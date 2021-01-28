High School Sports
HS Basketball Update: How to follow Thursday’s live scores, Wednesday’s boxscores, stars
Wednesday’s Boys Boxscores
LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 71, NORTH LINCOLN 63
LNC- 22 8 17 12 12 71
NL- 8 9 24 18 4 63
LNC- Cal Reed 20, Cole Magnuson 14, Oliver O’Brien 10, Jalen Rivens 8, Nolan Stern 8, Alec Edens 5, Miles Bell 4, Andrew Rinehardt 2
NL- Daniel Carter 19, Cole Seagle 15, Jack Waggoner 11, Jack Carter 7, Jake Dedmond 7, Seth Whitley 2, Samari Collins 2
LNC beats undefeated North Lincoln in OT to improve to 4-2 in the conference. Cal Reed comes up clutch and goes 9/10 from the FT line in OT. LNC will host #2 seed East Lincoln on Friday!!
PINE LAKE PREP 64, BRADFORD PREP 42
Pine Lake - 22 15 11 15 64
Bradford - 16 9 8 9 42
PLP - Jack Baldwin 16 Cole Callaway 11 Patrick Schwaba 10 JT Harper 10 Shirley 7 Tekampe 5 Timmerman 3 Forest 1 Foley 1
BP - DJ Bellinger 15 Judah Peterson 15 Mover 4 McDowell 4 Lockhart 4
Pine Lake 5-1
RJ REYNOLDS 59, LAKE NORMAN 53
Lake Norman 12 16 16 9
RJ Reynolds 15 15 8 21
Lake Norman Dryden 1, Taylor 8, Kepley 10, Goree 6, Gruber 7, Seth Aeschliman 21
Reynolds Leach 17, Calhoun 5, Davis 23, Harris 4, McMillian 4, Jetter 2, Loupkin 2, Mowery 2
Wednesday’s Girls Boxscores
ALEXANDER CENTRAL 60, WATAUGA 39
Watauga 8. 9. 10. 12. 39
Alexander Central. 13 11 18 18. 60
Watauga 39: Caroline Farthing 11, Brooke Scheffler 8, Chelsi Hodges 7, Charlotte Torgerson 5, Katie Durham 5, Brelyn Sturgill 3
Alexander Central 60: C Stikeleather 18, G Harrington 16, N Hagy 12, H Jarrett 9, K McDaniel 2, S Hayes 2, K Herman
BRADFORD PREP 57, PINE LAKE PREP 56
BPS 20 8 9 13 7 -- 57
PLP 6 14 15 15 6 -- 56
Bradford 57 – Haley Seymour 19, Grace Rinaldo 12, Taylor Autrey 7, Nevaeh Davis 7, Megan Seymour 5, Saleena Gupta 5, Sara Martin 2
Pine Lake 56 – Maddie Hiteshue 22, Emma Hiteshue 8, Regin Luby 7, Nikki Mullen 6, Alli Mullen 4, Mariah Reid 4, Peyton Muk 3, Lily Harris 2
Notable: Maddie Hiteshue hit a game tying 3 pointer with 3.8 seconds to tie it at 50. In overtime Bradford had to finish the game with 4 players because of foul trouble. Bradford was down 54 to 56 until Haley Seymour drove to the basket for a lay-up and foul. With 9.8 seconds left Haley Seymour hit the free throw to put Bradford up 57 to 56.
EAST LINCOLN 61, LINCOLNTON 35
ELHS: 20 14 9 18- 61
LHS: 11 11 3 10- 35
ELHS: Raven Ross 15, Ginny Overbay 10, T, Thomas 7, K. Patterson 7, A. Hege 6, K. Campo 6, M. Self 4, Betsy Eatmon 2
LHS: Alexis Hough 10, M.San-Odum 9, R. Sanders 5, L. Tweed 3, M. Garren 4, D. Ross 2, M. Ross 2
Noteables: Raven Ross 15 pts., 9 rebs, 3 asst., 2 steals
ELHS: (4-3) Next game @ Lake Norman Charter 1/29/21
LHS: (0-7) Next Game vs Newton Conover 1/29/21
LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 57, NORTH LINCOLN 22
LNC 27 8 20 2 -- 57
NLHS 4 7 9 2 -- 22
LNC 57 – Jade Taylor 14, Brooklin Leak 12, Kristy Seifert 9, Jillian Villanti 8, Kailyn Kilpatrick 7, Caroline Donaldson 6, Julia Zelando 1
NLHS 46 – Ashlyn White 11, Haley Klein 5, Julian Frantz 2, Addie Reid 2, Sadie Hallman 2
Upcoming Schedule
Thursday
CISAA
Charlotte Christian at Covenant Day
Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Latin
Sandhills 4A
Scotland County at Purnell Swett
Northwestern 3A-4A
South Caldwell at McDowell (girls)
North Piedmont 3A
Statesville at North Iredell
South Piedmont 3A boys
A.L. Brown at Cox Mill
Northwest Cabarrus at Central Cabarrus
South Piedmont 3A girls
Central Cabarrus at Northwest Cabarrus
Cox Mill at A.L. Brown
West Cabarrus at Concord (girls)
Southern Carolina 3A
Charlotte Catholic at Piedmont
Cuthbertson at Sun Valley
Monroe at Marvin Ridge
Weddington at Parkwood
Rocky River 2A-3A
Central Academy at West Stanly (girls)
Metrolina Athletic
Concord Academy at Gaston Christian
Foothills 2A
Bunker Hill at East Burke
Draughn at Hibriten
Fred T. Foard at West Caldwell
Patton at West Iredell
Southwestern 2A
East Gaston at Shelby
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
Elkin at Wilkes Central
Starmount at North Wilkes
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Polk County at Avery County (girls)
Southern Piedmont 1A
Highland Tech at Lincoln Charter
Yadkin Valley 1A
North Stanly at Albemarle
Uwharrie Charter at Chatham Central
Nonconference
Chase at Cherryville (girls)
Corvian Community at Arborbrook Christian (boys)
Jay M. Robinson at Hickory Ridge
Lake Norman Christian at The Burlington School (girls)
Matthews Christian at Southview Christian
Friday
Sandhills 4A
Hoke County at Scotland County
Lumberton at Seventy-First
Purnell Swett at Pinecrest
Northwestern 3A-4A
McDowell at Hickory (boys)
South Caldwell at Watauga
Big South 3A
Crest at Forestview
North Gaston at Hunter Huss
Stuart Cramer at Kings Mountain
North Piedmont 3A
Jesse Carson at North Iredell
Statesville at South Iredell
West Rowan at East Rowan
Rocky River 2A-3A
Montgomery Central at Anson County
Mount Pleasant at Central Academy
West Stanly at Forest Hills
Metrolina Athletic
Concord Academy at Metrolina Christian
Gaston Christian at Westminster Catawba
Northside Christian at Hickory Grove Christian
SouthLake Christian at Gaston Day
Foothills Athletic
Davidson Day at Hickory Christian
Statesville Christian at University Christian
Southern Piedmont Athletic
Lake Norman Christian at Victory Christian
Woodlawn School at United Faith Christian (boys)
Central Carolina 2A
Central Davidson at Ledford
Lexington at East Davidson
Oak Grove at Salisbury
South Rowan at West Davidson
Thomasville at North Davidson
Foothills 2A
Bunker Hill at Patton
West Caldwell at Draughn
West Iredell at Fred T. Foard
South Fork 2A
East Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter
Maiden at Bandys (girls)
Newton-Conover at Lincolnton
North Lincoln at West Lincoln
Southwestern 2A
Burns at South Point
R-S Central at East Rutherford
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
East Wilkes at West Wilkes
Elkin at Starmount
North Wilkes at Wilkes Central
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Avery County at Mitchell County
Madison County at C.D. Owen
Polk County at Mountain Heritage
PAC 1A
Bradford Prep at Union Academy
Mountain Island Charter at Carolina International
Pine Lake Prep at Community School of Davidson
Southern Piedmont 1A
Bessemer City at Lincoln Charter
Christ the King at Cherryville
Piedmont Community Charter at Thomas Jefferson Academy
Yadkin Valley 1A
Albemarle at North Rowan
Gray Stone Day at South Stanly
North Stanly at North Moore
South Davidson at Chatham Central
Nonconference
Arborbrook Christian at Nation Ford (boys)
Cabarrus Charter at Corvian Community
Cramerton Christian at Vandalia Christian
Elevation Prep at Winston-Salem Christian (boys)
Forsyth Home School at Greater Cabarrus Stallions (boys)
Moravian Prep at Charlotte Elite Academy (boys)
South Charlotte Thunder at Greenville (SC) Hurricanes (boys)
Tabernacle Christian at Matthews Christian
West Cabarrus at Ashbrook
Saturday
CISAA
Cannon School at Charlotte Christian (girls, 12)
Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Latin (boys, 1:45)
Sandhills 4A
Hoke County at Lumberton (boys)
Northwestern 3A-4A
McDowell at Hickory (girls, 12)
Southern Carolina 3A
Piedmont at Marvin Ridge (girls, 3:15)
Foothills 2A
East Burke at Hibriten (boys, 2)
Nonconference
Cannon School at Asheville Christian (boys, 3)
Carmel Christian at Christ School (boys, 2:30)
Charlotte Elite Academy at Moravian Prep (boys, 3)
Combine Academy at Virginia Academy (boys, 1:45)
Greater Cabarrus Stallions at South Charlotte Thunder (boys)
Lake Norman Christian at High Point Christian (girls, 1; boys, 2:30)
Raleigh Christian at Moravian Prep (boys, 2)
South Granville at Davidson Day (boys)
