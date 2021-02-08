Girls Regional Swimming Recap: Hough girls roll in 4A West

The 2021 4A West NCHSAA Swimming and Diving Regional Championships Feb 6-7 2021.

Hough’s girls ran away with the N.C. 4A Western Regional championships on Super Bowl Sunday.

Just a few weeks after Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced -- and later reversed -- a COVID-related decision that would’ve ended their season, Hough will be a major threat to win a state title.

Sunday, Hough ran up 145 points, well ahead of second place Myers Park (96). Ardrey Kell was third, Providence and Lake Norman tied for fourth. South Meck (sixth) and Butler (10th) also had top 10 finishes.

Individual champions

--Hough 200 medley relay (Amaya Hanley, Grace Rainey, Elizabeth Sowards, Kyra Tonsil)

-- Hough 200 free (Riche’ Putnam, Amaya Hanley, Morgan Razewski, Kyra Tonsil)

-- Hough 400 free relay (Emma Condo, Morgan Razewski, Grace Rainey, Elizabeth Sowards)

-- Hough’s Morgan Razewski (200 free, 500 free)

-- Myers Park’s Kiley Wilhelm (200 IM, 100 back)

-- Ardrey Kell’s Teresa Ivan (50 free, 100 free)

-- Hough’s Andra Buchan (diving)

-- Hough’s Grace Rainey (100 back)

-- Hough’s Amaya Hanley (100 butterfly)

