander Central 60: C Stikeleather 18, G Harrington 16, N Hagy 12, H Jarrett 9, K McDaniel 2, S Hayes 2, K Herman

BRADFORD PREP 57, PINE LAKE PREP 56

BPS 20 8 9 13 7 -- 57

PLP 6 14 15 15 6 -- 56

Bradford 57 – Haley Seymour 19, Grace Rinaldo 12, Taylor Autrey 7, Nevaeh Davis 7, Megan Seymour 5, Saleena Gupta 5, Sara Martin 2

Pine Lake 56 – Maddie Hiteshue 22, Emma Hiteshue 8, Regin Luby 7, Nikki Mullen 6, Alli Mullen 4, Mariah Reid 4, Peyton Muk 3, Lily Harris 2

Notable: Maddie Hiteshue hit a game tying 3 pointer with 3.8 seconds to tie it at 50. In overtime Bradford had to finish the game with 4 players because of foul trouble. Bradford was down 54 to 56 until Haley Seymour drove to the basket for a lay-up and foul. With 9.8 seconds left Haley Seymour hit the free throw to put Bradford up 57 to 56.

EAST LINCOLN 61, LINCOLNTON 35

ELHS: 20 14 9 18- 61

LHS: 11 11 3 10- 35

ELHS: Raven Ross 15, Ginny Overbay 10, T, Thomas 7, K. Patterson 7, A. Hege 6, K. Campo 6, M. Self 4, Betsy Eatmon 2

LHS: Alexis Hough 10, M.San-Odum 9, R. Sanders 5, L. Tweed 3, M. Garren 4, D. Ross 2, M. Ross 2

Noteables: Raven Ross 15 pts., 9 rebs, 3 asst., 2 steals

ELHS: (4-3) Next game @ Lake Norman Charter 1/29/21

LHS: (0-7) Next Game vs Newton Conover 1/29/21

LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 57, NORTH LINCOLN 22

LNC 27 8 20 2 -- 57

NLHS 4 7 9 2 -- 22

LNC 57 – Jade Taylor 14, Brooklin Leak 12, Kristy Seifert 9, Jillian Villanti 8, Kailyn Kilpatrick 7, Caroline Donaldson 6, Julia Zelando 1

NLHS 46 – Ashlyn White 11, Haley Klein 5, Julian Frantz 2, Addie Reid 2, Sadie Hallman 2

Upcoming Schedule

Thursday

CISAA

Charlotte Christian at Covenant Day

Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Latin

Sandhills 4A

Scotland County at Purnell Swett

Northwestern 3A-4A

South Caldwell at McDowell (girls)

North Piedmont 3A

Statesville at North Iredell

South Piedmont 3A boys

A.L. Brown at Cox Mill

Northwest Cabarrus at Central Cabarrus

South Piedmont 3A girls

Central Cabarrus at Northwest Cabarrus

Cox Mill at A.L. Brown

West Cabarrus at Concord (girls)

Southern Carolina 3A

Charlotte Catholic at Piedmont

Cuthbertson at Sun Valley

Monroe at Marvin Ridge

Weddington at Parkwood

Rocky River 2A-3A

Central Academy at West Stanly (girls)

Metrolina Athletic

Concord Academy at Gaston Christian

Foothills 2A

Bunker Hill at East Burke

Draughn at Hibriten

Fred T. Foard at West Caldwell

Patton at West Iredell

Southwestern 2A

East Gaston at Shelby

Mountain Valley 1A-2A

Elkin at Wilkes Central

Starmount at North Wilkes

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Polk County at Avery County (girls)

Southern Piedmont 1A

Highland Tech at Lincoln Charter

Yadkin Valley 1A

North Stanly at Albemarle

Uwharrie Charter at Chatham Central

Nonconference

Chase at Cherryville (girls)

Corvian Community at Arborbrook Christian (boys)

Jay M. Robinson at Hickory Ridge

Lake Norman Christian at The Burlington School (girls)

Matthews Christian at Southview Christian

Friday

Sandhills 4A

Hoke County at Scotland County

Lumberton at Seventy-First

Purnell Swett at Pinecrest

Northwestern 3A-4A

McDowell at Hickory (boys)

South Caldwell at Watauga

Big South 3A

Crest at Forestview

North Gaston at Hunter Huss

Stuart Cramer at Kings Mountain

North Piedmont 3A

Jesse Carson at North Iredell

Statesville at South Iredell

West Rowan at East Rowan

Rocky River 2A-3A

Montgomery Central at Anson County

Mount Pleasant at Central Academy

West Stanly at Forest Hills

Metrolina Athletic

Concord Academy at Metrolina Christian

Gaston Christian at Westminster Catawba

Northside Christian at Hickory Grove Christian

SouthLake Christian at Gaston Day

Foothills Athletic

Davidson Day at Hickory Christian

Statesville Christian at University Christian

Southern Piedmont Athletic

Lake Norman Christian at Victory Christian

Woodlawn School at United Faith Christian (boys)

Central Carolina 2A

Central Davidson at Ledford

Lexington at East Davidson

Oak Grove at Salisbury

South Rowan at West Davidson

Thomasville at North Davidson

Foothills 2A

Bunker Hill at Patton

West Caldwell at Draughn

West Iredell at Fred T. Foard

South Fork 2A

East Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter

Maiden at Bandys (girls)

Newton-Conover at Lincolnton

North Lincoln at West Lincoln

Southwestern 2A

Burns at South Point

R-S Central at East Rutherford

Mountain Valley 1A-2A

East Wilkes at West Wilkes

Elkin at Starmount

North Wilkes at Wilkes Central

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Avery County at Mitchell County

Madison County at C.D. Owen

Polk County at Mountain Heritage

PAC 1A

Bradford Prep at Union Academy

Mountain Island Charter at Carolina International

Pine Lake Prep at Community School of Davidson

Southern Piedmont 1A

Bessemer City at Lincoln Charter

Christ the King at Cherryville

Piedmont Community Charter at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Yadkin Valley 1A

Albemarle at North Rowan

Gray Stone Day at South Stanly

North Stanly at North Moore

South Davidson at Chatham Central

Nonconference

Arborbrook Christian at Nation Ford (boys)

Cabarrus Charter at Corvian Community

Cramerton Christian at Vandalia Christian

Elevation Prep at Winston-Salem Christian (boys)

Forsyth Home School at Greater Cabarrus Stallions (boys)

Moravian Prep at Charlotte Elite Academy (boys)

South Charlotte Thunder at Greenville (SC) Hurricanes (boys)

Tabernacle Christian at Matthews Christian

West Cabarrus at Ashbrook

Saturday

CISAA

Cannon School at Charlotte Christian (girls, 12)

Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Latin (boys, 1:45)

Sandhills 4A

Hoke County at Lumberton (boys)

Northwestern 3A-4A

McDowell at Hickory (girls, 12)

Southern Carolina 3A

Piedmont at Marvin Ridge (girls, 3:15)

Foothills 2A

East Burke at Hibriten (boys, 2)

Nonconference

Cannon School at Asheville Christian (boys, 3)

Carmel Christian at Christ School (boys, 2:30)

Charlotte Elite Academy at Moravian Prep (boys, 3)

Combine Academy at Virginia Academy (boys, 1:45)

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at South Charlotte Thunder (boys)

Lake Norman Christian at High Point Christian (girls, 1; boys, 2:30)

Raleigh Christian at Moravian Prep (boys, 2)

South Granville at Davidson Day (boys)

