HS Basketball Update: This week’s Charlotte-area schedule

This is the final week of a shortened high school basketball season for North Carolina’s public schools.

The N.C. High School Athletic Association playoff pairings are scheduled to be released Saturday. The first round of the playoffs is set for Tuesday, Feb. 23, just days ahead of the start of the high school football season for public schools Feb. 26

The N.C. Independent Schools released playoff pairings Sunday. The postseason begins Tuesday. For NCISAA pairings, click here

MONDAY

Southwestern 4A

Hickory Ridge at Rocky River (girls)

Sandhills 4A

Jack Britt at Pinecrest (boys)

Purnell Swett at Lumberton (boys)

South Piedmont 3A

Jay M. Robinson at A.L. Brown (girls)

Central Carolina 2A tournament

(Girls’ semifinals)

Oak Grove at Salisbury

Ledford at North Davidson

Central Carolina 2A regular season

East Davidson at South Rowan (girls)

Lexington at Thomasville (girls)

South Rowan at Thomasville (boys)

West Davidson at East Davidson (boys)

West Davidson at Central Davidson (girls)

Foothills 2A

Draughn at Patton (girls)

East Burke at Hibriten (girls)

Fred T. Foard at Draughn (boys)

West Iredell at Bunker Hill (boys)

Mountain Valley 1A-2A boys

Alleghany at Starmount

Elkin at East Wilkes

Mountain Valley 1A-2A girls

East Wilkes at Elkin

Starmount at Alleghany

Western Highlands 1A-2A

C.D. Owen at Madison County

Mitchell County at Avery County

Mountain Heritage at Polk County

PAC 1A

Bradford Prep at Community School of Davidson

Union Academy at Mountain Island Charter

Southern Piedmont 1A

Bessemer City at Christ the King

TUESDAY

I-Meck 4A

Hopewell at Mooresville

Lake Norman at Vance

North Mecklenburg at Mallard Creek

West Charlotte at Hough

Southwestern 4A

East Mecklenburg at Hickory Ridge

Garinger at Butler

Independence at Rocky River

Northwestern 3A-4A

Alexander Central at Hickory

Freedom at Watauga

St. Stephens at South Caldwell

Big South 3A

Forestview at Kings Mountain

North Gaston at Ashbrook

Stuart Cramer at Hunter Huss

North Piedmont 3A

Conference tournament, schedule TBA

South Piedmont 3A

Central Cabarrus at A.L. Brown

Northwest Cabarrus at Jay M. Robinson

West Cabarrus at Cox Mill

Southern Carolina 3A

Cuthbertson at Parkwood

Marvin Ridge at Sun Valley

Monroe at Charlotte Catholic

Weddington at Piedmont

Rocky River 2A-3A

Mount Pleasant at Montgomery Central (girls)

West Stanly at Forest Hills (boys)

Central Carolina 2A regular season

East Davidson at South Rowan (boys)

North Davidson at Salisbury (boys)

Oak Grove at West Davidson (boys)

Foothills 2A

Bunker Hill at Hibriten (girls)

East Burke at West Caldwell

Patton at Fred T. Foard (girls)

Patton at Hibriten (boys)

West Iredell at Draughn

South Fork 2A

East Lincoln at West Lincoln

Lake Norman Charter at Bandys

Maiden at Newton-Conover

North Lincoln at Lincolnton

Southwestern 2A

Chase at R-S Central

East Rutherford at East Gaston

South Point at Shelby

Mountain Valley 1A-2A boys

Alleghany at West Wilkes

Ashe County at Wilkes Central

East Wilkes at Elkin

North Wilkes at Starmount

Mountain Valley 1A-2A girls

Elkin at East Wilkes

Starmount at North Wilkes

West Wilkes at Alleghany

Wilkes Central at Ashe County

PAC 1A

Bradford Prep at Langtree Charter

Carolina International at Pine Lake Prep

Community School of Davidson at Union Academy

Queen’s Grant Charter at Mountain Island Charter

Southern Piedmont 1A

Bessemer City at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Cherryville at Lincoln Charter

Piedmont Community Charter at Highland Tech

Yadkin Valley 1A

Albemarle at North Stanly

Chatham Central at South Davidson (boys)

Chatham Central at North Stanly (girls)

South Stanly at Gray Stone Day

Nonconference

Covenant Classical at Cabarrus Charter (boys)

Crest at Burns

Elevation Prep at Moravian Prep (boys)

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Christ the King

Mount Pleasant at Concord (boys)

Mountain Island Day Charter at Lake Norman Christian

WEDNESDAY

SoMeck 7 4A

Berry Academy at South Mecklenburg

Harding at Ardrey Kell (girls)

Olympic at Providence

West Mecklenburg at Harding (boys)

Southwestern 4A

Garinger at Myers Park (boys)

Northwestern 3A-4A

St. Stephens at Freedom

Watauga at Hickory (girls)

North Piedmont 3A

Conference tournament, schedule TBA

Central Carolina 2A tournament

(Girls’ finals)

Oak Grove-Salisbury winner vs. Ledford-North Davidson winner

Oak Grove-Salisbury loser vs. Ledford-North Davidson loser

Central Carolina 2A regular season

Central Davidson at Lexington (girls)

South Rowan at West Davidson (girls)

Thomasville at East Davidson (girls)

Foothills 2A

Fred T. Foard at Bunker Hill (boys)

Fred T. Foard at Draughn (girls)

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Polk County at Mitchell County (boys)

PAC 1A

Langtree Charter at Union Academy (boys)

Pine Lake Prep at Carolina International (boys)

Yadkin Valley 1A

Albemarle at Gray Stone Day

North Moore at Chatham Central

Nonconference

Franklin Prep at Combine Academy (boys)

THURSDAY

I-Meck 4A

Hopewell at Lake Norman

Hough at Mallard Creek

Mooresville at West Charlotte

Vance at North Mecklenburg

Southwestern 4A

Butler at Rocky River (girls)

East Mecklenburg at Garinger (girls)

Northwestern 3A-4A

Watauga at Alexander Central (boys)

Watauga at McDowell (girls)

Big South 3A

Crest at Forestview (girls)

North Piedmont 3A

Conference tournament, schedule TBA

South Piedmont 3A

A.L. Brown at Central Cabarrus

Cox Mill at West Cabarrus

Jay M. Robinson at Northwest Cabarrus

Southern Carolina 3A

Charlotte Catholic at Marvin Ridge

Parkwood at Monroe

Sun Valley at Piedmont

Weddington at Cuthbertson

Rocky River 2A-3A

Mount Pleasant at Forest Hills

Foothills 2A

Draughn at Patton

Fred T. Foard at Bunker Hill

Hibriten at West Caldwell

West Iredell at East Burke

PAC 1A

Queen’s Grant Charter at Community School of Davidson Southern Piedmont 1A

Cherryville at Highland Tech

Lincoln Charter at Piedmont Community Charter

Yadkin Valley 1A

North Stanly at Uwharrie Charter (girls)

South Stanly at South Davidson (boys)

Nonconference

Comenius at Liberty Heights (boys)

Concord at Olympic

Elevation Prep at North Rowan (boys)

Phoenix Montessori at Cabarrus Charter

FRIDAY

I-Meck 4A

Mallard Creek at Mooresville

North Mecklenburg at Lake Norman

Vance at Hough

West Charlotte at Hopewell

SoMeck 7 4A

Harding at Berry Academy

Providence at Ardrey Kell

South Mecklenburg at West Mecklenburg (boys)

Southwestern 4A

Butler at East Mecklenburg

Porter Ridge at Hickory Ridge

Myers Park at Independence

Rocky River at Garinger

Northwestern 3A-4A

Freedom at McDowell

Hickory at St. Stephens

South Caldwell at Alexander Central

Big South 3A

Ashbrook at Hunter Huss

Kings Mountain at Crest

Stuart Cramer at Forestview

North Piedmont 3A

Conference tournament, schedule TBA

South Piedmont 3A

West Cabarrus at Concord (boys)

Southern Carolina 3A

Piedmont at Monroe (boys)

Weddington at Parkwood (boys)

Rocky River 2A-3A

Conference tournament (at Montgomery Central)

Foothills 2A

Patton at East Burke (boys)

South Fork 2A

Bandys at North Lincoln

Lake Norman Charter at West Lincoln

Lincolnton at Maiden

Newton-Conover at East Lincoln

Southwestern 2A

Burns at R-S Central

Chase at South Point

Shelby at East Rutherford

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Polk County at Madison County (boys)

PAC 1A

Bradford Prep at Queen’s Grant Charter

Community School of Davidson at Carolina International

Pine Lake Prep at Mountain Island Charter

Union Academy at Langtree Charter

Southern Piedmont 1A

Cherryville at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Highland Tech at Christ the King

Yadkin Valley 1A

Gray Stone Day at South Davidson

North Stanly at South Stanly

Uwharrie Charter at Chatham Central

Nonconference

Cabarrus Charter at Albemarle

Chatham Charter at North Rowan

Concord at Olympic

East Gaston at North Gaston

Forsyth Home Educators at Greater Cabarrus Stallions (boys)

Surry Home School at Greater Cabarrus Stallions (girls)