High School Sports
This week’s high school basketball schedule, live scores, in the Charlotte-area
It’s another busy week of high school basketball in the Triangle.
You can follow live scores at night here and see the daily schedule.
Monday
South Piedmont 3A boys
Central Cabarrus at Cox Mill
Northwest Cabarrus at West Cabarrus
South Piedmont 3A girls
Cox Mill at Central Cabarrus
West Cabarrus at Northwest Cabarrus
Metrolina Athletic
Northside Christian at Metrolina Christian (boys)
Central Carolina 2A
Thomasville at Central Davidson (girls)
Mountain Valley 1A-2A boys
Ashe County at East Wilkes
North Wilkes at Elkin
Starmount at West Wilkes
Mountain Valley 1A-2A girls
East Wilkes at Ashe County
Elkin at North Wilkes
West Wilkes at Starmount
Southern Piedmont 1A
Piedmont Community Charter at Cherryville
Yadkin Valley 1A
South Stanly at North Moore
Tuesday
CISAA
Charlotte Christian at Cannon School
Charlotte Country Day at Covenant Day
Sandhills 4A
Jack Britt at Purnell Swett
Lumberton at Pinecrest
Richmond Senior at Hoke County
Seventy-First at Scotland County
Northwestern 3A-4A
Freedom at Hickory (girls)
McDowell at St. Stephens
Watauga at Alexander Central (girls)
Big South 3A
Ashbrook at Forestview
North Gaston at Kings Mountain
Stuart Cramer at Crest
North Piedmont 3A
East Rowan at Jesse Carson
North Iredell at Statesville
South Iredell at West Rowan
Southern Carolina 3A
Charlotte Catholic at Cuthbertson
Marvin Ridge at Piedmont
Monroe at Weddington
Sun Valley at Parkwood
Metrolina Athletic
Gaston Christian at Concord Academy (boys)
Gaston Day at Hickory Grove Christian
Metrolina Christian at Northside Christian (boys)
SouthLake Christian at Westminster Catawba
Foothills Athletic
Davidson Day at University Christian
Hickory Christian at Statesville Christian
Southern Piedmont Athletic
Lake Norman Christian at United Faith Christian
Victory Christian at North Hills Christian
Rocky River 2A-3A
Anson County at Mount Pleasant
Central Academy at West Stanly
Forest Hills at Montgomery Central
Central Carolina 2A
East Davidson at Central Davidson
Ledford at Salisbury
North Davidson at Lexington
South Rowan at Thomasville
West Davidson at Oak Grove
Foothills 2A
Bunker Hill at West Iredell
Fred T. Foard at Draughn (boys)
Hibriten at East Burke
West Caldwell at Patton
South Fork 2A
Bandys at Newton-Conover
Lake Norman Charter at North Lincoln
Lincolnton at East Lincoln
West Lincoln at Maiden
Southwestern 2A
Burns at Chase
Shelby at R-S Central
South Point at East Gaston
Mountain Valley 1A-2A boys
Alleghany at North Wilkes
West Wilkes at Elkin
Mountain Valley 1A-2A girls
Ashe County at Starmount
East Wilkes at Wilkes Central
Elkin at West Wilkes
North Wilkes at Alleghany
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Avery County at Mountain Heritage
C.D. Owen at Mitchell County
Polk County at Madison County
PAC 1A
Bradford Prep at Carolina International
Community School of Davidson at Mountain Island Charter
Pine Lake Prep at Langtree Charter (boys)
Queen’s Grant Charter at Union Academy
Southern Piedmont 1A
Bessemer City at Highland Tech
Christ the King at Piedmont Community Charter
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Lincoln Charter
Yadkin Valley 1A
Chatham Central at North Stanly
North Moore at Albemarle
North Rowan at Gray Stone Day
Uwharrie Charter at South Davidson
Nonconference
The Burlington School at Moravian Prep (boys)
Charlotte Elite Academy at South Charlotte Thunder (boys)
Chesnee (SC) at East Rutherford (girls)
Franklin Prep at Combine Academy
Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Cabarrus Charter
Lake Norman at Hickory Ridge
South Caldwell at Hunter Huss
Union Grove Christian at Matthews Christian (boys)
Wednesday
Sandhills 4A
Scotland County at Jack Britt
Northwestern 3A-4A
Hickory at Watauga (girls)
South Piedmont 3A boys
Central Cabarrus at Cox Mill
Concord at Jay M. Robinson
South Piedmont 3A girls
Jay M. Robinson at Concord
Central Carolina 2A
South Rowan at North Davidson (boys)
South Fork 2A
Lake Norman Charter at Lincolnton (boys)
Maiden at North Lincoln
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
Alleghany at Wilkes Central (girls)
PAC 1A
Community School of Davidson at Union Academy
Yadkin Valley 1A
South Stanly at North Rowan
Thursday
CISAA
Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Christian
Northwestern 3A-4A
Freedom at Alexander Central (girls)
Big South 3A
Forestview at Hunter Huss (girls)
Kings Mountain at Stuart Cramer (girls)
South Piedmont 3A boys
Cox Mill at Central Cabarrus
Jay M. Robinson at Concord
West Cabarrus at Northwest Cabarrus
South Piedmont 3A girls
Central Cabarrus at Cox Mill
Concord at Jay M. Robinson
Northwest Cabarrus at West Cabarrus
Southern Carolina 3A
Cuthbertson at Marvin Ridge
Parkwood at Charlotte Catholic
Piedmont at Monroe (boys)
Weddington at Sun Valley
Metrolina Athletic
Gaston Christian at Northside Christian (boys)
Foothills 2A
Draughn at West Caldwell
East Burke at Fred T. Foard
Patton at Bunker Hill
West Iredell at Hibriten
Southwestern 2A
Chase at Shelby
Western Highlands 1A-2A
C.D. Owen at Polk County
Madison County at Avery County
Mountain Heritage at Mitchell County
PAC 1A
Queen’s Grant Charter at Langtree Charter (boys)
Southern Piedmont 1A
Highland Tech at Piedmont Community Charter
Lincoln Charter at Cherryville
Nonconference
Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Phoenix Montessori
Montgomery Central at Albemarle
Moravian Prep at Freedom (boys)
Mount Zion Academy at Davidson Day
South Charlotte Thunder at Comenius (boys)
Friday
CISAA
Covenant Day at Cannon School
Sandhills 4A
Hoke County at Jack Britt
Lumberton at Richmond Senior
Pinecrest at Scotland County
Purnell Swett at Seventy-First
Northwestern 3A-4A
Hickory at South Caldwell
St. Stephens at Alexander Central
Watauga at McDowell (girls)
Watauga at Freedom (boys)
Big South 3A
Crest at Ashbrook
Forestview at North Gaston
Kings Mountain at Hunter Huss
North Piedmont 3A
East Rowan at South Iredell
Statesville at Jesse Carson
West Rowan at North Iredell
Metrolina Athletic
Concord Academy at SouthLake Christian
Hickory Grove Christian at Gaston Christian (boys)
Northside Christian at Gaston Day
Westminster Catawba at Metrolina Christian
Foothills Athletic
Davidson Day at Statesville Christian
Hickory Christian at University Christian Southern Piedmont Athletic
Lake Norman Christian at North Hills Christian
Victory Christian at Woodlawn School (boys)
Rocky River 2A-3A
Anson County at Central Academy
Mount Pleasant at Forest Hills
West Stanly at Montgomery Central
Central Carolina 2A
Central Davidson at North Davidson
Lexington at South Rowan
Oak Grove at Ledford
Salisbury at East Davidson
West Davidson at Thomasville
Foothills 2A
Draughn at Fred T. Foard (boys)
Patton at Hibriten
West Caldwell at East Burke
West Iredell at Bunker Hill (boys)
South Fork 2A
Lincolnton at Bandys
Maiden at Lake Norman Charter
North Lincoln at East Lincoln
West Lincoln at Newton-Conover
Southwestern 2A
East Rutherford at Burns
R-S Central at East Gaston
PAC 1A
Carolina International at Union Academy
Community School of Davidson at Bradford Prep
Langtree Charter at Mountain Island Prep
Queen’s Grant Charter at Pine Lake Prep
Southern Piedmont 1A
Cherryville at Bessemer City
Lincoln Charter at Highland Tech
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Christ the King
Yadkin Valley 1A
Albemarle at Gray Stone Day
North Moore at Chatham Central
North Stanly at Uwharrie Charter
South Stanly at South Davidson
Nonconference
Apprentice Academy at Cabarrus Charter
Arborbrook Christian at United Faith Christian (girls)
Combine Academy at New Life Christian (boys)
Phoenix Montessori at Covenant Classical
Porter Ridge at Mooresville
Stuart Cramer at South Point
United Faith Christian at Mount Zion Academy (boys)
Saturday
CISAA
Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Latin (girls), noon
Northwestern 3A-4A
Alexander Central at South Caldwell (boys, 2:30)
McDowell at Freedom (boys, noon)
South Piedmont 3A boys
Concord at Central Cabarrus, 3
Cox Mill at A.L. Brown, 11:30 a.m.
Foothills 2A
Draughn at Hibriten (girls), noon
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Mountain Heritage at Avery County (girls), 2
Nonconference
Asheville School at Charlotte Latin (boys), 2
Carmel Christian at Greensboro Day (girls), 1:30
Carolina Prep at Greater Cabarrus Stallions (boys), 5:30
Charlotte Elite Academy at HA Prep (boys), 2
Lake Norman Christian vs. Ypsi Prep (MICH), at Greenville, S.C. (boys)
University Prep at Combine Academy
Victory Christian at Trinity Collegiate (girls, 2; boys, 3:30)
Woodlawn School at Sanford Grace Christian (boys), 2
