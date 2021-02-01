High School Sports

This week’s high school basketball schedule, live scores, in the Charlotte-area

It’s another busy week of high school basketball in the Triangle.

You can follow live scores at night here and see the daily schedule.

Monday

South Piedmont 3A boys

Central Cabarrus at Cox Mill

Northwest Cabarrus at West Cabarrus

South Piedmont 3A girls

Cox Mill at Central Cabarrus

West Cabarrus at Northwest Cabarrus

Metrolina Athletic

Northside Christian at Metrolina Christian (boys)

Central Carolina 2A

Thomasville at Central Davidson (girls)

Mountain Valley 1A-2A boys

Ashe County at East Wilkes

North Wilkes at Elkin

Starmount at West Wilkes

Mountain Valley 1A-2A girls

East Wilkes at Ashe County

Elkin at North Wilkes

West Wilkes at Starmount

Southern Piedmont 1A

Piedmont Community Charter at Cherryville

Yadkin Valley 1A

South Stanly at North Moore

Tuesday

CISAA

Charlotte Christian at Cannon School

Charlotte Country Day at Covenant Day

Sandhills 4A

Jack Britt at Purnell Swett

Lumberton at Pinecrest

Richmond Senior at Hoke County

Seventy-First at Scotland County

Northwestern 3A-4A

Freedom at Hickory (girls)

McDowell at St. Stephens

Watauga at Alexander Central (girls)

Big South 3A

Ashbrook at Forestview

North Gaston at Kings Mountain

Stuart Cramer at Crest

North Piedmont 3A

East Rowan at Jesse Carson

North Iredell at Statesville

South Iredell at West Rowan

Southern Carolina 3A

Charlotte Catholic at Cuthbertson

Marvin Ridge at Piedmont

Monroe at Weddington

Sun Valley at Parkwood

Metrolina Athletic

Gaston Christian at Concord Academy (boys)

Gaston Day at Hickory Grove Christian

Metrolina Christian at Northside Christian (boys)

SouthLake Christian at Westminster Catawba

Foothills Athletic

Davidson Day at University Christian

Hickory Christian at Statesville Christian

Southern Piedmont Athletic

Lake Norman Christian at United Faith Christian

Victory Christian at North Hills Christian

Rocky River 2A-3A

Anson County at Mount Pleasant

Central Academy at West Stanly

Forest Hills at Montgomery Central

Central Carolina 2A

East Davidson at Central Davidson

Ledford at Salisbury

North Davidson at Lexington

South Rowan at Thomasville

West Davidson at Oak Grove

Foothills 2A

Bunker Hill at West Iredell

Fred T. Foard at Draughn (boys)

Hibriten at East Burke

West Caldwell at Patton

South Fork 2A

Bandys at Newton-Conover

Lake Norman Charter at North Lincoln

Lincolnton at East Lincoln

West Lincoln at Maiden

Southwestern 2A

Burns at Chase

Shelby at R-S Central

South Point at East Gaston

Mountain Valley 1A-2A boys

Alleghany at North Wilkes

West Wilkes at Elkin

Mountain Valley 1A-2A girls

Ashe County at Starmount

East Wilkes at Wilkes Central

Elkin at West Wilkes

North Wilkes at Alleghany

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Avery County at Mountain Heritage

C.D. Owen at Mitchell County

Polk County at Madison County

PAC 1A

Bradford Prep at Carolina International

Community School of Davidson at Mountain Island Charter

Pine Lake Prep at Langtree Charter (boys)

Queen’s Grant Charter at Union Academy

Southern Piedmont 1A

Bessemer City at Highland Tech

Christ the King at Piedmont Community Charter

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Lincoln Charter

Yadkin Valley 1A

Chatham Central at North Stanly

North Moore at Albemarle

North Rowan at Gray Stone Day

Uwharrie Charter at South Davidson

Nonconference

The Burlington School at Moravian Prep (boys)

Charlotte Elite Academy at South Charlotte Thunder (boys)

Chesnee (SC) at East Rutherford (girls)

Franklin Prep at Combine Academy

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Cabarrus Charter

Lake Norman at Hickory Ridge

South Caldwell at Hunter Huss

Union Grove Christian at Matthews Christian (boys)

Wednesday

Sandhills 4A

Scotland County at Jack Britt

Northwestern 3A-4A

Hickory at Watauga (girls)

South Piedmont 3A boys

Central Cabarrus at Cox Mill

Concord at Jay M. Robinson

South Piedmont 3A girls

Jay M. Robinson at Concord

Central Carolina 2A

South Rowan at North Davidson (boys)

South Fork 2A

Lake Norman Charter at Lincolnton (boys)

Maiden at North Lincoln

Mountain Valley 1A-2A

Alleghany at Wilkes Central (girls)

PAC 1A

Community School of Davidson at Union Academy

Yadkin Valley 1A

South Stanly at North Rowan

Thursday

CISAA

Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Christian

Northwestern 3A-4A

Freedom at Alexander Central (girls)

Big South 3A

Forestview at Hunter Huss (girls)

Kings Mountain at Stuart Cramer (girls)

South Piedmont 3A boys

Cox Mill at Central Cabarrus

Jay M. Robinson at Concord

West Cabarrus at Northwest Cabarrus

South Piedmont 3A girls

Central Cabarrus at Cox Mill

Concord at Jay M. Robinson

Northwest Cabarrus at West Cabarrus

Southern Carolina 3A

Cuthbertson at Marvin Ridge

Parkwood at Charlotte Catholic

Piedmont at Monroe (boys)

Weddington at Sun Valley

Metrolina Athletic

Gaston Christian at Northside Christian (boys)

Foothills 2A

Draughn at West Caldwell

East Burke at Fred T. Foard

Patton at Bunker Hill

West Iredell at Hibriten

Southwestern 2A

Chase at Shelby

Western Highlands 1A-2A

C.D. Owen at Polk County

Madison County at Avery County

Mountain Heritage at Mitchell County

PAC 1A

Queen’s Grant Charter at Langtree Charter (boys)

Southern Piedmont 1A

Highland Tech at Piedmont Community Charter

Lincoln Charter at Cherryville

Nonconference

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Phoenix Montessori

Montgomery Central at Albemarle

Moravian Prep at Freedom (boys)

Mount Zion Academy at Davidson Day

South Charlotte Thunder at Comenius (boys)

Friday

CISAA

Covenant Day at Cannon School

Sandhills 4A

Hoke County at Jack Britt

Lumberton at Richmond Senior

Pinecrest at Scotland County

Purnell Swett at Seventy-First

Northwestern 3A-4A

Hickory at South Caldwell

St. Stephens at Alexander Central

Watauga at McDowell (girls)

Watauga at Freedom (boys)

Big South 3A

Crest at Ashbrook

Forestview at North Gaston

Kings Mountain at Hunter Huss

North Piedmont 3A

East Rowan at South Iredell

Statesville at Jesse Carson

West Rowan at North Iredell

Metrolina Athletic

Concord Academy at SouthLake Christian

Hickory Grove Christian at Gaston Christian (boys)

Northside Christian at Gaston Day

Westminster Catawba at Metrolina Christian

Foothills Athletic

Davidson Day at Statesville Christian

Hickory Christian at University Christian Southern Piedmont Athletic

Lake Norman Christian at North Hills Christian

Victory Christian at Woodlawn School (boys)

Rocky River 2A-3A

Anson County at Central Academy

Mount Pleasant at Forest Hills

West Stanly at Montgomery Central

Central Carolina 2A

Central Davidson at North Davidson

Lexington at South Rowan

Oak Grove at Ledford

Salisbury at East Davidson

West Davidson at Thomasville

Foothills 2A

Draughn at Fred T. Foard (boys)

Patton at Hibriten

West Caldwell at East Burke

West Iredell at Bunker Hill (boys)

South Fork 2A

Lincolnton at Bandys

Maiden at Lake Norman Charter

North Lincoln at East Lincoln

West Lincoln at Newton-Conover

Southwestern 2A

East Rutherford at Burns

R-S Central at East Gaston

PAC 1A

Carolina International at Union Academy

Community School of Davidson at Bradford Prep

Langtree Charter at Mountain Island Prep

Queen’s Grant Charter at Pine Lake Prep

Southern Piedmont 1A

Cherryville at Bessemer City

Lincoln Charter at Highland Tech

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Christ the King

Yadkin Valley 1A

Albemarle at Gray Stone Day

North Moore at Chatham Central

North Stanly at Uwharrie Charter

South Stanly at South Davidson

Nonconference

Apprentice Academy at Cabarrus Charter

Arborbrook Christian at United Faith Christian (girls)

Combine Academy at New Life Christian (boys)

Phoenix Montessori at Covenant Classical

Porter Ridge at Mooresville

Stuart Cramer at South Point

United Faith Christian at Mount Zion Academy (boys)

Saturday

CISAA

Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Latin (girls), noon

Northwestern 3A-4A

Alexander Central at South Caldwell (boys, 2:30)

McDowell at Freedom (boys, noon)

South Piedmont 3A boys

Concord at Central Cabarrus, 3

Cox Mill at A.L. Brown, 11:30 a.m.

Foothills 2A

Draughn at Hibriten (girls), noon

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Mountain Heritage at Avery County (girls), 2

Nonconference

Asheville School at Charlotte Latin (boys), 2

Carmel Christian at Greensboro Day (girls), 1:30

Carolina Prep at Greater Cabarrus Stallions (boys), 5:30

Charlotte Elite Academy at HA Prep (boys), 2

Lake Norman Christian vs. Ypsi Prep (MICH), at Greenville, S.C. (boys)

University Prep at Combine Academy

Victory Christian at Trinity Collegiate (girls, 2; boys, 3:30)

Woodlawn School at Sanford Grace Christian (boys), 2

