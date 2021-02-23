High School Sports

Carmel Christian, Cannon School to meet for NCISAA 4A title Saturday

A pair of Charlotte-area teams will play for the N.C. Independent Schools’ state championship Saturday.

Carmel Christian beat Raleigh Ravenscroft 87-54 at home Saturday, leading by 30 points in the first half. Carmel has won state championships in the 3A and 2A classes in two of the past three seasons.

Saturday, the Cougars, No. 1 in the Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 poll, will play reigning N.C. 4A state champion Cannon School.

Cannon beat N.C. power Greensboro Day 82-78 on the road.

The teams will play at 4:30 Saturday at Carmel Christian.

“It will be weird playing with no fans,” Carmel star Ben Burnham said. “But we’re ready either way.”

Check back for more on this developing story.

Profile Image of Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.” Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service