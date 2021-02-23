Carmel Christian, Cannon School to meet for NCISAA 4A title Saturday

A pair of Charlotte-area teams will play for the N.C. Independent Schools’ state championship Saturday.

Carmel Christian beat Raleigh Ravenscroft 87-54 at home Saturday, leading by 30 points in the first half. Carmel has won state championships in the 3A and 2A classes in two of the past three seasons.

Saturday, the Cougars, No. 1 in the Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 poll, will play reigning N.C. 4A state champion Cannon School.

Cannon beat N.C. power Greensboro Day 82-78 on the road.

The teams will play at 4:30 Saturday at Carmel Christian.

“It will be weird playing with no fans,” Carmel star Ben Burnham said. “But we’re ready either way.”

