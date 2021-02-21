High School Sports

Preliminary NCHSAA high school basketball playoff brackets released

North Mecklenburg’s Chris Ford goes in for a layup against Vance last season
The N.C. High School Athletic Association state basketball playoffs begin Tuesday.

Here are the preliminary state playoff brackets. The final pairings will be announced later Sunday.

Boys Bracket

Girls Bracket

The two-week playoff sprint begins Tuesday. The state finals are Saturday March 6 at Wheatmore and Providence Grove high Schools. Game times will be 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. at both sites.

Sunday night, live at 7 (with replays after), the Charlotte Observer’s streaming high school show, Talking Preps, will welcome state championship coaches from North Mecklenburg (Duane Lewis) and Myers Park (Barbara Nelson) to help break down the brackets.

