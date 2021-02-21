Vote for the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week (02.26.21)

Here are the nominees for the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week.

Readers can vote as often as as they like until Friday, when a winner will be determined.

Meet this week’s nominees.

Garrett Boone, South Mecklenburg Swimming: The Sabres’ senior won 4A state titles in both the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke to earn the 4A state championship meet’s most outstanding swimmer at Triangle Aquatic Center Feb. 13.

Boone set a meet record in the 50 freestyle (20.32) and a state record in the 100 backstroke (48.28).

Boone is a N.C. State commit.

Corbin Esquivel, Union Academy Soccer: The Cardinals’ sophomore midfielder scored the first two goals of his high school career to help Union Academy to a 9-0 win over Bradford Prep Feb. 17.

Esquivel also had three assists in the same game to account for five of his team’s nine scores.

Nigel Fisher, Butler Soccer: The Bulldogs’ sophomore midfielder had two goals to help Butler to a 3-1 win over Rocky River, Feb. 17.

Fisher has four goals for Butler in its first three games.

Ian Hutter, Marvin Ridge Lacrosse: The Mavericks’ senior midfielder had 11 goals and one assists as Marvin Ridge beat Sun Valley and Weddington while losing to Lake Norman.

Hutter started the week with three goals, including the game-winner in Marvin Ridge’s 8-7, double overtime, road win over three-time, defending state champion, Weddington Feb. 16.

The next day, Hutter had three goals and one assist in a 17-4 win at Sun Valley.

He finished off the week with five goals in an 11-7 loss at Lake Norman.

Hutter has 23 goals and four assists for Marvin Ridge in his first seven games.

Teresa Ivan, Ardrey Kell Swimming: The Knights’ senior set state record in winning 4A (state) titles in the 50 freestyle (22.48) and 100 freestyle (49.25) to earn the 4A state championship meet’s most outstanding swimmer at the Triangle Aquatic Center Feb. 13.

Ivan also helped Ardrey Kell’s 200 medley relay (with Abby Bocian, Aubrey Hull and Natalie Linch) to a 3rd-place finish at states.

Ivan is an Ohio State signee.

Kellen Lucchesi, Myers Park Lacrosse: The Mustangs’ senior goalkeeper had nine saves, allowing only four goals, while grabbing two groundballs in a 15-6 win over Lake Norman Feb. 19.

Lucchesi, a Florida Tech commit, also had three saves and a groundballs in 25-4 win over South Mecklenburg Feb. 17.

Myers Park is 5-0 through Sunday.

Jackson Price, Ardrey Kell Lacrosse: The Knights’ senior attacker scored seven goals and two assists in a 19-12 win over Myers Park Feb. 16.

Leading 8-7 at the half, Price had a five-goal explosion in the third quarter to help Ardrey Kell go on 8-2 run in the same span in the Myers Park victory.

Price also had four goals and one assist in a 16-13 win over Cox Mill Feb. 19.

He finished off the week with six goals and four assists in a 15-11 win at Northwest Guilford Feb. 20.

Price has 25 goals and 13 assists for Ardrey Kell (4-1) through Sunday.

Micah Stechmiller, Lake Norman Charter Lacrosse: The Knights’ senior attacker had 14 goals and eight assists in wins over Christ the King and Community School of Davidson.

Stechmiller had four goals and two assists in a 14-4 win over Community School of Davidson Feb. 16.

He poured in 10 goals and had six assists in a 23-11 victory over Christ the King Feb. 19.

Stechmiller has 35 goals and 26 assists for Lake Norman Charter (6-1, through Sunday).

Alexandro Velazquez, Forest Hills Soccer: The Yellow Jackets’ senior had six goals and two assists to lead Forest Hills to wins over Central Academy and Mount Pleasant.

Velazquez had three goals and one assists in a 4-0 win at Mount Pleasant Feb. 15.

He came back with three more goals and one assists in a 4-3 victory at Central Academy Feb. 17.

Velazquez has 20 goals and three assists for Forest Hills (5-1, through Sunday).

Will White, East Lincoln Soccer: The Mustangs’ senior goalkeeper allowed one goal in two games as East Lincoln beat Lake Norman Charter and Newton Conover this week to stay unbeaten at 7-0 through Sunday.

White allowed his first goal in three weeks, while recording five saves, in a 5-1 win over Lake Norman Charter Feb. 17.

White recorded his fifth shutout of the season in a 2-0 victory over Newton Conover Feb. 19.

White, who is 34-1 as the East Lincoln goalkeeper in his high school career, has allowed only two goals in seven games through Sunday.

Kendal Williams, Weddington Lacrosse: The Warriors’ senior had 14 goals, three assists and eight groundballs in wins over Cuthbertson and Marvin Ridge.

Williams had seven goals, one assists and four groundballs in a 23-11 win at Marvin Ridge Feb. 15.

She followed that up with seven goals, two assists and four groundballs in a 22-4 victory at Cuthbertson Feb. 19.

Williams, a Virginia Tech commit, had 35 goals and 10 assists for Weddington (6-0, through Sunday).

** Information published today includes statistics through Feb. 20.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com.