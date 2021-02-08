High School Sports
South Meck boys win NCHSAA 4A Western swimming regionals
South Mecklenburg’s boys beat Myers Park in a closely contested N.C. 4A Western Regional championship on Super Bowl Sunday.
The Sabres finished 113 points, just ahead of Myers Park (104). Providence (62) was third. Hough finished fifth, Lake Norman and Ardrey Kell tied for seventh and East Mecklenburg was fifth.
Area regional champions:
-- South Mecklenburg 200 yard relay (Garrett Boone, Colemen McCreery, Christopher Aristondo, Michael Brashear)
-- Myers Park 200 free relay (John Sapp, Jack Guenther, Joseph Clark, Graham Hohnbaum)
-- Myers Park 400 free relay (John Sapp, Hamlin Williams-Tracy, Spencer Freeman, Graham Hohnbaum)
-- Myers Park’s Spencer Freeman (200 free, 500 free)
-- South Mecklenburg’s Coleman McCreery (200 IM)
-- South Mecklenburg’s Garrett Boone (50 free, 100 back)
-- Myers Park’s Jack Guenther (100 breast)
-- Ardrey Kell’s Diggory Dillingham (100 free)
If you can’t see photos on mobile, click here
Comments